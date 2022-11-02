Bridgeport vs tonasket pic

JOSEPH CLAYPOOLE | The Chronicle

A Bridgeport and Tonasket player collide midfield for the ball during their Oct. 25 match. A referee stands guard, ensuring fair play.

OMAK — The Lady Pioneers soccer team traveled to Chelan on Oct. 25 for their last league game of the season. Though they played passionately, multiple injuries and cautions would take their toll and Omak would eventually lose 5-2.

“We took on a very physical and talented Chelan team during their senior night,” coach Luis Rubio said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.