RENTON – Okanogan High School’s soccer team moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the 1B/2B rating percentage index ratings announced Oct. 7 by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Tonasket, despite a loss to Okanogan on Sept. 30, rose from No. 3 to No. 2. Liberty Bell, which was No. 4 a week earlier, dropped to No. 14.
RPI is a statistical system used to rank teams. It is one of the tools used by WIAA’s seeding committees to determine first-round bracket pairings into state tournaments.
The formula looks at win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, win percentage of opponents’ opponents and strength of schedule.
Teams will be seeded into state brackets based on their final ranking as determined by the seeding committees, versus previous criteria that was based on how teams finished in district qualifying tournaments, said WIAA.
Soccer
1B/2B
1 Okanogan, 10-1-0
2 Tonasket, 5-2-1
3 Toledo, 8-1-0
4 Kalama, 7-1-0
5 Mount Vernon Christian, 9-1-1
14 Liberty Bell, 4-3-0
Volleyball
1B
1 Neah Bay, 3-0
2 Mossyrock, 7-1
3 Oakesdale, 6-0
4 Garfield-Palouse, 3-0
5 Northport 8-0
15 Republic, 3-1
2B
1 Raymond, 8-0
2 Goldendale, 9-0
3 Colfax, 6-0
4 La Conner, 9-0
5 Asotin, 8-1
8 Okanogan, 7-0
17 Brewster, 6-3
20 Lake Roosevelt, 5-3
Football
1B
1 Lummi Nation, 3-0
2 Odessa, 5-0
3 Pomeroy, 5-0
4 Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 5-0
5 Evergreen Lutheran, 3-0
12 Liberty Bell, 2-1
16 Curlew, 1-1
19 Republic, 1-2
10 Waterville-Mansfield, 3-2
2B
1 Lind-Ritzville, 4-0
2 Napavine, 5-0
3 Okanogan, 6-0
4 Columbia (Burbank), 5-0
5 Kalama, 4-0
16, Tonasket, 1-1
1A
1 Riverside, 5-0
2 Eatonville, 5-0
3 King’s, 4-0
4 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 5-0
5 Royal 5-0
18 Omak, 2-1
