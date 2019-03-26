WAHLUKE - The Okanogan High School track team put up some winning numbers at the WindBreaker Invitational on March 15.
Winning on the boys' side were Sheldon Fields in the 200 (24.96) and the 4x100 relay (46.64) with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling and Levi Veenhuizen.
Girls who won included Renea Taylor with a personal record in the 200 (27.69), Myra Rasmussen with a PR in the 400 (1:04.95), Lexi LaDoux in the 1,600 (5:53.34) and Renea Taylor in the 100 hurdles (16.88).
Winning relay teams were the 4x100 (52.99) and 4x200 (1:52.00) with Caitlyn Barton, Daniele Sparks, Renea Taylor and Myra Rasmussen.
Both Okanogan teams finished second - the boys at 87 points behind East Valley (Yakima) at 108.5 and the girls at 111 behind East Valley at 130.5.
There were 16 teams at the meet.
Okanogan
Boys
100 - 2, Justin Watts, 11.77. 5, Levi Veenhuizen, 12.08.
200 - 1, Sheldon Fields, 24.96. 5, Levi Veenhuizen, 25.29. 6, Calvin Yusi, 25.50.
400 - 3, Sheldon Fields, 56.93. 6, Julian Cates, 58.24
1,600 - 2, Clancy Andrews, 5:02.27
3,200 - 2, Clancy Andrews, 10:59.53.
4x100 relay - 1, Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling, Levi Veenhuizen, 46.64.
Shot put - 4, Coleton Schreder-Guerrette, 38-9.
Discus - 8, Coleton Schreder-Guerrette, 104-5.
Long jump - 3, Justin Watts, 18-5.75
Triple jump - 3, Darius Moses-Howard, 36-2.5. 4, Kaedn Daling, 35-4.25.
Girls
100 - 3, Caitlyn Barton, 13.73.
200 - 1, Renea Taylor, 27.69.
400 - 1, Myra Rasmussen, 1:04.95. 4, Olivia Richards, 1:10.55.
800 - 3, Lexi LaDoux, 2:45.52.
1,600 - 1, Lexi LaDoux, 5:53.34.
3,200 - 4, Olivia Richards, 13:44.57.
100 hurdles - 1, Renea Taylor, 16.88.
4x100 relay - 1, Caitlyn Barton, Renea Taylor, Daniele Sparks, Myra Rasmussen, 52.99.
4x200 relay - 1, Caitlyn Barton, Daniele Sparks, Renea Taylor, Myra Rasmussen, 1:52.0.
Shot put - 2, Allie Eastridge, 35-4.5. 3, Kendra Sachse, 33-2.
Discus - 2, Allie Eastridge, 96-10. 8, Kendra Sachse, 62-10.
Long jump - 5, Daniele Sparks, 13-5.75. 7, Caitlyn Barton, 13-3.5.
