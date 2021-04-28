OMAK – Cashmere came to Omak on April 21 and left with a 16-0 soccer victory, but Omak coach Chris Werner praised his two goalies for multiple saves and his field players for pressuring the Bulldogs to the end.
Freshman Julian Ibarra, in his first start in goal, made 17 saves in the first half, including one on a penalty kick.
“Julian shows promise as a young goal keeper,” said Werner. “He has the athletic ability to play in this position and with time, he will continue to develop into a force in goal.”
Sophomore Joshua Arnold tallied 10 saves in his first game at goal in the second half.
“Josh possesses the desire and positioning to be a good goal keeper,” said the coach. “This was his first action due to COVID (shutting down spring sports) his freshmen year.”
On the field, the Pioneers were led by senior Erik Sanchez-Delgado, freshman Austin Gurnard and eighth-grader Juan Duran, all of whom continued to dig and pressure the opponents, said Werner.
“They showed their true character by continuing to dig, even when things were not in our favor,” he said. “That is what we want as coaches, and the type of character we want representing our program and school.”
Omak will host Manson at 4 p.m. today, April 28, in East Side Park.
Bridgeport 4, Oroville 2
Bridgeport traveled to Oroville April 22 and came home with a 4-2 victory.
The Mustangs scored all their goals in the first half. Cristian Lopez booted two goals, one from an assist by Yair Diaz, then Diaz scored from an assist by Paul Torres. Jesse Valdovinos wrapped up Bridgeport’s scoring wit h a solo shot.
Both of Oroville’s scores came in the second half.
Goalie Elmer Alvarez had three saves for the Mustangs.
Bridgeport 3, Tonasket 1
Bridgeport hosted Tonasket on April 24, winning 3-1.
The Mustangs’ first goal came from Tony Flores from an assist by Yair Diaz. The second was an own goal that was hit off a cross from Tony Flores during the first half.
In the second period, Tonasket scored but Bridgeport answered with a goal by Diaz with an assist from Brandon Valdovinos.
Elmer Alvarez had seven saves as keeper.
Manson 2, Okanogan 1
Okanogan dropped a home soccer match to Manson on April 22, with the Trojans prevailing 2-1.
The Bulldogs’ score came from Parker Jones from an assist by CJ Nelson.
“It was a very competitive game with two very evenly matched teams, back and forth throughout,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “They scored first and then we came right back to tie it up and then it stayed 1-1 until about t he 65th minute, when they scored again.
“We created other opportunities, but just couldn’t find the net.”
Okanogan 6, Oroville 2
Okanogan topped Oroville 6-2 in an April 24 match on Okanogan’s pitch.
The visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of play, then Okanogan came back with six unanswered goals.
“Oroville came out very strong and we were playing a little tentative the first 10 minutes, then we settled in and started playing much more aggressive,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “Our defense did a good job of setting up the offense and our offense distributed the ball well, setting up good scoring opportunities.”
Okanogan scoring – Parker Jones, 13th minute, assist from Jr. Gonzalez; Gonzalez, 20th minute, assist from Jones; Roger Mills, 23rd minute, assist from Gonzalez; Jones, 45th minute, assist b y Mills; CJ Nelson, 56th minute, assist by Mills; Nelson, 64th minute, assist by Mills.
Scores
Ephrata 3, Bridgeport 1
Brewster 6, Manson 1
Brewster 2, Cascade 2
Liberty Bell 1, Pateros 0
Wenatchee 8, Liberty Bell 2
Tonasket 5, Oroville 0
Tonasket 5, Pateros 1
Wahluke 8, Pateros 0
