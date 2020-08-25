OMAK – The Omak City Council has authorized submission of funding applications to the state Recreation and Conservation Office for a new, in-ground skate park.
The council met Aug. 3 via the Zoom online platform.
Under the original youth athletic field application, the city would match $17,395, the Washington wildlife and recreation program would provide $51,000 and the youth athletic field grant would provide $350,000.
However, based on guidance from the Recreation and Conservation Office, the city is seeking 100 percent funding of $418,000 with no match.
A second application was authorized to the wildlife and recreation program for matching funding.
