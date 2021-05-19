QUINCY – Omak’s boys’ tennis team finished as regional champions after matches May 15 in Quincy.
The Pioneers finished with 15 points. Cashmere was second with 12 points, said Omak coach Lance O’Dell.
Leading the way was the doubles team of Beau Sackman and Jonny Stenberg, who finished as regional champions and earned 10 points for the team.
Adam Hendrick finished third in singles, securing five more points for the team.
The regional tournament included the region’s seven 1A teams: Omak, Chelan, Cascade, Cashmere, Quincy, Wahluke and Royal.
Play began in Cashmere on Thursday and concluded Saturday in Quincy.
Advancing to Quincy from Thursday play for the boys were Hendrick and Jonathan Kirk in singles, and Sackman and Stenberg in doubles.
Marisa Grillo was the lone girls’ player to advance.
Sackman and Stenberg began Saturday with a semi-final match against a Cascade team they had not played before. Sackman and Stenberg won, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
In the finals, they faced a tough Quincy team they had beaten during the regular season, Bensch and Roseburg, and once again came out on top, 6-1, 6-4, said O’Dell.
“Jonny and Beau played very well and kept their composure in both matches,” said the coach. “They played smart and strategically, much like they have all year.”
Hendrick lost to Nate Harding, Chelan, 4-6, 6-7 (6-8) and dropped to the consolation bracket.
Meanwhile, Kirk won his first match in consolation bracket 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 over Harrison Hyer from Quincy.
“This was a big win for Jonathan and advanced him to the next round,” said O’Dell.
Hendrick and Kirk then faced each other. Hendrick came out on top, 6-2, 6-0.
“I was very proud of Jonathan,” said O’Dell.
Hendrick then played for third and fourth against Royal’s Dayne Ziegler and prevailed, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4).
“Adam played his best tennis of the season at just the right time,” said O’Dell. “This is what you hope for as a coach and along with Adam, I felt all the players were playing their best.”
Grillo was in a unique situation since her final match against Cashmere on Thursday had to be suspended when the lights went out. She was ahead 4-6, 6-2, 4-1 when her match was suspended.
The match continued Saturday morning, but saw Cashmere’s Ellie Martin start out playing very tough, said O’Dell.
Martin came back and took a slight lead until Grillo had a comeback of her own to take the third set into a tiebreaker. Grillo took the tiebreaker 9-7 to win the match and advance to the semi-finals.
There, she lost to Faith Kert from Cashmere, 1-6, 0-6, and sent her to the consolation bracket against Leora Aurilio from Cascade. Grillo lost 2-6, 3-6.
“I was very proud of Marisa as she played tough the entire day and finished in the top 6,” said O’Dell.
Of the players advancing to Saturday, Hendrick was the lone senior.
On the first day, May 13, Omak tennis traveled to Cashmere.
“Overall, we played very well, with most players playing their best, which of course is what you want to happen at this point in the season,” said O’Dell.
In boys’ singles, Hendrick reached the semi-finals with two solid wins, 8-4 in the opening round and 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Also in singles, Kirk won his first match 8-4, which advanced him to the quarterfinals. He lost to the No. 1 seed in the draw 1-6, 1-6. That sent him to the Saturday consolation bracket.
In boys’ doubles, Omak’s No. 1-seeded team of Sackman and Stenberg advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye in the first round. They then defeated a Chelan team 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
The doubles team of Tameron Hall and Mason Stenberg played tough but lost in the opening round, 2-8, said O’Dell.
In girls’ singles, Grillo cruised through her opening match, 8-0, and advanced to the quarterfinals late in the evening under the lights.
“Grillo dropped her first set, 4-6, won the second, 6-2, and was leading in the third 4-1 when the lights shut off,” said O’Dell. “After waiting in the dark for over 30 minutes, it was decided that play would not be able to continue as the lights were not coming back on.”
In girls’ doubles, both of Omak’s teams fell in the opening rounds. Josie Fletcher and Hailey Smith lost, 2-8, and Macy Routien and Olivia Little lost, 3-8.
Tonasket vs. Liberty Bell
Tonasket and Liberty Bell battled in tennis May 10 on the Mountain Lions’ court, with the Tigers winning both girls’ and boys’ matches.
The Tigers notched their first girls’ team win, said Tonasket coach Kate Forest.
Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, defeated Ellie Blank, Liberty Bell, 6-2, 6-2, and Tonasket’s Jazmine Salazar beat Liberty Bell’s Amelia Evans, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
On the boys’ side, Tonasket’s Waylon Thomas beat Angel Arellano, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2; Owen Pershing beat Ezekiel Kirk, 7-5, 6-0, and Alex Owsley and Connor Hardesty beat Angel Arellano and Ezekiel Kirk, 6-1, 6-1.
Liberty Bell’s Gannet Fisher and Nathan Buck beat Tonasket’s John Godwin and Lukes Godwin, 6-4, 6-4.
