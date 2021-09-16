Chelan, ACH score wins
QUINCY – Okanogan traveled to Quincy on Friday, Sept. 3, and returned with a shutout football victory, 41-0, in the season opener.
“It’s great to be playing football again,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “Quincy has a great facility and it was fun playing there. I thought our defense played very well and controlled the line of scrimmage. On offense, we were able to run the ball effectively and throw as well.”
The Bulldogs scored with 9:15 left in the first quarter on a Ryden Zabreznik run of 12 yards. Jamie Gonzalez kicked the extra point.
Zabreznik scored again with 3:22 left in the first on a four-yard run. Gonzalez’ kick was blocked.
Tucker Pritchard put Okanogan on the scoreboard again with 10:45 left in the second quarter on a five-yard run. Gonzalez’ PAT was good.
Okanogan scored twice more in the second, first on a 30-yard run by Taggert Grooms with 4:49 remaining and again on a pass by Brad Ingram to Pritchard for 49 yards. Gonzalez kicked both extra points, leaving the score at 34-o at the half.
Ingram scored on a three-yard keeper with three minutes left in the third quarter. Gonzalez tacked on the PAT for a 41-0 final.
Okanogan finished the game with 429 yards, 142 of them through the air and 287 on the ground. The Bulldogs ran 57 plays for 7.5 yards per play compared to the Jackrabbits’ 38 plays and 2.4 yards per play.
The Bulldogs had 24 first downs, compared to six for Quincy.
Ingram was 6-for-12 passing for 122 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs. Carter Kuchenbuch went 1-for-3 for 20 yards.
For the Jackrabbits, Andrew Townsend completed 4-for-12 for 62 yards. Elijah Gonzolez was 1-for-1 for eight yards.
Zabreznik led Okanogan rushers with 13 for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Ingram was 6-for-71 and one touchdown. Other rushers were Calvin Yusi, 8-for-54; Pritchard, 6-for-32 and one touchdown; Taggert Grooms, 3-for-31 and one touchdown; Steel Rico, 5-for 17, and Braiden Howell, 1-for-6.
Pritchard was Okanogan’s top receiver, with two catches for 51 yards and one touchdown. Others were Grant Gillespie, 3-for-46, and Jaden Radke, 2-for-45.
Zabreznik had 7.5 tackles. Gillespie had 5.5 tackles and one interception; Radke had three tackles; Tanner Tugaw, 2.5; Taggert Grooms, Howell and Kuchenbuch, two apiece; Alex Lopez and Joseph Cates, 1.5 each; Ingram, Yusi, Manny Rodriguez, Bode Grooms and Austin Nelson, one each, and Pritchard, Morgan and Kasey Erickson, 0.5 each.
ACH 58, Cusick 14
Almira/Coulee-Hartline spread the scoring around to take a 58-14 football victory over Cusick on Sept. 4 at home.
A half-dozen Warriors put points on the scoreboard during the Saturday afternoon contest.
Quarterback Dane Isaak started the scoring with a 61-yard run with 11:43 to go in the first quarter. He also ran for the two-point conversion.
Less than a minute and a half later, ACH’s Grady Murray ran for a 15-yard touchdown. A two-point pass from Isaak to Grady Murray tacked on two more points.
ACH struck a third time on a 36-yard run by Parker Roberts. He added two with a conversion run.
With 4:51 left in the first, Roberts got a pick-six from on a Colton Seymour pass intended for Cusick teammate River Edmiston. Isaak added a two-point conversion run.
ACH added two more scores in the first quarter: A 49-yard run by Murray and a 50-yard run by Isaak with a two-point run by Cody Allsbrook. Roberts’ conversion attempt failed after Murray’s run.
The Warriors opening the scoring in the second quarter on a Carter Pitts run for 60 yards with a two-point conversion run by Grayson Beal.
Cusick got on the board with 3:14 left in the half on a Seymour run for 35 yards. A two-point run by Ryick Stigall failed, leaving the score at halftime at 58-6 in ACH’s favor.
ACH slowed the pace in the third, with a nine-yard touchdown run by Pitts coming with 7:40 left. Jack Molitor’s conversion attempt failed.
Cusick scored the final points in the game with 2:18 left in the fourth when Seymour ran for a two-yard touchdown. Luke Wardrop’s two-point conversion run was good, leaving the final score at 58-14.
ACH amassed 389 yards of offense – all on the ground - to Cusick’s 144 with 102 of them rushing. Although ACH ran fewer plays, 32-44, the team averaged 12.2 yards per play to Cusick’s 3.3.
Cusick was 6-for-18 passing for seven yards per pass and one interception. ACH was 0-for-2 passing with one interception. Cusick had three total turnovers to ACH’s one.
The two quarterbacks – Isaak for ACH and Seymour for Cusick – led their teams in rushing.
Reece Isaak led ACH on defense with five tackles and 0.5 sack. Seymour led Cusick with three tackles.
Chelan 41, Brewster 12
Chelan and Brewster met on the Goats’ field Friday, Sept. 3, for the teams’ football opener, with Chelan taking a 41-12 win.
“The Goats jumped to a 14-o lead in the first quarter before Brewster answered early in the second quarter with a seven-play, 70-yard drive capped off with a touchdown run from Adaih Najera from four yards out,” said Brewster coach Travis Todd.
Brewster’s extra point kick failed.
Chelan then executed “a flawless two-minute drill,” going more than 80 yards with 1:50 left in the half and scoring with four seconds left for a halftime score of 27-6, said Todd.
The Bears opened the second half by making it a two-possession game after Najera scampered into the end zone from 15 yards out.
Late turnover let the Goats pull away with a 41-12 victory.
Najera led the Bears in both rushing and receiving, with 114 yards on the ground and 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Other rushers were Vassar, 3-for- -11 with a fumble; Fabian Nava, 3-for-31; Pete Rios, 1-for-10, and Zane Madden, 2-for-36.
Receivers were Najera, 2-for-62; Cole Aparicio, 1-for-48; Blake Burgett, 4-for-22, and Madden, 4-for-26.
Quarterback Reese Vassar went 10-for-15 and 160 yards in the air. Brady Wulf was 1-for-1 for a loss of two yards.
Arnie Arevalo led Bear tacklers with five solo tackles and four assists.
