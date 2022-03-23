OMAK – Omak fielded a team with a lot of young players in their first high school softball game and dropped its season-opener to Tonasket on March 17
The Tigers won, 13-6, on Omak’s home field in East Side Park.
“We will continue to learn and improve,” said Omak coach Rick Duck.
Savannah Romine and Alissa Marchand “both pitched well,” the coach said. “And the top of our batting order did a good job squaring up some good hits on a difficult strike zone.”
“We’ve got a lot of youth, and quite a few ladies in positions that are new to them,” said Tonasket coach Jordan Bradley. “They stepped up. It was pretty close and competitive for the first half of the game, and then you saw our ladies start to get more comfortable.”
Pitcher Maddie Prock did a great job of keeping the ball in the strike zone, striking out 10 for the night, said Bradley.
“I was really proud of how any time something happened that wasn’t in our favor or ideal, we just continued battling and didn’t let anything snowball. I’m excited to see these ladies grow together throughout the season.”
Omak hitting – T. Graham, 3-4, 3R, 3B, 2B; M. Romine, 2-4, 2B; T. Fjellman, 1-1, 2RBI, intentional walk; A. Marchand, 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; S. Romine, 2-3.
Omak pitching – S. Romine, 4.1IP, 10R, 7H, 9K, 6BB, 7ER; A. Marchand, 2.2IP, 3R, 4H, 1K, 1ER.
Tonasket hitting – Maria Timm, 4-for-4, 3 RBI, 3SB; Jade Barroca, 3-for-4, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 RBI; Bryce Attwood, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Corina Timm, 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1BB; Maddie Prock, 2-for-4; Jacie Deebach, 2-for-5, 1 triple, 1 RBI, 1BB, 1SB; Maia Deeback, 1-for-5, 2RBI.
Tonasket pitching – 7.0IP, 6R, 5ER, 9H, 4BB, 10K.
Omak 1 1 0 3 0 1 6 11 5
Tonasket 1 0 2 3 6 1 13 11 2
Scores
Cashmere 18, Brewster 2
Cashmere 6, Brewster 1
Lake Roosevelt 10, Brewster 0
Lake Roosevelt 14, Brewster 4
Okanogan 12, Cashmere 7
Okanogan 14, Cashmere 3
Oroville 24, Soap Lake 6
Oroville 25, Soap Lake 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.