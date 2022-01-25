OKANOGAN – Okanogan squeaked past Omak, 78-76, Jan. 21 on the Pioneers’ court.
“A very close, hard-fought game,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. “Okanogan built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but Omak battled back and had a three-point shot at the buzzer to win it but it didn’t go in.”
“Our boys fought valiantly against a very good, athletic and tall Okanogan team and came up about one foot short on the potential game winner,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson.
Okanogan’s 11-player roster includes two players shorter than 6 feet; with the rest taller - Chase Wilson is listed at 6-7, Carter Kuchenbuch at 6-5 and Carson Boesel at 6-4. Omak’s tallest player is Jayden Andrews, at 6-3; half the 10-player roster is shorter than 6 feet.
Carlquist praised Omak’s coaching staff and tough play.
Pioneer Jovan Mercado led all scorers with 28 points. Wilson led the Bulldogs with 25 points.
“I am so proud of all of our boys’ efforts,” said Pearson. “We played our most complete game to date – and in a very competitive game (they) gave themselves a chance to get the victory.”
Omak shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first quarter, hitting three three-pointers. The Pioneers had six assists and one turnover.
“This set the tone for a very competitive game, where neither team led by more than our five-point lead in the first half,” said Pearson. “The second quarter was more of the same - both teams playing well and making good basketball plays. We were able to get out in transition, which allowed us to negate their height advantage.”
Mercado made a great play at the end of the second quarter to leave the score tied at the half, the coach said.
In the third quarter, Okanogan’s height started wearing down Omak, but the Pioneers responded, said Pearson.
“We talk about limiting our opponents’ runs and then making our own, and we did a pretty good job of this,” he said. “However, Okanogan put a spurt on us at the beginning of the fourth quarter to go from up five to up 14 with about five minutes to go. With about three minutes to go, we faced a 75-62 deficit.”
Omak made a 14-3 run and had the final shot just miss at the buzzer.
Pearson said both teams shot above 56 percent, had more assists than turnovers and rebounded the ball well. Omak struggled at the free-throw line.
“I was super pleased with how our boys responded to the challenge of playing Okanogan – and I’m excited for our boys to get back and clean a few things up,” said Pearson. “They have continued to improve this season, and I can’t see this being anything other than their next step in the right direction.”
Wilson scored his 1,000th point for the Bulldogs in January; after the Omak game he had 1,094, said Carlquist.
“He is not only a great player, but an amazing person,” the coach said. “He probably would have quite a few more points if not for COVID limiting us to only 11 games last year.”
Okanogan wrapped up nine games in 18 days, plus having several players miss games with illnesses.
“It’s good to now be on a two-games-a-week schedule,” said Carlquist.
Okanogan – Chase Wilson, 25 points, 12 rebounds; Carson Boesel, 22 points; Tyler Popelier, 14 points; Brad Ingram, 9 points; Jaden Radke, 2 points; Carter Kuchenbuch, 6 points; Lane Fingar, Julian Perez.
Omak – Jovan Mercado, 28 points, 4 rebounds; Trey Rose, 3 points, 1 rebound; Jayden Andrews, 6 points, 1 rebound; Kaiden Devereaux, 2 points, 6 rebounds; Xavier Devereaux, 7 points; Julian Ibarra, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Jonny Stenberg, 12 points, 6 rebounds; Genesi Arciniega, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Kessler Fjellman, 3 points, 2 rebounds.
Omak 19 17 16 24 76
Okanogan 15 21 21 21 78
Okanogan 71, Warden 23
Okanogan traveled to Warden on Jan. 20 and came home with a 71-23 victory.
“It was a good, late-season game in which all nine players that suited up got at least 12 minutes of playing time,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist.
Okanogan – Chase Wilson, 22 points; Julian Perez, 8 points, 5 assists, 6 steals; Carter Kuchenbuch, 7 points, 11 rebounds; Lane Fingar, 8 points; Tyler Popelier, 10 points; Brad Ingram, 8 points; Ryley Moore, 2 points; Jaden Radke, 6 points; CJ Nelson.
Okanogan 70, Oroville 49
Okanogan and Oroville played close for three quarters, with Okanogan ahead 45-41, but the Bulldogs broke the game open in the fourth quarter to win, 70-49, at home.
The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 25-8 in the final period.
“We were able to give them a pretty good game through third quarter,” said Oroville coach Jay Thacker. “But we ran out of gas as their size, rebounding and (Chase) Wilson were able to hold us off.”
Okanogan was led by Wilson, who had 38 points and 16 rebounds. Jaden Radke and Carter Kuchenbuch each had 12 points and 8 rebounds.
Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said Oroville played well, led by Noah Hilderbrand’s 23 points and Isai Layata’s 13. Hilderbrand added 9 assists; Anthony Wright had 7 points.
Okanogan scoring – Chase Wilson, 38; Tyler Popelier, 2; Brad Ingram, 2; Ryley Moore, 3; Jaden Radke, 12; Grant Gillespie, 2; Carter Kuchenbuch, 12; CJ Nelson, Lane Fingar, Julian Perez.
Oroville scoring – Noah Hilderbrand, 23; Isai Layata, 13; Kolo Moser, 2; Anthony Wright, 7; Tommy Spikes, 4; Jordy Gomez, Landon Howe, Kane Booker.
Scores
Chelan 74, Omak 47
Okanogan 78, Omak 76
Lake Roosevelt 74, Brewster 70
Brewster 82, Tonasket 53
Bridgeport 46, Wilson Creek 32
Bridgeport 2, Cascade Christian 0 (forfeit)
Lake Roosevelt 80, Bridgeport 41
Tonasket 67, Lake Roosevelt 50
Manson 60, Liberty Bell 44
Moses Lake Christian 80, Pateros 36
Riverside Christian 55, Pateros 22
Cusick 78, Republic 26
Curlew 56, Columbia 48
Liberty Bell 63, Entiat 21
ACH vs. Wellpinit, postponed
Cusick 70, Curlew 34
Columbia (Hunters) 62, Inchelium 47
Brewster 1, Liberty Bell 0 (forfeit)
Republic 38, Selkirk 35
Standings
(As of Jan. 22)
Caribou Trail League
Quincy 14-3 8-1
Chelan 12-5 8-1
Omak 5-9 3-4
Cashmere 3-11 2-7
Cascade 1-14 0-9
Central Washington 2B
Okanogan 15-1 8-0
Bridgeport 9-5 9-3
Lake Roosevelt 9-3 5-2
Brewster 11-5 5-3
Tonasket 5-7 4-4
Manson 6-5 1-4
Liberty Bell 2-7-1 1-5
Oroville 4-6 0-6
Central Washington 1B
Moses Lake Christian 13-1 11-1
Riverside Christian 11-1 11-1
Soap Lake 7-5 7-3
Entiat 5-9 5-7
Waterville-Mansfield 3-9 3-7
Wilson Creek 3-8 3-8
Pateros 1-12 1-10
Cascade Christian 1-13 1-11
Easton (no record)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.