OKANOGN – Okanogan raced past Tonasket 5-1 in a non-league soccer match Sept. 17.
The Bulldogs’ first goal came on a header assist by Mylie Leitz-Rawson off a boot from the right side.
Daniele Sparks then headed the ball, which was still in the air, into the right side of the goal in the 27th minute.
Leitz-Rawson got a second assist by passing to Clara Downey, who was standing on the edge of the box 18 yards from the goal.
Downey swiveled to her right and beat a defender to score just in front of the Tigers’ goalkeeper in the 33rd minute.
In the second half, Okanogan got goals from Mya Moses (from Tamara Mathison) in the 47th minute, Leitz-Rawson (from Ariana Perez) in the 50th minute and Sparks (from Tamara Mathison) in the 66th minute.
Tonasket scored after Okanogan’s fourth goal.
“We played well for most of the game,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “Offensively, we passed well and set up some great scoring opportunities.
“Our defense played well also. They were aggressive and made offensive runs but also limited Tonasket’s scoring opportunities.”
Lake Roosevelt is at Tonasket at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Davenport is at Okanogan for a non-league match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Liberty Bell 3, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Liberty Bell squeezed out a 3-0 league soccer match victory Sept. 17.
The Mountain Lions led 1-0 at the half before pulling in front with two second-half goals.
“We played a strong first half, creating opportunities, and were able to put pressure on Liberty Bell's defense,” said Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez. “We had two shots hit the post of the goal and were unable to put the ball in the goal.”
Bridgeport goalkeeper Becky Hernandez finished with 13 saves.
Bridgeport is at Manson on Sept. 24 while Tonasket is at Liberty Bell on Sept. 26.
Brewster 11, Oroville 0
BREWSTER – Brewster blasted Oroville, 11-0, in a league soccer match Sept. 17.
“We played hard,” said Oroville coach Jim Elias. “They did all the scoring and kept us on our heels.”
Brewster is at Chelan and Omak at Oroville for non-league matches Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Volleyball
Okanogan 3, Soap Lake 0
OKANOGAN – Okanogan topped Soap Lake, 25-10, 25-8 and 25-7, in a non-league volleyball match Sept. 17.
”The Okanogan volleyball team faced a vastly improved Soap Lake team,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross. “The girls came out and played well and ran our system to perfection. Great game all around, with all the girls contributing.”
Okanogan is hosting an invitational tournament today starting at 9 a.m. that includes teams from Omak, Brewster, Toutle Lake, Mount Baker, Liberty, Davenport and Colfax.
“Some of the best programs across eastern and western Washington,” said Cross. “Hope to see you all there.”
Okanogan is at Brewster for a non-league match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Chelan 3, Brewster 0
BREWSTER – Brewster fell 3-0 to Chelan in a non-league volleyball match Sept. 17.
The Bears opened the season with non-league wins of 3-0 over Bridgeport on Sept. 12 and 3-1 over Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Sept. 14,
Against the Fillies, Bears’ coach Marcy Boesel said, “Our girls did a good job at the service line which put us in a good position to set up our offense.”
Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 14/14 serving, 3 aces, 8/9 hitting, 4 kills, 10 digs; Emerson Webster 1 dig, 6/7 hitting, 2 kills; Anah Wulf 6/6 serving, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 11/13 hitting, 4 kills; Abi Boesel 16/16 serving, 10 aces, 5 digs, 24 assists; Karste Wright 13/15 serving, 8 aces, 7 digs, 18/21 hitting, 14 kills; Sammi Emigh 1/1 serving, 11/13 hitting, 5 kills; Karina Martinez 3/3 serving, 12 digs, 1/1 hitting; Cynthia Sanchez 14/14 serving, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 1/1 hitting; Vicky Sanchez 2/2 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Tori Hull 0/2 hitting; Kena Kella 2/2 serving, 5 digs
“ACH is a well-coached team with a strong volleyball tradition so it was nice to come away with a win,” coach Boesel said. “I was happy to see that our girls got scrappier as the match went on. They did a good job of staying focused on what they needed to do as individuals to contribute to our team.”
Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 21/21 serving, 1 ace, 13 digs, 3 assists, 35/37 hitting, 15 kills; Emerson Webster 2 digs, 1 assist, 3/5 hitting, 1 kill; Karste Wright 15/16 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists, 29/36 hitting, 12 kills, 1 stuff block; Abi Boesel 18/18 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs, 28 assists, 3/3 hitting; Sammi Emigh 2/4, 1 ace, 3 digs, 14/19 attacks, 6 kills, 1 stuff block; Anah Wulf 8/11 serving, 11 digs, 3 assists, 13/17 hitting, 6 kills, 1 stuff block; Karina Martinez 3/3 serving, 8 digs, 0/1 hitting; Cynthia Sanchez 4/4 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1/1 hitting; Vicky Sanchez 3/3 serving, 4 digs; Kena Kelly 1/2 serving, 5 digs; Tori Hull 2/2 hitting.
Okanogan is at Brewster for a non-league volleyball match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Tuesday match postponed
BRIDGEPORT – The Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport volleyball match Sept. 17 was postponed after an incident in the gym made the gym floor unusable.
A backboard fell, leaving glass embedded in part of the floor.
The match will be rescheduled.
Fillies coach Suni Gill said the team is able to practice in the gym.
A home match slated for Thursday, Sept. 19, was changed to be played at Tonasket on the same day.
Manson 3, Pateros 2
MANSON – Manson edged Pateros 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25 and 17-15 in a non-league volleyball match Sept. 17.
“It was a really hard fought match between both teams, but unfortunately we weren't able to come out on top in the end,” Pateros coach Chloe Piechalski said.
Pateros stats: Anna Williams 7 kills; Alley Piechalski 10 serves with no errors; Vanessa Ceniceros 27 digs.
Pateros is at Cascade Christian Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Wenatchee.
Liberty Bell 3, Tonasket 1
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell edged Tonasket, 3-1, in a non-league volleyball match Sept. 17.
Liberty Bell is at Omak and Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Liberty Bell 3, Oroville 0
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell took a 3-0 non-league volleyball win over Oroville on Sept. 16.
Liberty Bell is at Omak on Sept. 24.
Oroville is at Tonasket on Sept. 26.
