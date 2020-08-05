Okanogan duo hauls 6.52-pounder out of Lake Osoyoos
OKANOGAN — Two Okanogan High School seniors are spending the summer on the competitive bass fishing trail.
Logan Clark and Parker Jones began fishing with the Okanogan Valley Bass Club and then started looking for more opportunities for youth fishing tournaments, said Clark.
They discovered the Student Angler Federation, which is under The Bass Federation. The program offers summer a series and a state tournament with an opportunity to qualify for the national competition.
Their most recent tournament was July 25-26 on Potholes Reservoir south of Moses Lake.
The next tournament is Aug. 22-23 on Lake Washington and, after that, the state championship Sept. 26-27 on Moses Lake.
Earlier this summer, they placed second at a state championship tournament June 7. Their highest placing was second in a state meet in Moses Lake.
At the July 25-26 meet, they “had a tough weekend, missing a few big fish on both mornings that would have helped with placing,” said Clark’s dad, Jeremy Clark. “They finished the weekend in fifth place and are looking forward to redemption on Lake Washington.”
Logan Clark said teams can pre-fish the tournament lake to find potential hot spots. At the tournament’s opening, boats launch early in the morning.
Two-person teams catch five fish, put them in a live well, and then can catch additional fish in hopes of getting bigger ones. Smaller fish can be swapped for larger ones.
After weigh-in, all fish are released. He said he and Jones usually catch fish in the three- to five-pound range.
Points are accumulated in qualifying tournaments. The team that wins qualifies for the national tournament.
Anglers will need to be active members of a TBF student angler club for 2020 to compete. Teams have to register and sign up for the series to compete, according to wabass.org.
“This has been an exceptional program to get involved with and continues to fuel the boys’ fire for competitive fishing,” said Jeremy Clark, who credited the local bass club for supporting the boys and tournament opportunities.
“At this time the Logan and Parker have the big fish for the year with a smallmouth caught in the club’s Osoyoos Tournament,” he said. That fish weighed 6.52 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.