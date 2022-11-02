OMAK — The Lady Pioneers soccer team traveled to Chelan on Oct. 25 for their last league game of the season. Though they played passionately, multiple injuries and cautions would take their toll and Omak would eventually lose 5-2.
“We took on a very physical and talented Chelan team during their senior night,” coach Luis Rubio said.
The Goats opened up scoring in the first half with Omak having a tough time starting their game. With halftime called, the Lady Pioneers were down 2-0.
“We fought back the second half and were able to put the Goats on the defensive,” Rubio said. “Freshman Audrina Marsden was able to score from a free kick, bringing the score to 2-1.”
Alyssa Davis nearly scored a tying goal, but the Goats would take the opportunity to counter and make the score 3-1. Bella Sanabria, on another free kick opportunity, would punch in another goal to continue the tension at a score of 3-2.
Some injuries started to add up for the Pioneers and the Goats would close out the game with two more goals, ending with a score of 5-2.
Quincy 1, Omak 0 (Oct. 27)
The girls would travel back to Chelan just a few days later on Oct. 27 to open up postseason play in a tiebreaker match for fourth place with Quincy.
Quincy had been a very well-matched team for the Pioneers throughout the season, with the Jackrabbits winning their first match on Oct. 10, 2-1, before Omak came around on Oct. 20 to win, 2-0, in their first rematch.
However, wins would flip again, and Quincy would take the win with one goal and advance to the next round of playoffs.
The loss was not all sad news though, as Rubio announced late last week that two players on the team ended the season with school multiple school records.
Alyssa Davis, in her final season as a senior, finished with records for single season goals (12), single season assists (8), and career assists (17).
Teammate Belicia Sanabria, sophomore goalkeeper, finished with the records for single game saves (26) and single season saves (151). Sanabria only played as the keeper for 7.5 games this season, likely putting the single season saves record in the hot seat for next year.
The two players also tied for the team’s single game assists record with three.
The Omak Pioneers finished their season with an overall record of 8-9, including the postseason.
Okanogan 5, Brewster 0
The Bulldogs battled the Brewster Bears for their final league game Tuesday, Oct. 25, winning 5-0.
“We passed the ball very well and set up great scoring opportunities against a very organized Brewster defense,” said coach Dean Klepec. “Our entire team got involved in the passing from our goalie to defenders to midfield to our forwards we passed well and had great possession throughout the game.”
Scoring — Lindsey Jones, Tamara Mathison assisted, 21st minute; Sydney Sparks, Taylor Meyer assisted, 34th minute; Tamara Mathison, Lindsey Jones assisted, 56th minute; Afton Wood, Taylor Meyer assisted, 57th minute; Afton Wood, Taylor Meyer assisted, 59th minute.
Okanogan 9, Liberty Bell 0
The Bulldogs played a district semi-final match against Liberty Bell on Saturday, Oct. 29, winning 9-0 on their senior night.
“We played a great game led by our 10 outstanding senior starters Ayeris Jones, Clara Downey, Maria Duncan, Janely Vizcarra, Sarah Hamilton, Sydney Sparks, Taylor Meyer, Tamara Mathison, Afton Wood and Lindsey Jones,” said coach Dean Klepec. “We play Tonasket in the district’s final on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in Quincy.”
Scoring — Lindsey Jones, Tamara Mathison assisted, 1st minute; Afton Wood, Lindsey Jones assisted, 4th minute; Tamara Mathison, Lindsey Jones assisted, 9th minute; Sydney Sparks, Afton Wood assisted, 17th minute; Afton Wood, Lindsey Jones assisted, 31st minute; Sydney Sparks, Afton Wood assisted, 38th minute; Afton Wood, Tamara Mathison assisted, 40th minute; Sydney Sparks, Tamara Mathison assisted, 41st minute; Afton Wood, Taylor Meyer assisted, 75th minute.
Other scores:
Brewster 3, Pateros 0
Tonasket 3, Brewster 1
Tonasket 5, Bridgeport 1
Liberty Bell 1, Bridgeport 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.