MEAD – Omak High School fell out of the class 1A state football playoffs Friday night, Nov. 12, as Lakeside blanked the Pioneers at Union Stadium.
The Eagles won, 42-0, and move to a quarterfinal game against King’s this weekend. Semifinals are Nov. 27, with the state championship game Dec. 4.
“Friday night was a tough game for our team,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “We played very well in the first half on defense and we did a great job of limiting their scoring opportunities.”
Omak put a lot of pressure on Lakeside’s offense and picked up two interceptions, “unfortunately we were not able to transform those turnovers into points of our own,” he said.
Lakeside, from Nine Mile Falls, led 7-0 at the half.
“In the second half we were unable again to get much going on offense, which left them with short fields,” the coach said. “Our defense continued to play well, causing two additional turnovers, but we were unable to keep them out of the end zone.”
Sackman said Lakeside is a very good football team, and its speed at all positions gave the Pioneers trouble in sustaining offensive drives.
“I was very proud of the way our team fought to the end and I am very proud of our seniors playing in their last high school football game,” he said. “This senior class had a great run, winning three of the last four Caribou Trail League championships and being part of two state playoff teams.”
Omak ended the season 7-2 overall (4-0 league), including the loss to Lakeside, and ranked No. 7 in the final RPI ratings.
Liberty Bell 52, Cusick 20
Liberty Bell and Cusick battled in cold and slippery conditions Saturday, Nov. 13, with host Liberty Bell prevailing, 52-20, and advancing to quarterfinal class 1B football play this weekend.
The Mountain Lions next play Odessa at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Lions Field, Moses Lake.
“They were a run-heavy football team,” said Liberty Bell coach Jeffrey Lidey of Cusick. “We knew we had to stop No. 3 Colton Seymour, (who’s) very fast and elusive. Our defense came to play, even though it was slicker than snot outside.”
Liberty Bell led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 38-12 at the half. The third quarter score was 46-20, with the Mountain Lions holding Cusick while scoring again in the fourth for the final score of 52-20.
Liberty Bell stats
Passing – Riley Lidey, 6-for-9, 128 yards, 1 touchdown; Lucien Paz, 2-for-6, 39 yards.
Receiving – Lucien Paz, 3-for-45, 1 touchdown; Sawyer Crandall, 3-for-71; Quincy Scott, 2-for-71.
Rushing – Lucien Paz, 15-for-78, 2 touchdowns; Noah Holston, 11-for-69, 2 touchdowns; Riley Lidey, 5-for-37, 1 touchdown; Sawyer Crandall, 1-for-60, 1 touchdown; Quincy Scott, 1-for-3.
Defense – Riley Lidey, 7 tackles, 70-yard interception return for touchdown; Beau Tanguy, 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection; Quincy Scott, 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble; Noah Holston, 8 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack; Grey Patterson, 8 tackles; Nicholas White, 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
Columbia (Burbank) 32, Brewster 28
Brewster’s football season came to an abrupt end Friday, Nov. 12, as Columbia (Burbank) prevailed, 32-28, in a state class 2B playoff game in Burbank.
“We fought hard, but penalties and untimely turnovers kept us from continuing our season,” said Brewster coach Travis Todd.
Reese Vassar stepped and had his best rushing game of the season, and Arnie Arevalo led the defensive attack with 15 tackles.
“I am proud of our team and our ability to compete, even when the odds were stacked against us,” said Todd. “We battled and never blinked when it came down to the final buzzer.”
The coach praised the players – especially the seniors – for everything they put into the Bears’ football program, and the parents, school staff and administrators and business sponsors for their support to him and the team.
“I am looking forward to seeing our young men become better versions of themselves by continuing to gain speed and strength throughout the next nine months as we prepare for next season,” he said.
Brewster stats – Adaih Najera, 5-for-86 rushing, 1 touchdown; Reese Vassar, 25-for-175 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, 7-for-14 passing, 77 yards passing; Jaydynn Flores, 13-for-43 rushing, 3-for-39 receiving; Nico Maldonado, 3-for-22 receiving; Zane Madden, 1-for-16 receiving.
What’s next
Okanogan and Almira/Coulee-Hartline will return to action this week after having byes the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
Okanogan is scheduled to meet Columbia (Burbank) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, in a 2B state quarterfinal game. The winner will play the winner of the Forks-Napavine game on Nov. 27.
ACH will meet next-door neighbor Wilbur-Creston-Keller at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at Lions Field in Moses Lake in a 1B quarterfinal game. WCK beat Neah Bay, 50-22, on Nov. 13.
The winner will meet the winner of the Naselle-Pomeroy game on Nov. 27. Naselle knocked off Waterville-Mansfield, 68-12, on Nov. 13; Pomeroy had a first-round bye.
On the other side of the bracket, Liberty Bell and Odessa will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Lions Field in a 1B quarterfinal matchup. The winner will meet the winner of the Winlock-Quilcene game on Nov. 27.
Game tickets may be purchased on site for all of the quarterfinal games. Starting with semifinal games on Nov. 27, tickets must be purchased online.
Scores
1B
Winlock 64, DeSales 60
Liberty Bell 52, Cusick 20
Naselle 68, Waterville-Mansfield 12
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Neah Bay 22
ACH had a bye
2B
Columbia (Burbank) 32, Brewster 28
Forks 35, Goldendale 20
Onalaska 62, River View 8
Toledo 44, Davenport 35
Okanogan had a bye
1A
Tenino 80, Freeman 55
Lynden Christian 50, Granite Falls 0
Riverside 27, Montesano 20
Eatonville 58, East Jefferson 0
King’s 28, Zillah 14
Lakeside 42, Omak 0
Toppenish 26, Mount Baker 22
Royal 50, Bellevue Christian 6
