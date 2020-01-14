OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Bulldogs battled Chelan to a 58-54 finish in boys’ basketball league play Jan 10.
“Both teams came to play and really stepped up to make it a great competition,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist.
“We got down 17-6 in the second and went on a 9 to 0 run to lead at the half, 23-21,” he said. “We maintained a slight lead the whole second half, big back-to-back 3s by (Josue) Ramos and (Chase) Wilson under the three-minute mark were huge.”
Okanogan is set to play Omak on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Dawson Gym in Okanogan.
Scoring: Clark, 5. Boesel, 3. Tverberg, 6. Radke, 4. Ramos, 18. Wilson, 20. Perez, 2.
Cashmere 51, Omak 46
OMAK – Omak showed tough defense and a lot of heart but couldn’t quite close the gap with Cashmere on Jan. 10, losing 51-46 in league play.
“What a great high school basketball game last night,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson. “Two teams really going at it for 32 minutes – tough that it ended the way it did.
“I really felt our kids made the plays we really needed to make in order to win – sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way you want it to. Cashmere is a really good, well-coached team that plays really hard and physical.
“They hit some big shots there in the second quarter to get some early separation, but I was really pleased with how our kids responded out of halftime. We made some adjustments both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball and our boys executed brilliantly.”
Omak fought back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to take a one-point lead with two minutes to go in the game, but missed free throws down the stretch.
“Again though, I was really proud of the effort our boys gave,” said Pearson. “Can’t wait to get back out on the basketball court and continue to work to get better.”
The Pioneers played great defensively and put up a good fight until the final buzzer, he said.
Oroville 88, Liberty Bell 48
WINTHROP - Oroville stepped onto the court ready to play against the Liberty Bell boys’ team Jan. 9, and it paid off in the end with an 88-48 victory in league play.
“It was a great team effort with six guys in double figures,” said Oroville coach Jay Thacker.
Lake Roosevelt 92 Waterville-Mansfield 10
WATERVILLE – Lake Roosevelt buried Waterville-Mansfield Jan. 11 to notch a 92-10 victory.
Omak 54, Manson 25
MANSON – “Our boys are really starting to believe and hang their hats on the defensive end, and it led to some run-outs and easy buckets in transition in the second half of the game,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson of his team’s 54-25 victory over Manson for a non-league win on Jan. 11.
“We forced Manson into tough, contested shots all night and really rebounded the ball well,” he said. “We forced more steals then we had turnovers, out-scored Manson in transition points 17-0, and out rebounded them by 14.
TJ Sackman had 9 rebounds and Tanner Hall had four steals.
“I was really pleased with how our team responded after some pretty good adversity hit us” in losing to Cashmere the night before. “We took care of business, and now it’s on to a rematch with Okanogan.”
Pateros 63, Moses Lake Christian Academy 45
MOSES LAKE – Pateros brought home a 63-45 win over Moses Lake Christian Academy on Jan. 11.
“We were able to get a win down in Moses Lake, which is always a challenge,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes. “We did a good job in the second quarter being able to find their shooters defensively and push in transition.
“We had 18 point second and third quarters, which helped us get out to a 20-point lead going into the fourth.”
Brewster 102, Bridgeport 50
BRIDGEPORT – Brewster played hard in Bridgeport on Jan. 11 and won by 52 points, 102-50 in league play. No other information was provided.
