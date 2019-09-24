Okanogan tosses shutout against Tonasket, 49-0
OMAK - Omak got a lot of its young players playing time in a 46-0 non-league win over Fulton High School from Vernon, B.C., on Sept. 20.
“It was a strange kickoff time of 4 p.m., so that threw our schedule off a little bit,” Omak coach Nick Sackman said. “The varsity kids played well in the first half and put the game away early (40-0 at the half).
“In the second half we were able to get a lot of young kids some needed playing time to help improve our depth.”
The coach’s son, Tanner, did not play after breaking his left hand a week earlier against Lakeside. He finished that game before undergoing surgery last week. It’s unknown when he could return.
Aaron Black (8-12, 127 yards, 2TD, INT) passed to Reilly Davis (2-30) for a 20-yard touchdown early in the first to get the Pioneers on the board.
Scoring the rest of the quarter included Tanner Hall on a 14-yard run, Black to Josef Avena (2-34) for 16 yards and Adam Hendrick on a blocked punt to put Omak up 26-0.
Hall (14-123, 3TD) scored on runs of three and two yards in the second quarter.
Kessler Fjellman ran 15 yards in the third quarter for the final score.
The Pioneers made three of five extra-point kicks by Davis.
On two-point tries, Black found Genesi Arciniega for a two-point pass conversion. Another two-point conversion failed.
Other rushers included Hendrick (1-4), John Bucsko (3-11), Rose (1- -1) and Black (1 -12).
Fjellman completed four of five passes for 75 yards.
Other Pioneer receivers included Hall (1-24), Howie Fletcher (2-56), Sky Romero (1-7) and Trey Rose (3-51).
Omak’s smothering defense gave up minus-two yards on 23 rushes by Fulton.
The Maroons completed 7-27 passing for 70 yards.
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 0
OKANOGAN - Okanogan ran off to a 49-0 halftime lead over Tonasket before inserting young players the rest of the way in a non-league game Sept. 20.
“Their team speed gave us trouble,” Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins said. “They have a nice balance of run and pass.
“We had a rough time trying to find offensive rhythm. We are looking forward to a great week of practice.”
Okanogan finished with 375 yards of offense (250 rushing) and 22 first downs compared to Tonasket with 43 yards offense and four first downs.
The Bulldogs’ quarterback, Bo Silverthorn, was nine for 17 passing for 106 yards and two scores.
Brad Ingram was 1-3 for 19 yards and Payton Judd was 0-1.
Receivers included Matt Waggoner (4-39, TD), Logan Bird (2-35), Judd (3-32, TD), Logan Clarke (1-19).
Okanogan rushers included Josue Ramos (12-123, 3TD), Kaedn Daling (4-75, TD), Johnny Swartsel (2-19), Calvin Yusi (4-14), Silverthorn (4-12) Judd (3-12, TD), Mckade Peterson (3-10).
Cameron Stiles led the Bulldogs’ defense with 6.5 tackles (five solo, one for loss).
Tonasket quarterbacks included Hunter Thomas (7-21, 21) and Tyler Duchow (4-6).
Receivers included Ryden Zabreznik (5-19), Chris Rivera (3-12), Thomas (308), Cody Clark (1-4), Austin Brock (1-4) and Kevin Sanabria (1-1).
Tonasket rushers included Tiler Morris (2-12), Lane Bolich (3-10), Brock (2-10), Ben Johnson (1-10).
On defense, Zabreznik and Rivera each finished with six solo tackles.
Soap Lake 34, Pateros 12
PATEROS – Soap Lake knocked off Pateros, 34-12, in eight-man football Sept. 20.
“This week we will be focusing on our run blocking and run attack,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes. “Soap Lake was able to complete some big pass plays so our pass coverage will be focused on defense.
“Ivan Ceniceros had a big game leading in rushing/passing and also in tackles.”
Ceniceros was 8-22 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Receivers included Erick Espino (4-77, TD), Josh Smith (1-19), Kobe Thixton (2-20) and Chris Poore (1-39).
Rushers included Ceniceros (13-89, TD), Espino (1-0) and Thixton (11-11).
Ceniceros led the Billygoats with 15 tackles (11 solo).
Thixton added 13 tackles (eight solo).
Pateros is at defending state champion Odessa at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7
RITZVILLE - Cameron St. Pierre scored three rushing touchdowns to guide Lake Roosevelt to a 25-7 non-league win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Sept. 20.
St. Pierre had scoring runs for three-, 13 and 19-yards for a 19-7 lead after three quarters.
Hunter Whitelaw dived four yards in the fourth for the Raiders’ (2-0) final score.
The Broncos fell to 1-2.
Entiat 62, Bridgeport 24
BRIDGEPORT – Entiat topped Bridgeport, 62-24, in an eight-man football game Sept. 20.
Mustangs quarterback JJ Flores was 7-12 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown.
He also ran 11 times for 150 yards and a score.
Gilberto Padilla rushed seven times for 73 yards, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had seven tackles.
Julio Sanchez finished with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 11 tackles, one for a loss.
Also defense were Edwin Bucio (eight tackles, four TFL) and Enrique Morales (six tackles, three TFL).
Odessa 66, Liberty Bell 0
ODESSA - Defending state champion Odessa rushed for five scores and passed for another four to take a 66-0 league victory over Liberty Bell on Sept. 20.
For the Mountain Lions, quarterback Riley Lidey completed four of 13 passes for 63 yards and an interception.
Top tacklers were Magnus Treise with eight and Bodie Paul with seven.
Rushers included Treise (20-90), A. Whites (2- -6), Q. Wengerd (1-1), T. Darwood (1-1), R. Lidey (13- -19), J. McMeans (1 -5) and B. Pau (2- -4).
Darwood caught two passes for minus-2 yards and A. Whites caught a pass for 50 yards.
Darwood, Alex Whites and Connor Arndt each had three tackles.
ACH 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 18
TEKOA – Almira/Coulee-Hartline hammered Tekoa-Rosalia, 60-18, in a non-league game Sept. 20.
The Warriors led 38-12 at the half before winning the second half 22-6.
Dane Isaak ran for a 75-yard score and caught a 54-yard pass for ACH (3-0).
Springdale 40, Inchelium 34
SPRING DALE - Inchelium scored twice in the first quarter but could not hold the lead, falling 40-34, to Springdale in a league game Sept. 20.
Other Northeast 1B League scores Friday included Cusick 60, Curlew 20 and Republic 50, Northport 0.
Ocosta 33, Oroville 7
LEAVENWORTH - Ocosta made the long trip from Westport pay off with a non-league, eight-man football victory over Oroville Sept. 21 in Leavenworth.
The Hornets’ Colby Guzman (14-155) scored on an 89-yard run 30 seconds into the second quarter. Guzman kicked the extra point to tie the game.
From there the Wildcats (3-0) scored four times on passes of 22, 55, 7 and 10 yards. They scored in the first quarter on a nine-yard pass.
“Each week I see small signs of improvement,” Oroville coach Rick Clark sad. “This week, however, the youth of our secondary was exposed for five touchdown passes.”
Ocosta finished with 446 yards of offense (345 passing and 19 first downs) compared to Oroville with 159 yards (136 rushing) and seven first downs.
“In the first half we ran the ball better than we had all year. and we did a better job of securing the ball then we had all year,” Clark said.
Other rushers for Oroville included Seth Baugher (3-12) and Miguel Quezada (1-6).
Taylor McCoy completed five of 14 passes for 23 yards and two interceptions.
Receivers included Guzman (2-12), Baugher (2-9) and Semumiel Castrejon (1-2).
Ocosta lost three fumbles. Oroville lost a fumble and was intercepted, making it a wipe on turnovers.
For the season, said Clark, the Hornets are 3/14 on turnovers.
“We finally have everybody back so we should have a great week of practice,” coach Clark said. “And we can finally get some 11-on-11 in.”
Defensively, the Hornets were led by Guzman with five tackles (1.5 sacks, one for loss) and Cervantes with 3.5 tackles (half a sack, half a tackle for loss)
Mabton 50, Brewster 39
MABTON – Mabton found a way past Brewster, 50-39, in a non-league game Sept. 21.
