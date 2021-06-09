OKANOGAN – Okanogan got off to a slow start June 3 against Brewster, but topped the Bears 58-28 in Dawson Gym.
The Bulldogs scored seven points in the first quarter, but the defense picked up during the next two quarters, “which led to some easy baskets,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel. “All 10 girls played hard and gave good effort.”
Sarah Silverthorn went down with an ankle injury, but Boesel said the team hopes to have her back for the June 10 game at home against Wahluke.
Ayeris Jones had a good overall game against Brewster, finishing with a game-high 15 points. Lindsey Jones finished strong, hitting eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Okanogan – L. Jones, 10; A. Jones, 15; M. Leitz-Rawson, 4; S. Sparks, 2; L. Lafferty, 7; D. Sparks, 7; A. Lafferty, 3; A. Goetz, 4; J. Radke, 1; S. Silverthorn.
Brewster – H. Aparicio, 5; A. Boesel, 6; A. Hurtado, 2; G. Hurtado, 4; A. Wulf, 6; K. Carrington, M. Perez, P. Perez, M. Garcia, N. Saucedo, M. Gamble.
Bridgeport 61, Entiat 53
Bridgeport beat Entiat, 61-53, June 1 in Entiat.
Leading scorers for the Fillies were Karla Torres, 12, and Lesly Moreno, 14, said Bridgeport coach Kate Luttrell.
Liberty Bell 54, Oroville 26
The Mountain Lions traveled to Oroville on June 1 and topped the Hornets, 54-26.
Liberty Bell – Jadyn Mitchell, 14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals; Sandra Hernandez, four points, five rebounds; Madi Surface, five points; Sammy Curtis, 10 points; Caitlyn Cooley, 10 points, five rebounds; Shae Taylor, six points, six rebounds; Ruby McCarthy, six rebounds; Liv Aspholm, two points, five rebounds; Joslyn Rispone, Mia Tomatich.
Okanogan 60, Cascade 12
Cascade hosted Okanogan on June 1 and gave up a 60-12 game to the Bulldogs.
“I thought we came out and played pretty tough defense,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel.
Sydney Sparks had a good game, bringing lots of energy to the court, and Lexi Lafferty had a solid game and finished with 10 points, the coach said.
Okanogan – L. Jones, 4; A. Jones, 7; S. Sparks, 15; L. Lafferty, 10; D. Sparks, 5; A. Lafferty, 4; A. Goetz, 7; S. Silverthor, 3; J. Radke, 5.
Cascade – A. West, 2; M. Wiser, 2; C. Gillespie, 2; X. Espinosa, 1; N. Fernandez, 5; E. Warman, N. Sanchez, J. Reinhart, P. Martinez.
Liberty Bell 53, Pateros 38
Pateros 61, Bridgeport 50
Pateros went 2-1 last week with three girls’ basketball games between Tuesday and Friday.
First up was Liberty Bell on May 25, with the Mountain Lions prevailing 53-38 on their home court.
“We couldn’t get into any kind of flow,” said Pateros coach Jared Henton.
Tea Asmussen and Aleeka Miller-Smith led the Nannies with nine points apiece. Lani Gallegos chipped in eight.
On May 27, Pateros traveled to Bridgeport and came home with a 61-50 win.
“It was a tough back-and-forth game,” said Henton.
Asmussen led Pateros with 15 points, including three treys. Vanessa Ceniceros also hit three three-pointers toward a total of 13. Jillian Piechalski had 10 points and 18 rebounds.
The Nannies wrapped up the week May 28 by hosting Soap Lake and taking at 61-18 win.
Gallegos recorded a double-double, with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Jen Flores had nine points and six rebounds, while Piechalski got her third double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 rebounds, said Henton.
Liberty Bell 61, ACH 45
Liberty Bell hosted Almira/Coulee-Hartline and notched a 61-45 girls’ basketball victory May 27.
Liberty Bell stats – Jadyn Mitchell, 10 points, 10 rebounds; Madi Surface, 22 points, seven steals; Sammy Curtis, 15 points; Caitlyn Cooley, two points, eight rebounds; Shae Taylor, seven points, nine rebounds; Ruby McCarthy, four points; Liv Aspholm, one point, seven rebounds; Joslyn Rispone, Sandra Hernandez.
Scores
Lake Roosevelt 58, Tonasket 43
Oroville 41, Entiat 34
Oroville 57, Soap Lake 37
Brewster 46, Tonasket 41
Cashmere 43, Omak 35
Omak 52, Quincy 46
Chelan 46, Omak 42
Pateros 61, Soap Lake 18
Waterville 53, Pateros 42
Pateros 37, Cle Elum-Roslyn 26
Liberty Bell 54, Oroville 25
Waterville 53, Pateros 42
Cascade 65, Omak 18
Cashmere 43, Omak 35
Warden 68, Okanogan 32
Okanogan 46, Ephrata 27
Okanogan 60, Cascade 12
Brewster 46, Tonasket 41
Wahluke 54, Brewster 13
Bridgeport 61, Entiat 53
Lake Roosevelt 53, Wahluke 6
Lake Roosevelt 58, Tonasket 43
Oroville 41, Entiat 34
Oroville 57, Soap Lake 37
Tonasket 48, Waterville 35
