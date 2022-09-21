Omak cross country

The Omak varsity girls group of (from left) Syreni Sandoval, Ava Freese, Christine Zandell, Sage Buhrig, Kylee Wyatt and Hayden Velasco at the start of the 5,000 meter race on Sept. 17.

 Sean Kato | Submitted

MANSON — The 2022 cross country season kicked off last week with the Wenatchee XC Invite and the Trojan Invite.

The Okanogan High School cross country team pulled away with a team win at the 2022 Trojan Invite at Wapato Point in Manson. The Sept. 17 invite was also attended by hosting school Manson, along with Lake Roosevelt, Bridgeport, Oroville, Republic and Tonasket.

