2022 ok girls soccer team

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The 2022 Okanogan girl’s soccer team was named the October Team of the Month for all of 2B athletics in Washington.

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan girls soccer team was named the Les Schwab Team of the Month for October.

Award winners are selected through nominations made to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Awarded teams receive a $100 donation to their program along with a commemorative trophy.

