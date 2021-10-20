ACH extends record to 7-0
OMAK – Omak hosted Quincy on Oct. 15 and notched a homecoming victory, 28-14.
The Pioneers got on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a Beau Sackman pass to Caden Johnson for 20 yards. Blake Sam’s kick was good.
Quincy responded in the second with a 20-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT failed, leaving the score at 7-6 Omak at the half.
The third quarter belonged to Omak, as Sackman passed to Jonny Stenberg for 19 yards and the score. Sackman scored on a two-yard run and later passed to Stenberg for 38 yards and the score. All three of Sam’s kicks were good.
The Jackrabbits scored in the fourth from five yards out. The two-point conversion was good.
“We came out flat in the first half and made a lot of mental mistakes and penalties that stalled most of our drives,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “But we seem to be a second half team and we were able to turn it all around in the third quarter.
“Defensively, we were able to get multiple three-and-out stops and offensively we scored on our first three possessions of the third quarter.”
Coach Sackman said his team has yet to put together a full four quarters of play, “but when we do I think we will be a very difficult team to defeat.”
Beau Sackman threw the ball efficiently, going 14-for-21 for 267 yards, said the coach. His main targets on the night were Kessler Fjellman, 7-for-116, and Stenberg, 4-for-96.
“It is nice right now on offense to have the ability to run or pass to win games,” said Nick Sackman. “We did not get the run game going on Friday, but the passing game stepped up and carried us to the win. Defensively, we played very well and we will continue to get better.”
Omak stats
Rushing - Kessler Fjellman, 17-for 30; Beau Sackman, 23-for-60, touchdown; Jakobi Allen, 1-for-3.
Passing - Beau Sackman, 14-for-21 for 267 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Receiving - Kessler Fjellman, 7-for-116; Jonny Stenberg, 4-for-96, 2 touchdowns; Xavier Devereaux, 1-for-15; Kaiden Devereaux, 1-for-20; Caden Johnson, 1-for-20, 1 touchdown.
Quincy stats
Rushing - 20-for-55, 1 fumble.
Passing - 11-for-23 for 158 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
ACH 58, Wellpinit 6
Almira/Coulee-Hartline extended its football season record to 7-0 with a 58-6 win over Wellpinit on Oct. 15 at home.
The Warriors built a 36-0 lead in the first quarter and continued the shutout throughout the game until Wellpinit put up six points near the end of the fourth quarter.
ACH scores in the first came on a 47-yard run by Grady Murray, 47-yard run by Dane Isaak, 56-yard run by Murray, interception and run back by Murray and run by Parker Roberts. Two-point conversion scores by Isaak (2) and Carter Pitts were good.
In the second quarter, Connor Higgs ran for a four-yard touchdown, with a conversion run by Pitts hitting paydirt.
Wellpinit quarterback Smokey Abrahamson threw a second interception in the third quarter, with Murray taking the ball into the end zone. Pitts scored two on the conversion run.
Pitts scored a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth, but his conversion run failed.
Abrahamson scored Wellpinit’s only points with 3:49 left in the fourth on a one-yard keeper. The conversion attempt by Adam Moyer failed.
ACH had 343 yards of offense – all of them on the ground - on 23 plays, while Wellpinit had 138 yards, including 44 passing, on 53 plays. Wellpinit had the ball for 35 minutes and 21 seconds, while ACH possessed the ball 12 minutes and 39 seconds.
Wellpinit had five penalties for a loss of 30 yards, one lost fumble and two interceptions. ACH saw three flags for a loss of 25 yards and had two fumbles, both of which were lost.
ACH stats
Passing – Dane Isaak, 0-for-2.
Rushing – Parker Roberts, 4-for-113; Grady Murray, 2-for-103; Carter Pitts, 3-for-52; Dane Isaak, 1-for-47; Grayson Beal, 4-for-21; Connor Higgs, 4-for-8; unidentified player, 1-for-0; Jack Molitor, 2-for-(-1).
Defense – Parker Roberts, 6 tackles; Cody Allsbrook and John Pierce, 4.5 tackles each; Cooper Correia, 4 tackles; Reece Isaak, 3.5 tackles; Dane Isaak and Jack Molitor, 3 tackles each; Grady Murray, 2.5 tackles; Carter Pitts, 2 tackles; Tristen Wood, Connor Higgs and Grayson Beal, 1.5 tackles each; William Allsbrook, 1 tackle; Casen Murray, Alik Svardh and James Conley, 0.5 tackle each.
Wellpinit stats
Passing – Smokey Abrahamson, 11-for-27, 44 yards, 2 interceptions; William Dick III, 0-for-1.
Rushing – Smokey Abrahamson, 6-for-33, 1 touchdown; Jeffrey Moyer III, 13-for-30; Andrew Moyer, 5-for-22; Adam Moyer, 1-for-9.
Receiving – William Dick III, 2-for-23; Uriah Tonasket, 1-for-20; Jaycee McCrea, 1-for-14; Colin Hughes, 1-for-5; Adam Moyer, 1-for-4; Kaden McCrea, 1-for-4; Jeffrey Moyer III, 1-for-(-2); Andrew Moyer, 3-for-(-24).
Defense – Jeffrey Moyer III, 3 tackles; Adam Moyer, 2 tackles; Colin Hughes, Hunter Samuels-Ford and Kaden McCrea, 1.5 tackles each; William Dick III, 1 tackle; Eli Leyva, 0.5 tackle.
Bridgeport 40, Pateros 14
Bridgeport traveled to Pateros on Oct. 15 and came home with a 40-14 football win.
“We were led by Jorge Herrera on the ground and Tyrel Tonseth led the team in receiving,” said Bridgeport coach John McDougal. “Cesar de Dios and Juan Ochoa both had interceptions. Paul Torres had a couple of sacks and several tackles for loss.”
Scores
Okanogan 2, Oroville 0 (forfeit)
Brewster 51, Manson 8
Lake Roosevelt 41, Tonasket 16
Liberty Bell 47, Entiat 8
Omak 28, Quincy 14
Inchelium 34, Columbia (Hunters) 14
