Omak drops Saturday game to Chelan
OKANOGAN – Okanogan High School’s girls’ soccer team took a 3-0 victory in its March 20 game with Cascade at The Plex.
“We played Cascade on Saturday, completing a tough week against three good opponents,” said Bulldog coach Dean Klepec. “Iit was our third game in five days. It was a back-and-forth game much of the first half, very evenly played, but we were able to get a score just before the half ended to take the 1 to 0 lead into half.”
Danielle Sparks scored on an assist from Janely Vizcarra in the 40th minute.
In the second half, Okanogan started to control t he game more and scored twice more while the defense shut down the Grizzlies.
Mylie Leitz-Rawson and Sparks combined for a score from Tamara Mathison in the 48th minute, and Leitz-Rawson scored in the 80th minute from a Mathison assist.
“We have had a different defense every game this week, because of injuries, but Saturday we had Lexi Lafferty and Ayeris Jones in the middle, Sydney Sparks and Maria Duncan on the outsides and Lindsey Jones at the point, and all five of them did a great job limiting scoring opportunities when (Cascade) had chances on goal,” said Klepec. “Afton Wood, who was in the goal, came up big and made some great saves.”
Offensively, Okanogan did a great job of finding space and making great passes to set up scoring opportunities, he said.
Chelan 4, Omak 1
Omak fell to Chelan, 4-1, March 20 on Chelan’s pitch.
The Pioneers opened the scoring on a goal by Alyssa Davis from a Kiana Lopez assist, said coach Chris Werner.
“The Pioneers worked hard to get the goals back and were led out of the back by Kacie Vejraska, who tallied 18 saves” in goal, said Werner.
The Pioneers were to host to Moses Lake on March 23 and will host Okanogan for senior day on March 27.
Okanogan 4, St. George’s 2
The Bulldogs traveled to Spokane on March 18 to take on St. George’s and came home with a 4-2 victory.
Okanogan scored all four of its goals in a 15-minute period. Mylie Leitz-Rawson scored unassisted in the 46th minute and Lindsey Jones added an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute, said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. Tamara Mathison scored in the 54th minute on an assist from Sarah Hamilton.
Afton Wood rounded out Okanogan’s scoring with an unassisted goal in the 61st minute.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half; we were a little sluggish, maybe because of the four-hour bus ride, but then we came out and played well in the second half,” said Klepec. “We passed the ball well in the second half and created many scoring opportunities.
“Our defense was very aggressive in pushing up into the attack helping to set up the offense,” he said.
Wenatchee 3, Okanogan 0
Okanogan hosted Wenatchee on March 16, with Wenatchee notching a 3-0 win.
“We played a lot of defense and our defense did a great job of pressuring them and making them work for every shot they had,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
Lexi Lafferty and Afton Wood in the middle were very busy and played outstanding ball. Sydney Sparks and Maria Duncan played great on the outside, limiting Wenatchee’s crosses, said Klepec.
Ayeris Jones stepped into the goal for the game and played outstanding.
“Wenatchee is likely the strongest team in our region and we played them as tough as any other team this year,” the coach said.
Okanogan 6, Brewster 0
Okanogan traveled to Brewster on March 13 for a 6-0 win.
“We played well throughout the game and our defense especially did a good job of limiting shots by Brewster and pushing up into the attack,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
Danielle Sparks scored first from an Ariana Perez assist in the fifth minute. Mylie Leitz-Rawson struck next, on a Danielle Sparks assist, in the 26th minute, the Ariana Perez scored from a Tamara Mathison assist in the 43rd minute.
Ariana Jones passed to Lindsey Jones, who scored in the 57th minute, and two minutes later, Perez received a pass from Leitz-Rawson for another score.
Sparks rounded out the score in the 62nd minute on an assist from Leitz-Rawson.
