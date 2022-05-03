OMAK – The Omak golf team hosted Cascade on April 28 for its final home match of the season and senior night.
For Brady Tonasket, it was his last time playing the home course at Okanogan Valley Golf Club for Omak High School, said coach Nick Popelier. Tonasket and Blake Sam both played well and tied for medalist honors at 89.
Josaya Sloan was right behind at 90.
Omak scored 376 as a team.
Ty Weeks led Cascade with a 125.
Halle Richter led the Pioneer girls, shooting a season-low 92 and earning the medalist spot.
Kinsey Christoph shot her season-low at 113 and finished second.
The Omak girls scored 440.
Cascade did not finish with team scores for boys or girls.
Zoe Boggs led Cascade girls at 120.
“Our team seems to be playing better and better each week,” said Popelier. “With only a couple of weeks left in the season, several of our kids are gearing up for postseason ambitions.”
Five boys and six girls qualify from the Caribou Trail League for state this year.
“Our athletes and parents got together and planned a little barbecue for everyone after the match,” said Popelier. “Thank you, Nick Christoph, for grilling, as well as all of the parents contributing to the meal. This was a great ending to the evening for both schools.”
Omak was to travel to Quincy on May 3 for the final CTL match of the season and then to Lake Roosevelt tomorrow, May 5, for a non-league match.
Omak boys – Brady Tonasket, 89; Blake Sam, 89; Josaya Sloan, 90; Jovan Mercado, 114; Cannon Christoph, 108.
Omak girls – Halle Richter, 92; Coley Christoph, 118; Callie Christoph, 117; Delaney McNeil, 130; Kinsey Christoph, 113.
Omak JV boys – Fisher Gadeberg, 65; Max Gadeberg, 81.
Omak JV girls – Emma Crofoot, 88; Hayden Brathen, 89.
Okanogan travels twice
Okanogan golf team played at Oroville on April 25 and at Banks Lake on April 27, with Riley Moore taking medalist honors at Oroville.
“We took nine boys and two girls to the windy match up north,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist, who is originally from Oroville.
All other Okanogan golfers scored more than 100 - Jaden Radke, 101; Tyler Popelier, 110; Chance Richter, 117; Zander Freel, 120; Tanner Tugaw, 131; Tanner Grooms, 135, and Austin Nelson, 137.
For the girls, Sophie Marchand had a 119 and Averi Brown attended but was unable to complete the nine-hole course.
At Banks Lake, the weather was a bit better but still not ideal, according to Carlquist.
“It was nice to have Warden join us for this one,” he said.
Sophie Marchand shot a 118 and competed well, said Carlquist. Averi Brown had a 63 in nine holes.
Six boys competed for Okanogan. Moore again was the only one to break 100, with a 94. Radke shot 103, Freel 108, Wood 120 Richter 123 and Caleb Craddock 146.
Omak vs. Chelan
Omak hosted Chelan in Caribou Trail League golf on April 25, with Halle Richter taking girls’ medalist honors at 94.
Coley Christoph was second at 106 and Chelan’s Arabelle Finch was third at 111.
Omak posted a team score of 429; Chelan did not have a full team.
For the boys, Chelan’s Carson Clinton was medalist at 83. Omak’s Brady Tonasket was second at 89 and Chelan’s Joey Gasper was third at 90.
Omak had a team score of 402. Chelan did not post a team score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.