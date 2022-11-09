OKANOGAN — The Okanogan girls soccer team was named the Les Schwab Team of the Month for October.
Award winners are selected through nominations made to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Awarded teams receive a $100 donation to their program along with a commemorative trophy.
The Bulldogs were selected after compiling a 9-0 league record while outscoring their opponents 74-2. Since then, the team won the league title, the 2B girls’ soccer academic state title, and the no. 1 slot in state RPI rankings for 1B/2B soccer.
According to the award page, the team is comprised of school and community leaders, with team members in ASB, academic and service clubs, and other community groups.
“Many Okanogan High School soccer players have been active in organizing food, coat, and hoody drives, as well as many other community activities,” the award page said. “The players are not only outstanding student-athletes, but they are also great people.”
The awards page also said the 10 seniors on the team — Clara Downey, Tamara Mathison, Lindsey Jones, Afton Wood, Ayeris Jones, Janely Vizcarra, Sarah Hamilton, Maria Duncan, Sydney Sparks, and Taylor Meyer — have created tremendous high school careers and have “lots to be proud of.”
The Bulldogs next matchup will be part of the state tournament. More information is available in the soccer story on B6.
