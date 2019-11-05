Omak ends season with 2-1 victory
WENATCHEE – Okanogan shut out Chelan, 4-0, in the first round of the District 6 soccer tournament Nov. 2 at the Apple Bowl.
“We played great at times and passed and finished well, but let up on occasion,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “Defensively, we played well. Both defenders and goalie passed well out of the back and allowed our offense to get started.”
Okanogan was to play league-champ Cashmere, which lost its district opener 1-0 to Cascade, for the CTL No. 2 slot on Tuesday at the Apple Bowl.
The winner will advance while the loser is out.
Crossover matches are Nov. 9 with NEA No. 3 at Cascade at 1 p.m. and CTL No. 2 at NEA No. 2 at noon. The losers are out.
The NEA No. 1 team receives a bye this year to state.
Scoring against Chelan: Mylie Leitz-Rawson from Lindsey Jones; Afton Wood from Mylie Leitz-Rawson; Ariana Perez from Tamara Mathison and Tamara Mathison from Mya Moses.
The Bulldogs blanked Chelan 3-0 on Oct. 29.
Omak 2, Brewster 1
BREWSTER – Omak finished its season on a high note, edging past Brewster, 2-1, in a non-league match Oct. 29.
“The ladies came back from a 1-0 deficit,” said Omak coach Chris Werner. “Goals were scored by Alyssa Davis (9th grade) on an assist from Gabby Sanabria (10th grade) and by Estrella Delgado (10th grade) on an assist by Layla Stidman (10th grade).
“Kacie Vejraska did a great job in the net coming out and making some big saves to keep us in the game. We celebrated our seniors on the field (Giselle Arciniega and Taylor Palmanteer) with a win, which was our goal going in.”
CTL
Cashmere 8 0 12 4 1
Cascade 6 2 10 6 0
Okanogan 4 4 11 5 1
Omak 1 7 5 9 2
Chelan 1 7 4 10 1
CWB girls soccer
Tonasket 12 0 12 2 1
Liberty Bell 10 2 11 4 0
Brewster 7 4 7 7 1
Bridgeport 6 6 8 8 0
Lake Roosevelt 4 7 5 7 1
Manson 2 19 3 12 0
Pateros 0 0 2 11 1
Oroville 0 12 0 13 0
2B District 6 playoffs
Nov. 2 at higher seed
Game 1: Manson (CWB 6) v Brewster (CWB 3), loser out.
Game 2: Lake Roosevelt (CWB 5) v Bridgeport (CWB 4), loser out.
Nov. 5
Game 3: Winner Game 1 at Liberty Bell (CWB No. 2).
Game 4: Winner Game 2 at Tonasket (CWB No. 1).
Nov. 7
Game 5: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4, winner No. 3 to crossover match, loser out.
Game 6 championship: Winner 3 v Winner 4, winner No. 1, loser No. 2.
Nov. 9
District 6/7 2B girls’ soccer glue crossover games
Game 1: District 6 No. 1 at District 7 No. 1, winner D7 No. 1 to state, loser out.
Game 2: District 7 No. 2 at District 6 No. 2, winner D6 No. 2 to state, loser out.
