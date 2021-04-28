MITCHELL, S.D. – Omak High School graduate Aaron Black recently wrapped up his freshman football season at Dakota Wesleyan University.
The freshman defensive back played in three games, and had four solo tackles and one assist for 1.7 tackles per game, according to the university. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Black’s team went 4-5 in conference and overall.
Black, 20, is the son of Bill Black, Okanogan, and is an exercise science major, according to the school.
