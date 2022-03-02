TONASKET – Noah Olmstead led Tonasket and Oroville shooters in Week 8 of the Inland Northwest Trap shoot competition.
The combined Oroville and Tonasket gun clubs compete in Division III.
Men (94) — Noah Olmstead, 25; Jeremy Calentine, Jerry Asmussen and Andy Gasho, 22. Oroville-Tonasket 94-753.
Women (46) - Debbie Lawson, 15; Jessi Hatch, 12; Krissy Call, 10; Ada Denison, 9. Oroville-Tonasket 46-390.
Youth (60) — Dan Keane, 20; Alyssa Gasho, 15; Kase Denison, 13; James Gasho, 12. Oroville-Tonasket 60-361.
In pistol shooting, Mike Hodgson led Omak Gun Club shooters.
Men – Mike Hodgson, 24; Troy Fewkes and Dennis Hardy, 22; Roy Wadkins, Howard Thompson and Jason McNeil, 21.
Women – Shannon Hampe, 19; Addey Christmann, 20; Patty DeTro, 16.
