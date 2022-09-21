OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Bulldogs emerged victorious after the 2022 Backyard Brawl against crosstown rival Omak Pioneers on the evening of Sept. 16.
Okanogan won, 47-6, bringing their total number of wins in the historic matchup to 69, Omak still leads with 73 wins. The series has eight tied games.
Penalties hindered the Pioneers progress in the first half, according to Omak head coach Nick Sackman. The game was close at 13-6, the coach said, just before half when the Bulldogs scored with just 50 seconds remaining.
“It was an emotional letdown for us, and we had a hard time getting back into the game in the second half,” Sackman said. “Okanogan was able to wear us down in the third quarter and took control of the game.”
Sackman highlighted middle linebacker for the Pioneers, Caden Johnson, who had a “heck of a game.”
“He seemed to be in on every tackle all night long,” Sackman ended before commenting on the rest of the season. “We’ll use this loss to refocus as we enter league play in a couple weeks.”
The Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, in their Sept. 16 home game, topped the ACH Warriors 50-0.
The Warriors are coming off of an undefeated 2021 season where they won state in 1B 8-man play. Ranked no. 1, they had topped Quilcene at no. 3, 50-20, on Dec. 4 for the title.
League leaders
In 2B play, local quarterback Kelson Gebbers, Brewster, is in second for passing with 481 yards after two games played. He’s at 37-60 with five touchdowns and 3 interceptions for a passer rating of 94.
The only player above him is Joseph Earl, quarterback at Chief Leschi, who’s 25-43 for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions. Earl, so far, has a passer rating of 142.
Reese Vassar and Tyson Schertenleib, teammates at Brewster, also hold the number 2 and 3 spots in receiving yards for all of 2B play in Washington. Vassar has 198 yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns while Schertenleib has 172 yards from eight receptions, with a long of 57, and one touchdown.
