Oroville squeaks past Liberty Bell
BREWSTER – Okanogan High School’s boys’ basketball team traveled to Brewster on June 15 and took a 66-26 victory from the Bears.
“We had the game close at the half, but they outplayed us the rest of the night and showed they are a superior team this year,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “They are big and make things difficult for us via their 2-3 zone.”
Taylor said Brewster didn’t shoot well, “but they make us uncomfortable and we aren’t very good while uncomfortable,” said Taylor. “Okanogan attacked us on defense and got good shots at the rim multiples of times.”
He praised the play of Bulldogs Chase Wilson, Carson Boesel and Jaden Radke.
Brewster – R. Garcia, 6; B. Wulf, 1; R. Vassar, 1; K. Gebbers, 19; L. McGuire, 6; A. Najera, 5; A. Tallavera, 2; C. Gebbers, 2; E. Campos.
Omak 78, Cascade 63
Omak picked up its first win of the COVID-shortened basketball season June 17 during a home game against Cascade. The Pioneers won, 78-63.
“This was a great effort by our kids – we lost at Cascade earlier in the season – and our boys put together a really good four quarters,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson. “I’m very proud that our boys have continued to work extremely hard, they have stayed positive and they have stuck together, trusting in each other and our system.”
He said the team has improved day to day, and reaped the rewards in the final score.
Jovan Mercado led the Pioneers with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jonny Stenberg had 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three charges taken. Jaren Boyd had 10 points, 16 assists and three steals.
Pearson said Boyd’s effort fell one shy of the school record for steals “and was really fun to watch.”
The next night, Omak hosted Chelan and won, 64-61, in the last game of the season.
Oroville 66, Liberty Bell 62
Oroville squeaked past Liberty Bell, 66-62, in the teams’ final game of the season June 19 on the Hornets’ court.
Liberty Bell led for three quarters, but Oroville scored 23 points in the final period to Liberty Bell’s 17 to take the win.
Liberty Bell – Riley Lidey, 2; Kyler Mitchell, 10; Sawyer Crandall, 4; Nolan Falcon-George, 23; Tyler Darwood, 8; Dusty Patterson, 5; Lucaas Gonzalez-Ortega, 8; Eli Neitlich, 2; Grey Patterson.
Oroville 71, Bridgeport 38
Oroville traveled to Bridgeport on June 18 and won, 71-38.
Bridgeport high scorers – Jesus Torres, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Drake Morris, 7 point, 6 rebounds; Yair Diaz, 7 points, 2 rebounds.
Manson 86, Bridgeport 42
Manson trekked to Bridgeport June 16 and notched an 86-42 boys’ basketball victory.
Jesus Torres led Bridgeport with 10 points, four assists and four rebounds. Drake Morris had eight points, three assists and five rebounds, while Yair Diaz had five points, two assists and two rebounds.
Chelan 77, Brewster 60
After having two games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for their opponents the previous week, the Brewster Bears got back on the court June 10 for a game against Chelan.
The host Goats won, 77-60.
“Brewster has had an odd week or so,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor.
The team turned in a solid game against Chelan, he said.
“Chelan ran away with the lead after I tried a fouling strategy in the fourth quarter that didn’t turn out like I planned,” he said. “The Goats have a good team and it was great to play them.”
Kelson Gebbers led the Bears with 34 points.
Brewster – R. Vassar, 8; K. Gebbers, 34; A. Najera, 10; E. Ramirez, 2; A. Tallavera, 2; C. Gebbers, 4. M. Camacho Jr.
Brewster 19 13 13 15 60
Chelan 21 15 19 22 77
Brewster 78, Ephrata 73
Brewster hosted Ephrata on June 14, with the game swinging back and forth all night. In the end, Brewster prevailed, 78-73.
“We made our free throws while Ephrata hit threes at the end to keep ourselves ahead,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “They never let up, as expected, and are an awesome team to play. We are quite glad to come out with a win.”
Kelson Gebbers and Adaih Najera tied for high-point honors for the Bears, as each had 19 points.
Brewster – R. Garcia, 6; B. Wulf, 12; R. Vassar, 11; K. Gebbers, 19; L. McGuire, 2; A. Najera, 19; C. Gebbers, 9; E. Ramirez.
Ephrata 10 19 24 20 73
Brewster 11 20 21 26 78
Liberty Bell 54, Tonasket 30
Liberty Bell took a 54-30 home court victory over Tonasket on June 15.
Nolan Falcon-George led Liberty Bell with 16 points.
Liberty Bell – Kyler Mitchell, 5; Isaiah Stoothoff, 4; Sawyer Crandall, 10; Nolan Falcon-George, 16; Tyler Darwood, 4; Dusty Patterson, 5; Grey Patterson, 2; Lucaas Gonzalez-Ortega, 8; Riley Lidey, Eli Neitlich.
Tonasket 7 3 12 8 30
Liberty Bell 18 17 9 10 54
Liberty Bell 80, Bridgeport 40
Liberty Bell traveled to Bridgeport on June 14 and came home with an 80-40 win.
Liberty Bell scoring – Tristan Schmekel, 2; Riley Lidey, 8; Kyler Mitchell, 18; Isaiah Stoothoff, 17; Sawyer Crandall, 7; Nolan Falcon-George, 17; Grey Patterson, 5; Eli Neitlich, 6.
Bridgeport leaders – Drake Morris, 15 points, 4 assists, 7 rebounds; Jesus Torres, 10 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds.
Liberty Bell 22 21 27 10 80
Bridgeport 9 14 7 10 40
Liberty Bell 72, Entiat 32
Entiat hosted Liberty Bell on June 17, with the Mountain Lions taking a 72-32 victory.
Liberty Bell – Riley Lidey, 5; Kyler Mitchell, 4; Sawyer Crandall, 12; Nolan Falcon-George, 26; Tyler Darwood, 7; Dusty Patterson, 5; Grey Patterson, 6; Lucaas Gonzalez-Ortega, 7.
Liberty Bell 24 18 14 16 72
Entiat 10 7 10 5 32
Scores
Oroville 71, Bridgeport 38
Brewster 52, Manson 34
Cashmere 80, Brewster 40
Okanogan 85, Warden 28
Okanogan 63, ACH 57
Okanogan 82, Tonasket 62
Liberty Bell 53, Tonasket 30
Oroville 68, Liberty Bell 65
Royal 65, Lake Roosevelt 46
Tonasket 69, Warden 65
Cashmere 78, Omak 42
Quincy 59, Omak 47
Omak 64, Chelan 61
ACH 70, Pateros 40
Pateros 72, Entiat 40
Moses Lake Christian 70, Bridgeport 45
