OMAK – Omak got just enough scoring to hang on for a 64-61 win over Okanogan in a Caribou Trail League game Dec. 17.
Omak coach Mike Ables said the Pioneers played well for about three quarters, leading by as much as 16, 48-32, with 2:20 left in the third quarter, which was won by Omak, 17-9.
Okanogan launched a comeback from there, pressing the Pioneers to gain turnovers that led to quick scores.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to two, 61-59, on a put-back by Lexi Lafferty with 2:20 left in the game.
“We rebounded well and pushed the ball up court and got wide open shots,” said Ables of the early going that included a 21-11 first quarter lead. “We let up in the fourth quarter. We hit some big threes.”
Trinity Fjellman hit a trey, her only points of the game, to push the lead to five with less than a minute to go.
Ables said he knew even with the lead the game was not over.
Okanogan called a time out with 19.8 to go before a steal on the Bulldogs’ end of the court led to a layup by Lafferty that led to the final score.
Another inbounds pass led to a jump ball that went to Okanogan.
Omak called time with eight seconds left.
On the inbounds, Daniele Sparks took a three-point shot from the left side in front of the Bulldogs’ bench that hit the rim and bounced away to end the game.
“We can’t keep digging holes for ourselves and expect to win,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel. “Tonight, we were down by 16 in the third and 15 starting the fourth quarter.
“I give our girls a lot of credit for not giving up,” said Boesel, whose team won the final period, 26-14. “They kept playing hard and gave us a chance to tie the game at the end. The difference in the game was (Omak) shot the ball very well and we didn’t.
“When you miss 14 free throws (13-27), your chances of winning are very slim.”
Ables said every win in the five-team CTL is big, saying the league seemed to be even. He pointed to the three-point win and to Okanogan’s five-point win over Chelan.
“They are all big wins now,” Ables said.
In the final quarter comeback, Okanogan made 7-9 free throws to Omak going 2-2.
Omak was led by the game-high 26 points of Taya Mendoza, which included 11 in the first quarter, Kacie Vejraska with 13 points and Aaliyah Marchand with 11 points.
Okanogan was led by Daniele Sparks with 19 points (nine in the fourth), Lafferty with 15 (eight in the fourth) and Isabel Buchert with 11.
Okanogan (61) - L. Jones 7, A. Jones 3, Leitz-Rawson 4, S. Sparks 0, Popelier 0, Lafferty 15, D. Sparks 19, Buchert 11, Hawley 0, Radke 2.
Omak (64) - P. Marchand 4, Fjellman 3, Vejraska 13, Nichols 1, Davis 4, Campos 0, A. Marchand 11, Mendoza 26, Arciniega 0, Michel 2.
Brewster 50, Liberty Bell 45
BREWSTER – Brewster squeaked past Liberty Bell, 50-45, to maintain the lead in the Central Washington 2B League on Dec. 17.
“There is always going to be teams on your schedule that you know are going to be battles,” said Brewster coach Stephanie Schertenleib. “This was definitely one of them.
“We both lost players to fouls and it was close down to the end. We came out on top this time but there are a few teams in our league where the smallest things can make a huge impact on who comes out on top.”
Brewster was led by Sammi Emigh with 21 points.
The Bears were 7-11 shooting free throws and the Mountain Lions were 2-9 in the fourth quarter.
For Liberty Bell, Sammy Curtis scored 13 while Jadyn Mitchell (10 rebounds) and Ali Palm each scored 12 points.
Liberty Bell (45) – Mitchell 12, Curtis 13, Ochoa 0, Palm 12, Bakke 0, Surface 6, Taylor 2, Dammann 0. Rebounds – Mitchell 10, Ochoa 8, Bakke 8, Palm 7. Assists: Ochoa 6. Steals Surface 5, Ochoa 4.
Brewster (50) - Aparicio 0, Mik. Kelpman 6, Mic. Kelpman 8, Perez 2, C. Sanchez 0, Ochoa 5, Boesel 0, V. Sanchez 6, Hurtado 0, Wulf 2, Emigh 21.
Lake Roosevelt 72, Oroville 42
OROVILLE – Lake Roosevelt rolled over Oroville, 72-42, in a league game Dec. 17.
“Maddie Martin led the way for us with 21 points,” said Oroville coach Chad Mathews. “I’m proud of her. She is working hard to improve her game.
“Saw some good things from the girls. We just need to start games better, cut down on turnovers and rebound better. Things will start to come together.”
Oroville (42) – Martin 21, Mathews 5, Castrejon 4, Anderson 6, Rawley 6.
Tonasket 70, Bridgeport 20
TONASKET – Tonasket evened its league record to 2-2 with a convincing 70-20 win over Bridgeport on Dec. 18.
“Our girls put together a full game of basketball,” said Tonasket coach Jessica Hylton. “We are growing each and every game.”
The Tigers were led by Emma Wilson with 17 points and Karlie Richey with 10.
Tonasket, which limited Bridgeport to single-digit scoring every quarter, led 35-9 at the half.
Bridgeport (20) - Trejo 2, Arellano 0, Garcia 0, Moreno 2, Martinez 2, K. Torres 5, Ibarra 0, B. Torres 2, Santana 2, Palacio 3, Valdovinos 0.
Tonasket (70) - Wahl 0, Ramon 8, Bolich 2, Cruz 4, B. Richey 3, Barroca 6, G. Wilson 4, Bucher 16, K. Richey 10, E. Wilson 17.
Cashmere 63, Okanogan 38
OKANOGAN – Cashmere braved snowy conditions before dispatching Okanogan, 63-38, in a Caribou Trail League game Dec. 19.
“Another slow start,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel, whose team trailed 19-4 after the first quarter. “We fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to eight. Then Cashmere out-rebounded and out-hustled us to finish the game.
“Our girls played hard tonight.”
Lexi Lafferty led Okanogan with 18 points.
Okanogan (38) - L. Jones 0, A. Jones 2, Leitz-Rawson 0, S. Sparks 0, Popelier 0, Lafferty 18, D. Sparks 8, Buchert 8, Hawley 0, Radke 0.
Pateros at MLCA postponed
MOSES LAKE – The Pateros at Moses Lake Christian Academy game was postponed because of a snowstorm that swept through the area Thursday evening, Dec. 19.
Caribou Trail League
Girls’ Basketball
(As of Dec. 19)
Cashmere 2 0 3 0
Omak 1 1 4 2
Okanogan 2 2 4 2
Chelan 1 1 1 1
Cascade 0 2 0 5
Central Washington B League
1B
Entiat 1 0 2 1
MLCA 1 0 2 2
Pateros 0 0 0 5
Riverside Chr. 0 0 0 3
Wilson Creek 0 0 1 0
Cascade Chr. 0 1 3 1
Easton 0 1 0 1
2B
Lake Roosevelt 3 0 3 0
Brewster 3 1 3 2
Waterville-Mans. 2 1 4 1
Liberty Bell 2 1 3 2
Tonasket 2 2 3 3
Soap Lake 1 2 1 2
Bridgeport 0 2 0 3
Oroville 0 3 0 4
