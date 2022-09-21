MANSON — The 2022 cross country season kicked off last week with the Wenatchee XC Invite and the Trojan Invite.
The Okanogan High School cross country team pulled away with a team win at the 2022 Trojan Invite at Wapato Point in Manson. The Sept. 17 invite was also attended by hosting school Manson, along with Lake Roosevelt, Bridgeport, Oroville, Republic and Tonasket.
The Bulldogs took the win with 24 points, followed by Tonasket in second with 56, Manson with 64 in third, and Lake Roosevelt with 98 in fourth.
Republic’s Nicholas Baker, a senior, had the fastest 5,000-meter time for the boys with a 18:09 while his teammate, junior Sarah McGaffey, had the fastest women’s time in the 5,000 meters with a 22:50.
Omak and Brewster attended the Wenatchee XC Invite at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Sept. 17. Wenatchee would take first at their home meet while Omak trailed in 8th at 245.
“Overall, the coaching staff was very pleased with the first outing,” head coach Sean Kato said. “This was a pretty big race with lots of bigger schools.”
Highlighting Omak’s performance was an “incredible” personal record for senior Reyden Sandoval who shaved nearly an entire minute off of his PR from last season. Sandoval’s 18:03 – down from an 18:54 – netted him a 32nd place finish.
Pushing forward for the girls was sophomore Syreni Sandoval with a 22:32, securing 33rd in the women’s 5,000 meter. A great performance, according to coach Kato, especially for not getting to consistently train this past summer due to injury.
Full results below:
Trojan Invite
Men
5,000 meters — 1, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 18:09; 2, Hyrum Lyles, Okanogan, 18:23; 3, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 18:31; 4, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 19:13; 5, Simon Beery, Okanogan, 19:17; 6 Landin Evans, Okanogan, 19:43; 7, Eligah Richards, Okanogan, 20:02; 8, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 20:06; 9, Bryce Mogan, Manson, 20:10; 10, Isaac Gillespie, Okanogan, 20:20; 11, Trece Hendrickson, Tonasket, 20:26; 12, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 20:39; 13, Melvin Pineda, Manson, 21:04; 14, Noah Hunt, Lake Roosevelt, 21:31; 15, Gabe Sivertson, Manson, 21:31; 16, Cesar Maldonado, Tonasket, 21:31; 17, Daniel Vera, Manson, 21:32; 18, Waylon Diehl, Okanogan, 21:36; 19, Finn Beery, Okanogan, 21:43; 20, Sebastion Orozco, Bridgeport, 21:51; 21, Calvin Sutton, Tonasket, 21:52; 22, Mathew George, Republic, 21:58; 23, Nicholi Sanchez, Manson, 22:22; 24, David Johnson, Oroville, 22:30; 25, Caleb Craddock, Okanogan, 22:31; 26, Oashan Sanchez, Manson, 23:04; 27, Pharoah Hudson, Lake Roosevelt, 24:49; 28, Connor Norton, Lake Roosevelt, 25:00; 29, Dartanyain Cline, Okanogan, 25:20; 30, Aidan Palmanteer, Lake Roosevelt, 25:37; 31, Tor Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 27:00; 32, Alexander Palacio, Bridgeport, 29:13; 33, Jaxon Krohn, Lake Roosevelt, 29:13; 34, Zane Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 29:40.
Women
5,000 meters – 1, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 22:50; 2, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 23:23; 3, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 24:45; 4, Eleena Zhuk, Manson, 26:14; 5, Isabelle Bineau, Republic, 28:07; 6, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 28:08; 7, Ella England, Manson, 28:09; 8, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 28:55; 9, Milana Pilkinton, Tonasket, 29:32; 10, Karina Smith, Oroville, 30:17; 11 Kristalyn Costello, Tonasket, 33:32; 12, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 36:18.
Wenatchee XC Invite
Men
5,000 meters – 1, Reid Headrick, Medical Lake, 15:46; 15, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:29; 32, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 18:03; 49, Enrique Campos, Brewster, 19:13; 67, Kyle Ryder, Omak, 19:41.10; 86, Omar Berrera, Brewster, 20:44; 92, Awston Clark, Omak, 21:04; 99, Juan Angel, Brewster, 21:28.10; 111, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 23:05; 116, Spencer Smyth, Omak, 36:02.
Women
5,000 meters – 1, Sadie Meyring, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 19:05; 14, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:54; 33, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 22:23; 50, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 24:02; 64, Ava Freese, Omak, 25:13; 67, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 25:41; 70, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 25:59; 73, Christine Zandell, Omak, 26:28; 89, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 38:43.
