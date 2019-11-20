OMAK – The No. 8-seeded Omak football team advanced to the state quarterfinals with a tough 38-27 victory over No. 9 Colville on Nov. 16.
“The team played a very good football game,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “In the first half we made a couple turnover mistakes that gave them opportunities to score. In the second half both our offense and defense played great.”
The Pioneers travel to Royal High School to take on the Knights at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in a state quarterfinal game.
Last Saturday, Colville got on the board first, scoring on a three-yard run.
Omak took the lead in the second quarter on scores by Tanner Hall (21-157) of 11 yards and Aaron Black (10-67) of three yards.
Reilly Davis kicked an extra-point after the first score.
Omak, having noticed the Indians not covering anyone off the line on the first extra-point, had quarterback and holder Black throw to Genesi Arciniega for a two-point conversion and a 15-7 lead.
Colville retook the lead, 21-15, following a run of three yards and a pass of eight yards.
Davis kicked a 27-yard field goal to put the score in favor of the Indians, 21-18, at halftime.
“Going into the game we knew we would face adversity and we knew we would have to overcome those situations,” said coach Sackman. “We were down at half and the team responded with amazing attitude and effort in the second half.”
The Pioneers, which were not able to pass much in the first half, had Black (5-10-247, 2TD, INT) pass for 75 and 57 yards to Josef Avena (3-160, 2TD) for scores and a 31-21 lead.
In the fourth, Colville closed to 31-27 with a 21-yard pass. The extra-point kick was not good.
Omak sealed the victory with a 60-yard run by Hall.
Davis (3-1) kicked the extra point.
“The second half was probably the best half of football we have played all year,” coach Sackman said. “We were balanced on offense and our defense started to dominate the line of scrimmage.
“Colville has some very good and big offensive and defensive linemen (standout was No. 66, Jory Dotts at 6-5, 205), but I think we were able to wear them down in the second half. That gave us the opportunities to make big plays.”
Omak outscored Colville 20-6 in the second half.
“I could not be more proud of our team and the way the competed,” coach Sackman said. “It was a hard and well-deserved victory.”
Also rushing for Omak were Joseph Bucsko (3-12) and John Cardona (1-5).
Davis caught two passes for 87 yards.
Omak’s defense finished with an interception.
Other 1A first round scores:
No. 6 Deer Park 22, No. 11 Zillah 20
No. 3 Montesano 58, No. 14 Meridian 14
No. 7 Lynden Christian 42, No. 10 Cascade Christian 12
No. 2 La Salle 35, No. 15 Cashmere 10
No. 5 Mount Baker 36, No. 12 Hoquiam 21
No. 13 Connell 17, No. 4 La Center 7
No. 8 Omak 38, No. 9 Colville 27
No. 1 Royal 64, No. 16 Charles Wright 7
State quarterfinals
Deer Park v Montesano, Nov. 23
Lynden Christian v La Salle
Mount Baker v Connell
Omak at Royal, 2 p.m. Nov. 23.
ACH pops Bridgeport, 66-0
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline reached state 1B quarterfinals with a convincing 66-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.
“We started a little slow but got things going in the second quarter and we played well after that,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said.
The Warriors led 8-0 after the first quarter before exploding for 40 points in the second period to lead 48-0 at the half.
The win seeded ACH at No. 3 into the eight-team 1B tournament.
The Warriors take on No. 6 Lummi at 4 p.m. Saturday at Quincy High School.
“It was the first time we were shut out all season,” Bridgeport coach John McDougal said. “Overall, we had a great season and got great contributions from so many players.”
ACH finished with 430 yards of offense and 20 first downs compared to Bridgeport’s 67 yards of offense, all on the ground, and six first downs.
Each team snared an interception.
Brayton Schafer played his final game at home by rushing for 228 yards on 12 carries for four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and two more scores.
Dane Isaak completed 3-4 passes for 21 yards and two scores and rushed four times for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Tristen Wood was 1-1 for four yards and a touchdown.
Other ACH rushers included Grady Murray (2-47), Cody Kagele (8-40), Wood (2-27, TD), Logan Braaten (1-1) and Cody Allsbrook (2- -1).
Other receivers included Allsbrook (1-4) and Cody Kagele (1 -1).
Leading on defense were Will Hahn with eight tackles (six solo, 4.5 for loss), Schafer with seven tackles (five solo), Reece Isaak with seven tackles (five solo), Cody Kagele with six tackles and Hunter Kagele with an interception.
“Our defense played really well, especially our defensive line,” said Walsh.
For Bridgeport, Miguel Mendoza was 1-3 passing, which was to Arturo Perez.
Rushers included Mendoza (9-20), Enrique Morales (1-17), Julio Sanchez (7-16), Julio Sanchez (7-16), Christopher Newman (6-13), Gilberto Padilla (11-3) and Arturo Perez (2-1).
ACH finished second at state last year, falling 63-12 to Odessa in the championship.
The Warriors won state 84-60 over Sunnyside Christian in 2017.
ACH won in 2015 (46-42 over Lummi Nation), was second in 2011 (falling 36-28 to Neah Bay) and won in 2007 (38-14 over Odessa).
Bridgeport-Mansfield won 1B state for future Quincy coach Bill Alexander with a 52-0 win over Odessa in 1988.
The Mustangs also competed in the 1980 and 1977 state tournaments.
State football finals are slated for Dec. 7 at various stadiums in western Washington.
State 1B quarterfinals
No. 6 v. No. 3 ACH, 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Quincy HS
No. 7 Quilcene v. No. 2 Naselle, Nov. 22 at Aberdeen
No. 5 Lyle/Wishram v. No. 4 Entiat, 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Quincy HS
No. 8 Selkirk v. No. 1 Odessa, 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Quincy HS
Lake Roosevelt advances
COULEE DAM - No. 6-seeded Lake Roosevelt advanced to the state 2B quarterfinals with an 19-14 win over No. 11 Friday Harbor on Nov. 16.
The Raiders travel to No. 3 Kalama for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Nov. 23.
Lake Roosevelt has been in the state tournament four times prior to this season, including the last three years.
The Raiders’ best finish was falling in the 2001 quarterfinals (60-8 to Zillah).
State 2B first round
No. 6 Lake Roosevelt 19, No. 11 Friday Harbor 14
No. 3 Kalama 46, No. 14 Rainier 14
No. 10 Toledo 32, No. 7 Colfax 12
No. 2 Napavine 51, No. 15 Mabton 14
No. 5 Adna 51, No. 12 Davenport 7
No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah) 36, No. 13 Tonasket 7
No. 9 Tri-cities Prep 37, No. 8 Asotin 0
No. 1 Onalaska 60, No. 16 Brewster 7
State quarterfinals
Lake Roosevelt at Kalama, 1 p.m. Nov. 23
Toledo v Napavine
Adna v Jenkins (Chewelah)
Tri-Cities Prep v Onalaska
Tonasket falls
CHEWELAH - In the 2B state football tournament, No. 4 seeded Jenkins of Chewelah ended Tonasket’s season, 36-7, on Nov. 15.
“We had awful field position in the first half,” Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins said. “Three of our offensive possessions started inside our 10.
“Our defense played steady throughout the game. We had a pick six late in the first half to cut the margin to 23-7.”
Tonasket controlled the third quarter but was unable to score on its opportunities.
The Cougars tacked on seven points in the third and six in the fourth periods.
“It was a great season,” said Hawkins. “Really proud of our team. This team did an awesome job of living in the moment.”
Tonasket had been in state 11 times since 1979 (last in 2016), with a best finish being second in 2005 (34-14 loss to Royal).
The Tigers have lost twice in the quarterfinals.
Brewster falls to Onalaska
ONALASKA – No. 1 seeded Onalaska topped Brewster, 60-7, in the first round of the state 2B football tournament.
No other information was received.
Brewster has been in the state football tournament 17 times (last was 2018), but hasn’t placed since 1976, when the Bears took second (28-14 loss to Colton).
The Bears also were second in 1975 (lost title 56-21 to Colton) and in 1974 (lost in finals 26-12 to Coulee City).
Other notes on state 1B
Inchelium won back-to-back titles, taking out Prescott 36-29 in 2001 and Odessa, 34-30, in 2000.
Pateros won state in 1995 with a 76-20 win over Touchet.
The Billygoats finished second a year earlier (1994), falling to Touchet, 38-24.
Pateros also was second in 1992 and 1991 (lost 48-36 to Inchelium).
ACH won in 1990 (48-36 over Colton)
Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline won 24-20 over Rosalia in 1985.
Inchelium won in 1983 (38-22 over Wishkah Valley).
