Raiders, Inchelium fare well at softball tourney
YAKIMA – Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt – Central Washington 2B League co-champions in softball – participated in the state fastpitch tournament May 27-28 at Gateway Complex, with the Bulldogs bowing out the first day and the Raiders placing in the top 8.
“It was great for us to get to the state tournament,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “The girls had a great experience.”
Okanogan “ran into some tough luck on offense” against Toledo on May 27 in a loser-out game. “Seemed like we would get runners in scoring position and then drill a ball right at someone.”
Toledo won, 12-2.
“To our girls’ credit, they kept up their energy in the dugout and kept battling,” Radke said.
Bulldog players were Tylie Super, Aleena Lafferty, Destyne McDonald, Aanna Duncan, Alta Bauer, Hailee Bruns, Miranda Moore, Tsalee Mail, Sarah Silverthorn, Allison Barton, Laine Morgan and Allie Duran.
“We will miss our two seniors, Aanna Duncan and Destyne McDonald,” said Radke. “They will be some big shoes to fill, but I’m confident we will be able to reload and come back competitive again next year.”
Okanogan’s last appearance at state was in 2016. On the first day of that tournament, Friday Harbor beat the Bulldogs, 16-9, and Asotin prevailed in the next game, 6-3.
At last weekend’s tournament, Lake Roosevelt finished in the top 8 at state
In play May 27, Colfax topped the Raiders, 14-8, sending them to the consolation bracket. There they met Forks, which won, 19-8, and dropped Lake Roosevelt out of the tournament.
Colfax then met Forks for third and fourth, with Forks winning, 13-8.
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley dropped Adna, 11-0, for the championship.
Lake Roosevelt’s roster included Emma Marchand, Taylor Vargas-Thomas, Lola Yazzie, Aspen Smith, Arianna Fosnaugh, Halle Albert, Cora Nicholson, Desiree George, Aaliyah Marchand, Nautika Brown, Sawyer Steffens and Presley Steffens.
The Raiders’ last appearance at state was in 2019, the most recent year in which a state tournament was held. Adna sent Lake Roosevelt home, 12-2.
In 1B play, Inchelium topped Quilcene, 15-2, in the opener May 27, then lost to Colton later in the day. The Wildcats won, 11-6, and advanced to the championship game.
Liberty Christian won the title, 4-1, the next day over Colton.
Inchelium, in a consolation game May 28, placed in the top six after Naselle won, 9-5.
The Hornets’ roster included Leona Signor, Hailey Peone, Violet Carson, Beatrice Seymour, Kylee Andrews, Annmarie Simpson, Torrence Finley, Sammi Stensgar, Madeline Desautel, Isabella Finley, Tiana Flett and Keirdan Mclaughlin.
Inchelium last appeared at state in 2019 and topped Naselle 18-5 in a quarterfinal game to advance to the semifinals. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, the eventual champion, beat Inchelium 6-2.
The Hornets placed third, dropping Pomeroy 6-2.
