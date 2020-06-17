Okanogan may open; others close pools, splash parks
OMAK – The Omak swimming pool has joined the ranks of municipal pools that won’t open this summer, the city council has decided.
The council met June 1 via the Zoom platform.
Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker said the council’s Community Support and Public Safety Committee met and discussed opening the pool. She and Councilwoman Michelle Gaines would like to open the pool, while Councilman Walt Womack is against.
The committee wanted a majority vote from council, she said.
On a 5-2 vote, the council decided to keep the facility closed.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the city would save around $70,000 if the pool remains closed, although a portion of the city’s $140,000 CARES Act grant could be used for additional lifeguards. They would be needed to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.
Councilman Dave Womack said keeping the pool closed may offset that loss of revenue.
Public Works Director Mears said he was looking for a go or no-go from the council. He said he is concerned about the staffing needed to meet COVID-19 regulations, but added that he’s been with the city for 29 years and the pool has always been open.
He said it saddens him to have to keep it closed.
With the current state guidance, the pool couldn’t open until Phase 3. Okanogan County is in Phase 2.
Keeping the pool closed is not what anyone wants, but a lot of other cities have already made the decision to close theirs, the council was told.
Councilman Steve Clark said he read COVID-19 guidelines from the state Department of Health and is not in favor of opening the pool. Councilmen Walt Womack, Barry Freel and Michael Foth agreed.
Gaines said the pool belongs to city residents, who want the pool and improvements to the pool, and council members represent residents. She said the pool is the only source of summertime recreation for children and families in Omak.
Foth said he knows the public wants the pool open, but he is thinking about public safety.
Dave Womack also was concerned about how lifeguards would ensure social distancing in the pool, and noted they would have to wear masks in the hot weather.
For this year, it’s a safety issue, he said.
Clark said it was a hard decision, but even if the county reaches Phase 3, he questioned who would monitor children outside the pool waiting to swim. He said he didn’t want to put pool employees in the position of monitoring youngsters outside the pool and keeping track of how many were inside.
Other area pools and water parks:
-Brewster’s pool will be closed.
-Bridgeport’s pool will not open this year.
-Okanogan has filled its pool in anticipation of opening if Okanogan County reaches Phase 3 of the governor’s Safe Start plan during the summer season, said Public Works Director Shawn Davisson.
-The Pateros splash pad will not be open.
-Tonasket’s pool will be closed. No decision has been made about the splash park.
-Twisp officials did not respond to a request for information.
Swimming areas – with no lifeguards – are available at several lake and river locations around the county.
Bridgeport Marina RV Park offers a swimming lagoon with a small beach and dock for jumping into the Columbia River.
Columbia Cove Park, Brewster, has a wading area in the Columbia River.
A swimming area with beach is available at Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park in Oroville.
A swim beach is offered at Peninsula Park in Pateros.
Nicholson Beach (Beer Can Beach) at Omak Lake on the Colville Indian Reservation also is a popular summertime swimming area, but remains closed until the Colville Business Council reopens the reservation to non-members.
Alta Lake State Park, near Pateros, has a swimming area, as do Bridgeport State Park on the Columbia River, Pearrygin Lake State Park near Winthrop and Curlew Lake State Park in Ferry County. Conconully State Park offers shoreline, but the Washington State Parks website does not list swimming among the park’s amenities.
