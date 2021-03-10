OMAK — Omak took on Cascade in a close match March 6, with the Grizzlies winning 25-16, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
Hannah Schneider had 14 kills for the Pioneers, with Trinity Fjellman adding six kills. Sedeaju’ Michel recorded 16 assists and Rowan Haigh added six kills.
Cassidy Coffell led the team in serving with five aces on 20-for-21 serving. Mariah Campos had two aces on 6-for-6 serving.
Defensive leaders included Coffell, with 23 digs; Fjellman, 15 digs; Faith Ross, 13 digs; Michel, 10 digs, and Grace Worden, two blocks.
Omak will travel to Wenatchee on March 13 to take on Wenatchee and Quincy.
Waterville 3, Bridgeport 0
Bridgeport’s volleyball team dropped matches to Waterville and Oroville in play March 6.
Against Waterville, the Fillies lost three straight, 25-9, 25-7 and 25-15, but took Oroville to four sets before losing 25-21, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-6.
Waterville’s JV prevailed, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-19, while Bridgeport’s JV topped Oroville 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21.
Chelan 3, Omak 0
Omak traveled to Chelan on March 6, with the Goats winning in three, 25-5, 25-4 and 25-6.
ACH 3, Bridgeport 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline traveled to Bridgeport on Feb. 27 to play Entiat and Bridgeport for the Warriors’ first volleyball games of the season.
Both the JV and varsity topped Bridgeport in three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-6 for varsity and 25-12, 25-7 and 25-16 for JV.
On varsity, Eryn McCleary was the ace leader for ACH with seven. Oshun Parrish had 19 assists, while Madison McCleary led in kills with 10; she also had three digs, Walsh said. Austyn Kenney had two blocks.
The Warriors’ Whitley Rushton had great serving runs for the JV and led in aces with 10 and kills with three. Cady Murray also had three kills. Desiree Schmauder had four assists and Beth Okamoto led in digs with eight.
ACH coach Katie Walsh said plans call for live streaming away games from the ACH High School Facebook page and home games through the NFHS Network.
Republic 3, Curlew 1
Republic and Curlew battled to four games March 6, with the Tigers coming out on top, 25-12, 25-8, 15-25 and 25-12.
For Curlew – Olivia Kjolseth, two aces; Emma Lena Baker, six kills, nine digs, one block; Taylor Ringstad, seven assists; Abigail Beedle, one block.
ACH 3, Entiat 0
The ACH varsity took three games from Entiat, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14 on Feb. 27.
Leading in aces was Oshun Parrish with eight; she also had 24 assists. Sam Cook led in kills with seven, and Madison McCleary and Rory Pate each had two digs.
“The Warriors are playing in a different league this year to be in the same health district that the governor assigned to the regions,” said coach Katie Walsh.
The JV won all three sets, 25-9, 25-14 and 25-17. Ace leader was Kayleigh Elder with seven. Desiree Schmauder had eight assists, Whitley Rushton had four kills and Mariah McWalter had a block.
“Beth Okamoto was a digging machine with 18, Walsh said.
Curlew 3, Columbia 0
Curlew prevailed over Columbia (Hunters) in three volleyball games, 25-22, 25-5 and 25-7 on March 2 on the Cougars’ court.
Emma Lena Baker had six kills, Taylor Ringstad had nine assists and Abigail Beedle dug out five balls. Macey Singer, Baker, Beedle and Olivia Kjolseth each had a block, said coach Leila Hall.
For Columbia, Lexi Nelson and Kamea Stam each had three kills, Megan Erspamer had two aces and Kamea Stam notched five assists.
Curlew 3, Inchelium 0
Inchelium traveled to Curlew on March 1 and dropped three volleyball games. Scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 in the Cougars’ favor.
Taylor Ringstad led in assists, with 12, and digs, with six. Macey Singer had an ace serve, Emma Lena Baker knocked down nine kills and Abigail Beedle had two blocks.
Entiat 3, Bridgeport 0
Bridgeport dropped three varsity volleyball games to Entiat on Feb. 27 at home.
Scores were 25-15, 27-25 and 25-14 in Entiat’s favor.
In JV games, Entiat prevailed 2-1 with scores of 22-25, 25-15 and 25-13.
Wilson Creek 3, Oroville 0
A long road trip and nervousness contributed to Oroville’s slow start Feb. 27 at Wilson Creek, said coach Nicole Hugus.
“This will be a very different and challenging season for everyone and I am proud of my team and how they are handling these difficult times,” said Hugus.
Wilson Creek took the match in three straight games, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-23.
For the Hornets, Mykensie Hugus went 12-for-12 in serving, Skyler Noel went 12-for-12 with one ace and Savannah Berg was 12-for 13.
In hitting, Amelia Moreau went 14-for-15 with six kills, Berg went 10-for 13 with four kills, Darbey Carleton was 9-for-10 with a kill and a block, and Mykensie Hugus went 7- for 11 with one kill.
Oroville 3, Soap Lake 0
Oroville came back Feb. 27 against Soap Lake, winning 25-18, 25-8 and 25-20.
Savannah Berg was 19-for-20 serving with one ace, Mykensie Hugus went 19-for-21 with an ace and Skyler Noel was a perfect 8-for-8.
In hitting, Amelia Moreau went 14-for-16 with three kills, Berg was 6-for-8 with two kills and three blocks, and Darbey Carleton went 6-for-7 with a kill.
Wahluke 3, Tonasket 2
Wahluke and Tonasket battled to five games before settling their volleyball match Feb. 27 at Wahluke.
Wahluke prevailed, 3-2. Individual game scores were not available.
For Tonasket, Madison Prock had seven aces, 23 assists, one block, one kill and 17 digs.
Aubrey Attwood had three aces, three assists, one kill and 24 digs. Madison Wirth had four aces, 13 kills and 11 digs.
Other stats included Sara Alexander, nine aces, six blocks, three kills, one dig; Savannah Bones, one assist, 22 digs; Sage Fuhrman, five aces, seven digs; Skylar Hardesty, three aces, 10 digs; Alyssa Larson, three blocks, six kills, one dig; Kaylee Clark, two aces, seven blocks, seven kills, two digs, four assists.
Tonasket 3,
Lake Roosevelt 2
The Tigers beat Lake Roosevelt, 3-2, in a volleyball match Feb. 2 at Lake Roosevelt.
Tonasket stats – Madison Prock, one ace, six assists, seven digs; Aubrey Attwood, six aces, three kills, 17 digs; Madison Wirth, four aces, four kills, one dig; Sara Alexander, three aces, two blocks, seven kills, seven digs; Savannah Bones, nine digs; Sage Fuhrman, two aces, nine digs, one kill; Skylar Hardesty, one ace, nine digs; Alyssa Larson, two blocks, six kills, one dig; Kaylee Clark, 10 blocks, six kills, one dig, four assists; Melanie Cordova, one ace, eight assists, nine digs.
Manson 3, Tonasket 0
Manson’s volleyball team continued its hot start to the season with a 3-0 sweep of Tonasket on March 6 at home, 25-7-25-13 and 25-15.
Maycee Ward led with 14 kills, Lauren Soliday had four digs and Josephine Thompson added 17 assists.
Manson 3, Warden 0
Manson topped Warden in three, 25-11, 25-13 and 15-11 at home on March 6.
Seniors Amaya Hanna, Marylein Bernardo, Bryanna Harris, Melanie Marin, Amy Marquez and Kendal Petre were honored.
Petre had eight kills.
The Trojans are off to a 4-0 start, with all eight varsity players contributing, said Athletic Director Eric Sivertson.
Okanogan JV 3, Brewster JV 0
Okanogan’s junior varsity defeated Brewster’s JV 25-9, 25-16 and 25-20 in a Feb. 27 match in Brewster.
Manson JV 3, Brewster JV 0
Manson junior varsity took three straight games from the Brewster JV, 25-6, 25-23 and 25-17 on Feb. 27 at Brewster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.