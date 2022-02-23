TONASKET – Noah Olmstead led shooters from Oroville and Tonasket gun clubs in Week 7 of the Inland Northwest Trap Shoot.
The combined clubs compete in Division III.
Men (95) - Noah Olmstead, 24; Jerry Asmussen, 24; Rick Lind, 24; Wayne Lawson, 23. Oroville-Tonasket 95-659.
Women (57) - Debbie Lawson, 24; Krissy Call, 17; Jessi Hatch, 16. Oroville-Tonasket 57-344.
Youth (47) — Dan Keane, 17; Alyssa Gasho, 17; (no first name listed) Gasho, 12. Oroville-Tonasket 47-301.
Bullseye Pistol Match
Omak Gun Club shooters are competing in the Inland Bullseye Pistol Match, which runs for 10 weeks.
Participating teams receive registered targets that are fired at the home club facility then are forwarded to the match coordinator for scoring and compilation.
Week 6
Omak – Sam Shaw, 275-4X; Steve Cox, 265-5X; Ryan Smith, 263-4X; DJ Reynolds, 257-2X; Seth Lopez, 254-2X; Dick Shaw, 251-4X; Pat McGuire, 250-2X; Tom Gschiel, 233-1X; Wayne Vav Zwoll, 220-1X; Darrin Cavadini, 181-1X.
Omak Gun Club
Dennis Hardie led shooters at the Omak Gun Club last week with a 24.
Others in the men’s division were Tim Hagerup, 23; Trevor Nessly, 23; Mike Hodgson, 22; Jason McNeil, 22; Scott DeTro, 22; Bob Crowell, 22; Roy Wadkins, 22.
Women – Patty DeTro, 18; Addey Christmann, 18; Katie Clark, 4.
Sub-junior – Evan Goetz, 21.
