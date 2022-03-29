BREWSTER - Omak went out to an early lead, then hung on to top Brewster, 9-8, in softball March 22.
The Pioneers put up seven runs during the first two innings, then faced some defensive struggles in the third, “but were able to keep our composure and finish strong,” said Omak coach Rick Duck.
Savannah Romine threw a good game at pitcher. Taya Graham had a good day as leadoff batter, scoring three times during the game, said the coach.
“We continue to improve as a team,” he said. “Both teams made some great defensive plays on aggressive base running.”
Omak hitting - T. Graham, 1-3, 3R, 2RBI, 2B; M. Romine, 1-2; T. Fjellman, 1-3, 2RBI, 2B; Al. Marchand, 1-3; K. Keaton, 1-2; K. Paul, 2-3, 2B, A. Carlson, 1-3.
Omak pitching - S. Romine, 7IP, 8R, 5H, 7K, 2BB, 2ER.
Omak 1 6 0 0 1 1 0 9 8 8
Brewster 0 0 5 1 1 1 0 8 5 2
Okanogan 18, Lake Roosevelt 6
Okanogan put on a seventh-inning slugfest to beat Lake Roosevelt, 18-6, in what was otherwise a close game.
“The final score doesn’t depict what kind of game it was,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “Both teams battled hard for six innings. We were up 8-6 going into the top of the seventh and then the flood gates opened.”
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs to put the game away.
“I was so happy with the way our girls overcame adversity,” Radke said. “We were down early because of some mistakes we made, but didn’t give up and came back to get the win. This was a good win over a good Lake Roosevelt team.”
Okanogan hitting – Aleena Lafferty, 1-1, 3BB, 4R; Aanna Duncan, 2-3, HR, 3R; Tsalee Mail, 3-4, 2B, 2R; Laine Morgan, 4-5, HR, 3R; Destyne McDonald, 2-4, 1R; Alta Bauer, 2-3, 2B, 3R; Sarah Silverthorne, 3-4, 2B, 1R.
Okanogan pitching – Tsalee Mail, 7IP, 9H, 6R, 3ER, 12K, 3BB.
Tonasket 6, Liberty Bell 5
The Tigers got off to a slow start against Liberty Bell on March 24, but persevered and won, 6-5, on their home field.
Tonasket trailed by one after the first inning, with miscues compounding the problem, according to coach Jordan Bradley. The Tigers took the lead in the fourth inning.
Liberty Bell pushed across two unearned runs in the first two innings to lead, 2-0. Freshman Lily Sheller put Tonasket on the board with a single to left field to bring home one of three batters on base. A second Tonasket run came across as freshman Jordyn O’Connor stole home on a passed ball.
The Mountain Lions responded by pushing across two more runs at the top of the third.
“The Tonasket bats started to come alive in the third, with shortstop Jade Barroca, senior, smacking a ‘no-doubt’ dinger over the left field fence to start the inning,” said Bradley.
Jacie Deebach, Macy Vassar and Maia Deebach also hit.
Madison Prock took over pitching from Vassar in the fourth for Tonasket, and the Tigers added two more runs on a Prock single followed by a single by centerfielder Maria Timm. Tonasket led, 5-4.
Liberty Bell scored at the top of the seventh to even the score at 5-5.
In the bottom of the inning, Barroca reached first on an intentional walk, then stole second and advanced to third on a single by Jacie Deebach. Barroca then stole home on a passed ball.
Liberty Bell 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 5 10 0
Tonasket 0 2 1 2 0 0 1 6 10 4
Scores
Cascade 17, Brewster 16
Cascade 16, Brewster 2
Pateros 16, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 15, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 15, Bridgeport 0
Cascade 11, Lake Roosevelt 9
Okanogan 18, Lake Roosevelt 6
Liberty Bell 15, Pateros 7
Pateros 9, Liberty Bell 8
Oroville 14, Tonasket 13
Tonasket 13, Oroville 5
Pateros 16, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 9, Omak 8
