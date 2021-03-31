OKANOGAN – Okanogan High School’s varsity soccer team split games last week, losing to Ephrata on the Tigers’ pitch March 23 but bouncing back to top Wenatchee JV at home March 25.
Ephrata prevailed, 1-0, in the first game.
“We played really well the last 20 minutes of the game and created scoring opportunities, but the rest of the game we had a tough time getting much pressure on them,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
Two days later, the Bulldogs beat Wenatchee JV 2-1 in overtime.
Okanogan scores came from Tamara Mathison on an assist by Janelly Vizcarra in the 39th minute, and Mathison from Danielle Sparks in the fourth minute of overtime.
“We played well defensively both halves and tried some new formations; both goalies Marly Swartsel and Afton Wood had great games,” said Klepec. “Offensively, we passed well and set up good scoring opportunities but had trouble getting past Wenatchee’s goalie until the end of the first half and the fourth minute of OT.”
Scores
March 23
Chelan 3, Brewster 1
Bridgeport 4, Liberty Bell 2
Lake Roosevelt 1, Moses Lake 1
Manson 2, Pateros 1
March 25
Lake Roosevelt 6, Pateros 3
March 27
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 1
Pateros 2, Manson 0
Chelan 3, Tonasket 2
