OMAK – Several Omak High School athletes were named to Caribou Trail League honors for fall season.
In cross country, two Omak juniors – Reyden Sandoval and Killian Cariker – received honorable mention.
For the girls, Syreni Sandoval and Ava Freese, both freshmen, were named to the first time. Both competed in the state cross country meet Nov. 6 in Pasco.
Kylee Wyatt, a sophomore, was named to the second team. Christine Zandell, a freshman, received honorable mention.
Soccer
Two Omak soccer players were named to the Caribou Trail League second team.
Alyssa Davis, a junior midfielder, and Estrella Delgado, a senior defender, were honored.
Gabriela Sanabria, a senior forward, received honorable mention.
Omak received the sportsmanship award.
Volleyball
Cassidy Coffell, a junior from Omak, was named to the CTL second team for volleyball.
Senior Trinity Fjellman received honorable mention.
(Football honorees were reported in the Nov. 3 issue.)
