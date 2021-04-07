Hawkins ends gridiron tenure at Tonasket
OKANOGAN – Okanogan seniors ended their last high school football game with a win as the Bulldogs beat Tonasket 53-7 at home April 2.
“Great team effort tonight,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “We had a lot of fun and played great football. Our seniors provided great leadership during this season and will be greatly missed.”
Honored on senior night were Logan Clark, Blake Waggoner, Parker Jones, Jesse Madrano, McKade Peterson, Bo Silverthorn, Roger Mills, Kolbe Tverberg, Josh Gorr and Matthew Zesiger.
The game also marked Jay Hawkins’ last as the Tigers’ coach.
“Since 2000, he has dedicated himself to our football program, impacting the lives of hundreds of players, winning 100 games and guiding teams to playoffs in multiple years,” said Tonasket High School Principal Trisha Roach.
Hawkins also is a middle school basketball coach and physical education teacher, and a Tonasket alumnus.
“We are grateful for his passion and love of all things Tiger,” Roach said.
Okanogan got on the scoreboard first with a Bo Silverthorn run of six yards for the touchdown with 9:02 left in the first quarter. Jamie Gonzalez kicked the extra point.
Parker Jones added another touchdown in the first on a run of 57 yards. Gonzalez’ PAT was good.
Silverthorn threw to Matt Waggoner at the start of the second quarter for seven yards and another six. Gonzalez kicked the PAT.
Okanogan scored twice more in the second quarter, first on a Silverthorn run of one yard and again, 13 seconds before the half, on a 16-yard pass from Silverthorn to Grant Gillespie. Both the PATs were blocked, leaving the score at 33-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored at the start of the third quarter when Logan Clark intercepted Tyler Duchow’s pass and ran the ball for 10 yards and the score. Gonzalez’ kick was good.
Tonasket lit up the scoreboard at the start of the fourth quarter when Duchow passed to Lane Bolich for 10 yards. Alexis Garcia kicked the extra point for a 40-7 ballgame.
Okanogan struck twice more in the fourth, first on a Jones run for 45 yards and the touchdown and again when Ryden Zabreznik ran into the end zone from 16 yards out. The second PAT was no good.
The Bulldogs put up 434 yards of offense, 344 of them on the ground. Tonasket got off more plays, 48, than Okanogan, with 40, but averaged 2.9 yards per play compared to Okanogan’s 10.9.
Tonasket had four turnovers, three by interception and one by fumble, while Okanogan had none.
Okanogan
Passing – Silverthorn, 8-for 12, 90 yards, two touchdowns; Brad Ingram, 0-for-1.
Rushing – Jones, 7-for-149; Kolbe Tverberg, 7-for-58; Zabreznik, 6-for-56; McKade Peterson, 3-for-37; Calvin Yusi, 1-for-23; Silverthorn, 3-for-21.
Receiving – Waggoner, 6-for-65; Gillespie, 1-for-16; Peterson, 1-for-9.
Defense – Taggert Grooms, 7.5 tackles, seven solo tackles, one assist, 0.5 tackle for loss, one interception; Gillespie, 5.5 tackles, five solo tackles, one assist, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss; Silverthorn, 3.5 tackles, three solo tackles, one assist; Tverberg, three solo tackles, one tackle for loss; Ty Morgan, three solo tackles; Joseph Cates, Johnny Swartsel, Jaden Radke, Calvin Yusi, Daytin Denny and Brad Ingram, two solo tackles each; Zabreznik, two solo tackles, one interception; Tanner Tugaw, one solo tackle; Parker Jones, 0.5 tackle, one assist; Clark, one interception.
Kicking – Gonzalez, five extra points.
Punt returns – Clark, one for no yardage.
Kickoff returns – Mills, one for five yards; Clark, one for no yardage.
Tonasket
Passing – Duchow, 8-for-18, 55 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions.
Rushing – Jade Ramon, 16-for-64; Garcia, 10-for-25; 27, 2-for-4; Duchow, 2-for-(-8).
Receiving – Bolich, 2-for-21, one touchdown; Cris Rodriguez-Hernandez, 2-for-13; Joey Thornton, 1-for-9; Ramon, 1-for-8; Samuel Spangler, 1-for-3; Garcia, 1-for-1.
Defense – Duchow, five solo tackles; Sergio Pineda, four solo tackles; Garcia, 4 and 3, two solo tackles; Ramon, Thornton, Miguel Alvarez, No. 55 (unidentified), No. 50 (unidentified) and Chase Barroca, one solo tackle each. Another player, who was not identified, had two solo tackles.
Kicking – Garcia, one extra point, three punts for 122 yards.
Kickoff returns – Garcia, four for 17 yards; Rodriguez-Hernandez, one for five yards; another player who was not identified, one for loss of six yards.
Other seniors honored were Caitlyn Barton, Lexi LaDoux and Corbin Peterson, cross country, and Gloria Escalera, Elizabeth Mercado and Piper Bauer, cheerleading.
Cascade 18, Omak 0
Omak closed the football season with a loss to Cascade, 18-0.
“We were good on defense and made a lot of stops while causing four turnovers, but we were unable to turn those stops and turnovers into points,” said coach Nick Sackman of the two interceptions and two fumbles. “We were able to move the ball with good consistency between the 20s, but we were unable to punch in scoring drives.”
On defense, the Pioneers were led by all-league middle linebacker Joseph Bucsko, “who put in another great night of tackling and causing havoc on the opposing offense,” said Sackman.
Running back Kessler Fjellman had his best game of the season, carrying the ball 22 times for 145 yards, the coach said.
“I was very proud of our team this season as we battled through a lot of adversity,” he said. “We are a young team who look forward to getting back out there in the fall.”
Rushing – Fjellman, 22-for-145; Bucsko, 8-for-37; Trey Rose, 4-for-17; Brayan Suastegui, 2-for-16.
Receiving - Jovan Mercado, 5-for-51; Fjellman, 1-for-5; Genesi Arciniega, 1-for-4; Beau Sackman, 2-for-1.
Passing – Sackman, 6-for-15, 60 yards; Fjellman, 2-for-2, one yard.
Brewster 46, Lake Roosevelt 22
Brewster finished a 5-0 season with a 46-22 win over Lake Roosevelt on the Bears’ home field.
The score was 22-6 in favor of the Raiders late into the second quarter when “our team flipped a switch,” said Brewster coach Jake Johanson.
Brewster shut down Raider scoring for the rest of the game, starting when quarterback Kelson Gebbers hit Reese Vassar on a fourth down pass play for 87 yards.
“Our defense turned a point in the second quarter and shut them down the rest of the game,” said Johanson. “Coach Travis Todd called a great game on defense, dialing up some pressure and forcing their QB into some bad throws. The defensive line got pressure and played their best game of the season.”
Linebackers filled and tackled well all night and the secondary got hands on balls in the air, Johanson said.
The offense scored four more times in the second half and got two conversion runs.
“Gio Nila capped off the night with a strong 30-yard run for a TD to put the icing on the cake. I am so proud of the coaching staff this season for not only keeping the ship afloat, but keeping the ship steered in the right direction,” Johanson said.
“Coaches dream of having a chance to coach a group of guys like this, and Friday night was the culmination of the hard work they have put into the Brewster football program,” he said.
Gebbers was 12-for-21 passing for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added a rushing touchdown and a rushing two-point conversion.
Rushing – Nila, 18-for-93, three touchdowns; Adaih Najera, 4-for-9, one touchdown, one two-point conversion.
Receiving – Vassar, 4-for-126, one touchdown; Logan McGuire, 4-for-105, two touchdowns; Najera, 3-for-36; Nila, 1-for-35.
Defense - Arnie Arevalo, 15 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble; Vassar, one interception, fumble recovery; Nila, one fumble recovery.
Entiat 22, Pateros 14
Pateros played tough in the first half but struggled in the final two quarters March 30 against Entiat, dropping the last home football game of the season 22-14, said coach Marcus Stennes.
Pateros scored in the first quarter and led, 6-0, at the half. Pateros scored eight more in the third, but the Tigers roared back with 16 points of their own in the third. Entiat added six unanswered points in the fourth for the final score.
“Our defense did a good job stopping their misdirection offense for the majority of the game but our offense just couldn’t get anything going with the pass,” said Stennes.
Dylan Bosch was 5-for-15 passing for 40 yards.
Rushing - Chris Poore, 15-for-52, one touchdown; Miguel Solis, seven-for-88, one touchdown; Bosch 11-for-20, two-point conversion; Lucas Miller, 2-for-23; Josh Smith, 2-for-56.
Receiving - Miller 1-for-8; Poore, 2-for-25; Pidi Arevelo, 2-for-12.
Pateros closed the season April 3 at Waterville-Mansfield.
Manson 44, Oroville 8
Oroville dropped its last game of the season to Manson on the Trojans’ field April 2.
“I thought Taylor McKoy played as well as he played all year,” said coach Rick Clark. “He threw for one TD and ran for a two-point play, plus he rushed for almost 100 yards.
“In 135 days we get to start this thing again and I can’t wait until we return eight seniors; seven have been in the program for three years. We had five ninth-graders who played a lot of football for us.”
He said the next four months should bring the team lots of time in the weight room, spring practice, team camp and seven-on-seven practices.
ACH 45, Soap Lake 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline finished the shortened football season with a 4-0 record after topping host Soap Lake 46-0 on April 1.
More than half the Warriors’ points came in the first quarter, when they built a 24-0 lead on two running scores by Dane Isaak and an interception and touchdown by Grady Murray. Soap Lake quarterback Diego Garza’s pass was intended for James Hawthorn.
Cody Allsbrook added two extra point conversions, one on a pass from Isaak and the other on the ground. The third conversion run was by Parker Roberts.
The team added 16 more in the second quarter for a 40-0 halftime lead. Those scores came on an Isaak pass to Murray, with a Roberts conversion run, and another interception of Garza. Isaak grabbed the ball and ran for a touchdown. A conversion pass by Allsbrook to Roberts was good.
The final six points came at the start of the third quarter when Soap Lake’s Axel Sotero’s kick was caught by Isaak at the 28-yard-line. Isaak ran 72 yards for the touchdown.
A two-point run attempt by Camren Goetz failed.
ACH chalked up 244 yards on offense, 226 of them on the ground, for 7.9 yards per play. Soap Lake had 39 yards of offense on 39 plays.
The Warriors fumbled once, with Soap Lake recovering. Soap Lake had three turnovers, one fumble and the two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.