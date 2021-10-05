Okanogan gridders top Brewster at home
OMAK – Omak played well in the first half, building a 29-8 halftime lead over Colville en route to a 43-20 victory Oct. 1 at home.
“We came out and played really well in the first half, which we have not done this year, and built a nice 29-8 halftime lead,” said Pioneer coach Nick Sackman. “Our offense was very efficient, moving the ball on the ground and through the air.”
Omak scored twice in the first quarter, first on an 18-yard pass from Beau Sackman to CJ Arroyo. The two-point conversion pass from quarterback Sackman to Genesi Arciniega was good.
Beau Sackman later connected with Jonny Stenberg for 10 yards and another first quarter score. Blake Sam’s kick was good.
In the second quarter, Beau Sackman kept the ball for a 47-yard romp and the score. Sam’s PAT was good.
Colville scored next, on a 29-yard run with a two-point conversion afterward.
Omak rounded out first half scoring with a toss from Beau Sackman to Stenberg for 28 yards. Sam’s kick was good.
Colville scored twice in the second half on a two-yard run in the third and an eight-yard run in the fourth. Both conversion runs failed.
Omak also had two second-half scores, a third quarter run for 54 yards b y Trey Rose and a 15-yard run by Beau Sackman. Both of Sam’s kicks were good.
“The offensive line, led by seniors Jacob Hurlbert and John Bucsko, did a great job of controlling the line and opening up some big holes for our running backs,” said coach Sackman. “CJ Arroyo ran the ball hard, gaining 87 yards on 19 carries. He also had two receptions for 62 yards.”
Quarterback Beau Sackman threw for three touchdowns, two to Stenberg and one to Arroyo. He added two more scores on the ground to finish with a team-leading 128 rushing yards.
Rose and Sam had interceptions.
Omak stats
Rushing – Beau Sackman, 19-for-128, two touchdowns; CJ Arroyo, 19-for-87; Trey Rose, 2-for-59, one touchdown; Jakobi Allen, 1-for-9.
Receiving – CJ Arroyo, 2-for-62, one touchdown; Jonny Stenberg, 5-for-85, two touchdowns.
Passing – Beau Sackman, 7-for-15 for 147 yards, three touchdowns, one interception.
Colville stats
Rushing – 36-for-191.
Passing – 7- for-17 for 83 yards, two interceptions.
Okanogan 55, Brewster 13
Okanogan got on the scoreboard early in the game with a Calvin Yusi touchdown and maintained the lead throughout the football game for a 55-13 win over Brewster on Oct. 1 at home.
Yusi scored with 10:04 left in the first quarter. Jamie Gonzalez’ kick was good to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Brewster answered with 6:49 to go as Brady Wulf passed to Blake Burgett for 35 yards and a touchdown. The PAT was no good.
“I thought we played a great game,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “Our offense was able to throw the ball very well … and our running backs ran hard. Our defensive line put pressure on the quarterback and played (with) discipline.”
Okanogan quarterback Brad Ingram tossed the ball to Jaden Radke for 45 yards and a touchdown and to Tucker Pirtchard for three yards in the first quarter. The Bears blocked Gonzalez’ kick after Radke’s score, but Gonzalez kick after Pritchard’s score was good.
In the second quarter, Wulf passed 28 yards to Adaih Najero. The PAT by Fabian Nava was good.
Okanogan scored three more times in the second quarter on a 3o-yard run by Braiden Howell, an Ingram pass to Rajay Britton for 10 yards and an Ingram pass to Britton for 38 yards.
Brewster was called for roughing the quarterback on Howell’s touchdown. The penalty was declined. Ingram hit Grant Gillespie on the two-point pass.
Gonzalez kicked the PAT for Britton’s first score, but the kick was blocked after Britton’s second TD to leave the score at 41-13 at the half.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the third, first on an Ingram pass to Britton for 37 yards and later on a 10-yard run by Yusi. Both of Gonzalez’ kicks were good.
Okanogan had 400 yards and ran 37 plays, compared to Brewster’s 208 yards on 65 plays.
The Bulldogs had 176 yards through the air and 224 rushing. The Bears had 167 yards passing and 41 on the ground.
Brewster threw three interceptions. Okanogan was penalized six times for 55 yards, while Brewster drew four flags for 25 yards.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 8-for-11, 176 yards, 5 touchdowns; Carter Kuchenbuch, 0-for-2.
Rushing – Tucker Pritchard, 6-for-87; Calvin Yusi, 8-for-41; Ryden Zabreznik, 2-for-37; Braiden Howell, 3-for-33; Brad Ingram, 3-for-21; Grant Gillespie, 1-for-6; Carter Kuchenbuch, 1-for-(-1).
Receiving – Rajay Britton, 3-for-85; Jaden Radke, 3-for-83; Tucker Pritchard, 2-for-8.
Defense – Carter Kuchenbuch, 10.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks; Manny Rodriguez, 7.5 tackles, 1 sack; Johnny Swartsel, 6.5 tackles; Jaden Radke, 4.5 tackles; Brad Ingram, 4 tackles; Braiden Howell, Tucker Pritchard and Grant Gillespie, 3 tackles each; Ryley Moore, Joseph Mail, Austin Nelson and Richie Arroyo, 2 tackles each; Joseph Cates, 1.5 tackles; No. 18, Ayden Grooms and Rajay Britton, 1 tackle each; Ryden Zabreznik, 0.5 tackle and 0.5 sack; Ty Morgan and Austin Morgan, 0.5 tackle each.
Brewster stats
Passing – Brady Wulf, 14-for-27, 167 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Rushing – Adaih Najero, 22-for-65; Zane Madden, 3-for-11; Fabian Nava, 1-for-(-4); Brady Wulf, 12-for-(-31).
Receiving – Blake Burgett, 2-for-47, 1 touchdown; Nicholas Maldonado, 4-for-41; Adaih Najero, 5-for-37, 1 touchdown; Col Aparicio, 1-for-23; Cort Gebbers, 1-for-13; Zane Madden, 1-for-6.
Defense – Arnulfo Arevalo, 7.5 tackles; Nicholas Maldonado, 7.5 tackles; Blake Burgett, 3 tackles; Adaih Najero, 2 tackles; Zane Madden, Brady Wulf and Braiden Westerdahl, 1 tackle each.
ACH 52, Inchelium 14
Almira/Coulee-Hartline scored 38 points in the first quarter en route to a 52-14 win over Inchelium on the Hornets’ field Sept. 30.
ACH scored 12 seconds into the first quarter on a 4o-yard run by Carter Pitts. Grady Murray’s two-point run was good.
The Warriors struck again 35 seconds later on a quarterback keeper by Dane Isaak. The two-point pass by Isaak to Murray was good.
Other ACH scores in the first period came on a 27-yard run by Murray, a 45-yard pass from Isaak to Cody Kagele and a 33-yard run by Parker Roberts. Two-point conversions came on a pass from Isaak to Roberts and a run by Roberts. The third attempt, a pass from Isaak to Murray, was no good.
ACH began the second quarter as it did the first, with a 60-yard run by Murray with 15 seconds elapsed. The Warriors scored again on a nine-yard run by Carter Pitts. Both of Jack Molitor’s attempted conversion runs were no good.
The score stood at 52-0 at the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Inchelium put two touchdowns on the scoreboard in the fourth. The first came on a five-yard run by Aiden Pakootas, with the second on a 32-yard pass play from Dakaata Seymour to Donnie Boyd. The first conversion, a pass from Seymour to Pakootas, was good.
ACH put up 294 yards of offense, 249 of them on the ground and 45 passing. Inchelium had 133 yards, with 101 through the air and 32 on the ground.
ACH stats
Passing – Dane Isaak, 1-for-2, one touchdown.
Rushing – Grady Murray, 2-for-87, two touchdowns; Parker Roberts, 4-for-68, one touchdown; Carter Pitts, 13-for-58, two touchdowns; Dane Isaak, 1-for-15, one touchdown; Grayson Beal, 3-for-13; Jack Molitor, 2-for-8.
Receiving – Cody Kagele, 1-for-45, one touchdown.
Defense – Cody Kagele, 4 tackles; Carter Pitts, 3.5 tackles; Grayson Beal, 2.5 tackles; Dane Isaak, Everett Wood, Reece Isaak, Cody Allsbrook and Jack Molitor, 2 tackles each; John Pierce, 1.5 tackles; Grady Murray, Parker Roberts, Casen Murray, Kayden Casimir, Alik Svardh and William Allsbrook, 1 tackle each; Tristen Wood, Kayle Casimir and Cooper Correia, 0.5 tackle each.
Inchelium stats
Passing – Dakatta Seymour, 9-for-23, one touchdown.
Rushing – Aiden Pakootas, 15-for-55, one touchdown; Jeramy Phillips Jr., 1-for-o; Dakatta Seymour, 3-for-(-23).
Receiving – Braeden Signor, 3-for-40; Donnie Boyd, 1-for-32, one touchdown; Jeramy Phillips Jr., 5-for-29.
Defense – Richard Tonasket, 2 tackles; Xavier Jim-Wahchumwah, 1 tackle.
Scores
Lake Roosevelt 2, Oroville 0 (forfeit)
Republic 36, Selkirk 22
Cusick 52, Curlew 33
