OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Omak battled to a 27-18 finish Friday night, Sept. 17, with the home team Bulldogs emerging with the Backyard Brawl victory.
Okanogan took possession of the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club trophy and first-year Okanogan Principal Zach Spaet got his inaugural post-game wheelbarrow ride down the field from Omak Principal David Kirk.
“I was proud of the way we played,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “We kept playing hard all night.”
Judd said quarterback Brad Ingram had a great night running the ball and provided great leadership. Ingram led Okanogan in rushing with 10 runs for 142 yards, and went 7-for-13 passing for 86 yards. He had four solo tackles on defence, along with one assist.
Defensively, Johnny Swartsel had a nice interception and led the team in tackles, Judd said. Swartsel had 9.5 tackles, eight of them solos.
“It was a very hard-fought game on both sides of the ball,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “I was very pleased with the effort and attitude our team played with all game. It is always a great character test to see how your team will respond to adversity and playing from behind, and I thought our team’s response was amazing.”
Okanogan struck first, with 4:41 left in the first quarter on an eight-yard run by Grant Gillespie. Jamie Gonzalez added the extra point.
The score stayed locked at 7-0 until the third quarter, when Ingram ran for 49 yards and a touchdown. Gonzalez’ PAT was good.
The fourth quarter was wide open, as the teams alternated scores throughout.
Omak got on the board with 7:10 left as quarterback Beau Sackman romped 61 yards for a touchdown. Blake Sam’s extra point attempt was blocked.
The Bulldogs scored three minutes later on a 16-yard run by Tucker Pritchard. Gonzalez kicked the PAT.
The Pioneers’ Sackman completed a pass to Jonathan Stenberg for a 67-yard score with 1:52 left, bringing the score to 21-12 in Okanogan’s favor. Sam’s two-point conversion attempt failed.
Both teams scored in the final minute of the game. Ingram ran 49 yards for a touchdown with 58 seconds left; Gonzalez kick was blocked.
Then Omak struck again with 20 seconds remaining on a Sackman pass to Kessler Fjellman for 29 yards. Sam’s kick was no good, leaving the final score at 27-18 Bulldogs.
“The game was tight the whole time, with the difference between winning and losing coming down to just a few plays; on Friday those plays did not go our way,” said Sackman. “I was very proud of our defensive and offensive lines. They did a great job limiting Okanogan’s run game while doing an amazing job in the passing game.
“I thought our defense played lights out all night except for two plays. Unfortunately, those two plays went for TDs. Offensively, I think we did a very good job attacking them on the perimeter with the passing attack and getting our play makers the ball in the open field.”
Okanogan had 380 yards of offense, compared to 282 for Omak. The Bulldogs ran for 294 yards and had 86 yards through the air. Omak passed for 153 and had 129 yards rushing.
Each team had two turnovers – one lost fumble and one interception apiece. Omak was penalized seven times for 65 yards, while Okanogan drew the yellow flag 12 times for 90 yards.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, attendance at the normally packed game was limited. Okanogan allowed each uniformed player and cheerleader to have six family members present; Omak was allowed two per player.
“This was a great game for our boys to learn how to play tough in a hostile road game with lots of adversity,” said Sackman. “We are very excited to get into league play in the coming weeks and test ourselves against the rest” of the Caribou Trail League.
Okanogan rushing – Brad Ingram, 10-for-142; Tucker Pritchard, 11-for-61; Grant Gillespie, 9-foro-41; Calvin Yusi, 9-for-39; Ryden Zabreznik, 3-for-11; Johnny Swartsel, 1-for 0.
Okanogan receiving – Grant Gillespie, 2-for-46; Jaden Radke, 2-for-21; Ryley Moore, 3-for-19.
Okanogan defense – Johnny Swartsel, 9.5 tackles; Brad Ingram, 4.5 tackles; Bode Grooms, 4 tackles; Manny Rodriguez, 3.5 tackles; Ryden Zabreznik, 3 tackles; Grant Gillespie, 2 tackles; Tucker Pritchard and Joseph Cates, 1.5 tackles each; Ryley Moore, Steel Rico, Carter Kuchenbuch and Alex Lopez, 1 tackle each; Jaden Radke, 0.5 tackle.
Okanogan punting – Manny Rodriguez, 2-for-63; 31.5 yards average.
Omak rushing – Beau Sackman, 5-for-65; Kessler Fjellman, 15-for-49; Tre Rose, 3-for-15.
Omak receiving – Jonathan Stenberg, 5-for-85; Kessler Fjellman, 4-for-53; Tre Rose, 4-for-15.
Omak defense – Tre Rose, 9 tackles; Jacob Hurlbert, 6.5 tackles; Caden Johnson, 5 tackles; Kessler Fjellman, 4.5 tackles; Kaiden Deveraux, 4 tackles; Layton Jensen, 3 tackles; Homero Calderon and Anthony Smith, 2 tackles each; John Bucsko, 1.5 tackles; Blake Sam, Jonathan Stenberg, Genesi Arciniega, Xavier Devereau, 1 tackle each; Brayan Juarez-Lopez, 0.5 tackle.
Omak punting – Caden Johnson, 5-for-120; 24 yards average.
ACH 62, Liberty Christian 20
Almira/Coulee-Hartline hosted Liberty Christian on Sept. 18 and took a 62-20 victory from the visitors.
ACH jumped out to an early lead with a Parker Roberts run for 50 yards with 11:49 left in the first quarter. Dane Isaak added the two-point conversion run.
Slightly more than a minute later, Liberty Christian quarterback Keegan Bishop handed ACH another score as his pass was intercepted by Parker Roberts, who ran for a touchdown. Isaak’s conversion run was good.
Isaak passed to Grady Murray with 5:19 left in the first for a 21-yard touchdown, then added two conversion points.
Liberty Christian put up its first score five seconds later as Tristen Wood kicked off for ACH to the 60-yard line. Liberty Christian’s Ryan Dysland recovered the ball and ran it back for the score. Joey Isley passed to Trevor Newell for the conversion.
The Warriors bounced back, scoring twice more in the first period, first on an Isaak pass to Murray for 17 yards and then on an Isaak pass to Roberts. Roberts and Isaak tacked on the two-point runs, leaving the score at 40-8 at the end of the first quarter.
ACH started the second quarter with another score as Murray galloped 55 yards for a touchdown with 11:31 left. Isaak’s conversion run was good for a 48-8 halftime score.
The Patriots scored in the third quarter on a Keegan Bishop pass to Magnus Hayden for 53 yards. Bishop’s two-point run failed.
Fourth quarter scores came from ACH on a 13-yard run by Carter Pitts, Liberty Christian on a Bishop-to-Newell pass for 20 yards and ACH on a Pitts run for 49 yards. Molitor’s run for ACH failed, as did Liberty Christian’s pass from Bishop to Johnny Templeton.
Grayson Beal’s run after the last ACH score was good.
ACH had 350 yards on offense, compared to Liberty Christian’s 160. The Patriots ran more plays – 44 to 39 – but the Warriors gained nine yards per play compared to Liberty Christian’s 3.6.
Liberty Christian was 12-for-32 passing for 178 yards, while ACH went 3-for-5 and 38 yards.
The Warriors rushed 34 times for 312 yards, while the Patriots rushed 12 times for a loss of 18 yards.
Oroville 13, Priest River, Idaho 8
Oroville traveled to Priest River, Idaho, on Sept. 18 and returned with a 13-8 victory.
The Hornets were down 8-0 at the half, but came back strong, said coach Rick Clark.
“Kolo Moser had a 60-yard touchdown run and threw a TD pass to David Hernandez,” Clark said. “The defense shut (Priest River) out in the second half.”
Leading the defense were Victor Ocampo. Oscar Cervantes, Trai Ovitt, Kade Hamilton, Noah Hilderbrand and Moser.
Scores
Cascade 42, Brewster 22
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
Pomeroy 58, Lake Roosevelt 12
Tonasket 29, Manson 0
Soap Lake 56, Pateros 6
