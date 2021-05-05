OMAK - Navarro Nanpuya, an Omak High School graduate and 2019 state wrestling champion, recently placed fourth at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships and earned all-American honors.
Nanpuya, who wrestles for North Idaho College, participated in his second NCJAA national championship. He is a sophomore.
He entered the tournament seeded seventh at 174 pounds. Nanpuya made the quarter-finals with a first round fall over Austin Hacker of Colby College and a second-round decision, 7-1, over Seth Dominguez from Mott Community College, said Omak High School wrestling coach Dean Agee.
In the quarter-final match, Navarro faced Cayden Atkins from Pratt Community College. Nanpuya defeated Atkins with a 7-1 decision to move on to the semi-finals. In the semi-finals match, Navarro lost 11-3 to No. 1-seeded and eventual champion Jose Rodriguez from Iowa Central.
In the consolation bracket, Nanpuya picked up a 9-7 decision over Dayton Fields of North Eastern Oklahoma A&M College to advance to the consolation championships where he faced a division foe, Dax Bennett from Clackamas College in Oregon.
Bennett scored an overtime takedown to win the match, 14-12.
North Idaho College finished the tournament in sixth place with five all-Americans and one national champion.
Nanpuya is unsure what’s next, but knows he will wrestle next year, said Agee. He will consider offers and make a decision shortly.
He is the son of Anthony “Tiny” and Kristen Williams.
