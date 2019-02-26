Defending champion Omak Attack Hockey Club fielded two teams in the Moses Lake Freeze Tournament last weekend. Other teams included Lake Goons, Yakima Pub Hounds, Coeur d’Alene Ice Skaters, Seattle Chinooks, Tri-Cities Ice Bandits and Ironhorse from Ellensburg. The black team, which won the C division, includes (from left, front) Jake Flynn, Mike Kleckner, Samantha Wisner, Keith Kistler; (back) Gabe Greene, Scott Greene, Lachlan Ross, Elliot McCloud, Mike Winkle, Rocky Flynn, Amanda Roy and Eddie Kavanaugh. Not pictured is Ross Walburn.
