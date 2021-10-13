OMAK – Student athletes of the month for September at Omak High School are Alyssa Davis and Trey Rose.
Davis, a soccer player, had two goals and five assists during September and was voted as a captain by her team.
“She always gives 100 percent all of the time and is a true team player looking to set others up first,” said coach Chris Werner. “She works very hard on both the attacking end as well as the defensive end. She is a very good student and is a pleasure to coach.”
Rose has been a leader on the football field, off the field, in the classroom and in the weight room for the past two years, said coach Nick Sackman. He came to his senior season with great expectations and has lived up to them.
“During this season, he has led our defense in tackles every game - averaging over 13 tackles per game,” said Sackman. “He is also one of our starting receivers on offense and is having a very productive season with one rushing TD and one passing TD.
“Trey would like to play football in college and has worked very hard to make sure that he is prepared physically and mentally for this process. Trey is a great student-athlete, and he has been a great player for our football program.”
