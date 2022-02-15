TONASKET — Noah Olmstead scored 25 for the Oroville and Tonasket gun clubs during Week 6 of the Inland Northwest Trapshoot competition.
The clubs compete in Division III.
Oroville-Tonasket gun clubs
Men (94) — Noah Olmstead, 25; Matt Deebach, 24; Rick Lind, 23; Vern Cole, 22. Oroville-Tonasket 94-564.
Women (63) — Debbie Lawson, 18; Krissy Call, 16; Paige Lawson, 15; Jessi Hatch, 14. Oroville-Tonasket 63-287.
Youth (64) — Tommy Deebach, 20; Dan Keane, 17; Kase Denison, 15; James Gasho 12. Oroville-Tonasket 64-254.
Meanwhile, Troy Fewkes led the men in Week 6 of the Inland Northwest Trapshoot tournament at the Omak Gun Club.
He scored 24. Other top scores were turned in by Tim Hagerup, 23; Dennis Fulford, 22; Bob Crowell, 22, and Mike Hodgson, 22.
For the women, Addy Christmann scored 18. Others were Patty DeTro, 16; Katie Clark, 7, and Shannon Hampe, 6.
In handicap, Hodgson had 21, Jason McNeil, 19; Dennis Hardie, 21, and Bill Nessly, 18.
