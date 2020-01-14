OKANOGAN – The Bulldogs shut down the Chelan girls’ basketball team, 45-34, on Friday night, Jan. 10, by playing tough defense most of the night.
“We started slow, but our defense picked up in the second and fourth quarters, holding them to nine points in those quarters,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel. “Right now we need to tighten our defense up for four quarters, not one or two.”
The game was Chelan’s second road game of week after playing Omak Jan. 7.
Okanogan is set to play Omak on Tuesday in Okanogan. Each team has a win over the other.
Liberty Bell 74, Oroville 21
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell kept Oroville from scoring most of the game on Jan. 10 en route to a 74-21 victory.
With some tough defense and strong teamwork, Liberty Bell got the lead and held it through the game.
Jadyn Mitchell got her second double-double of the week with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“The girls shared the ball and found the open player really well,” said coach Stephanie Schertenleib.
Scoring: Jadyn Mitchell, 17. Tommie Ochoa, 6. Madi Surface, 11. Sammy Curtis, 14. Caitlyn Cooley, 8. Shae Taylor, 2. Ali Palm, 15. Hailey Dammann, 5. Hannah Bakke, 1.
Liberty Bell 52, Lake Roosevelt 39
GRAND COULEE – Liberty Bell brought home a win against Lake Roosevelt, 52-39, on Jan. 9.
Jadyn Mitchell banked a double-double against the Raiders to lead her team with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Scoring: Jadyn Mitchell, 16. Tommie Ochoa, 5. Madi Surface, 4. Sammy Curtis, 10. Ali Palm, 10. Hailey Dammann, 3. Hannah Bakke, 4.
Cashmere 69, Omak 43
OMAK – Omak put up a good fight against Cashmere on Jan. 10, but couldn’t break through the Bulldogs’ man-to-man defense as Cashmere won, 69-43.
“The girls played a really good first half, then came out flat in the third quarter got behind and could never get back into the game,” said coach Mike Ables. “I was really proud of the way the girls played.”
Cashmere is the favorite to win the state 1A tournament in March, he said.
Omak 67, Manson 25
MANSON – Omak brought home a 67-25 win against Manson on Jan. 11.
The Pioneers played hard and effectively scored points against the Trojans to keep the lead throughout the game.
“We played really well,” said coach Mike Ables. “Scoring was led by freshman Aaliyah Marchand with 16 points, four of those (baskets) being three-pointers.”
Wellpinit 64, Republic 24
WELLPINIT – The Republic girls played a tough game against Wellpinit on Jan. 11 but came up short, 64-24.
“We started the game sluggish against a very good Wellpinit team,” said coach Dan Gram. “Being a young team, every game we learn something new that will benefit us in future games.”
Brewster 57, Bridgeport 22
BRIDGEPORT – The Brewster Bears came in hot on Saturday night to take away a 57-22 win against the Mustangs.
No other information was provided.
