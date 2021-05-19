OMAK – The Omak High School baseball team spent the season focused on building and improving, said coach Justin Dibble.
The Pioneers finished the season with one win, a 13-0 victory over Liberty Bell on May 8.
“In my opinion this entire season has been a success for our high school and our community as a whole,” Dibble said. “To say we are young would be an understatement. We fielded a team comprised of mostly sophomores and younger, including a handful of eighth-graders, and none of our players had seen a single varsity or high school inning before this year.”
Omak hasn’t fielded a baseball team since 2018, “so we knew there were going to be growing pains coming into the season,” Dibble said. “Our biggest goal this year was to establish a culture and foundation that we can build on for years to come. Having a whole new roster gave us the chance to hit the reset button to establish the identity of what we want our program to look like now and into the future.”
Omak showed its inexperience on the mound early in the season.
“We struggled to command the zone, and marathon walk innings led to some pretty brutal scores,” the coach said. “It’s tough to not play a game for two seasons, then have seven practices this season before the first game, and expect our kids to go out and paint corners in their first appearance.
“We quickly had to adapt a mentality of putting the ball over the plate and letting the defense work behind us. As the season progressed, a lot of guys got a chance to show their stuff on the mound.”
Lone Senior Omar Reyes was most consistent on the mound, but sophomore Kessler Fjellman, freshmen Ezekiel Carrillo and Xavier Devereaux, and eighth-grader Taegen Mullin “really emerged as our talented young arms,” Dibble said. “I think with some more time and experience, these kids are really going to shine as upperclassmen.”
The Pioneers also worked on hitting.
“With our youth and lack of baseball experience, we struggled against some of the higher-end talent in our league,” the coach said. “We did keep improving though the year, and put together the best at- bats of the season in the final game” against Lake Roosevelt.
“We pieced a couple multi-hit innings together and pushed some runs across that gave us some momentum defensively,” he said. “Omar and Kessler swung the bat fairly well throughout the year, and sophomore Genesi Arciniega put consistent, solid contact on the ball, (as did) freshman Blake Sam.”
Dibble said he is pleased with his team’s progress and the overall direction of the program.
“I can’t thank our eighth-graders enough,” the coach said. “Their turnout this year made it the first season that we didn't struggle with numbers and allowed us to accomplish a lot more things in games and in practice. Without them we would have struggled to keep a team, and they are now one year ahead of most baseball freshmen.”
He said the future looks bring, with talented players coming up through the area’s youth programs.
Assistant coaches were Tyler Wells, Brett Moser and Jim Bucsko.
“Their help was crucial to our continued improvement, and with their assistance we were able to split up practices more and dedicate more individual time to each player/group,” he said. “Now that we have what feels like our first full established season under our belt, we can come back next year with a year of knowledge and start buckling down into the more advanced aspects of the game.”
Eastmont 8, Brewster 7
The 2B Brewster Bears lost two close games at home to 4A Eastmont on May 15, 8-7 and 7-6.
“We had two close ones this weekend and really should have come away with at least a split,” said coach Todd Phillips. “We just couldn’t make a clutch play offensively or defensively.”
Brewster had the tying run 90 feet away and once with less than two outs, he said.
“We have a goal of competing for a state championship next year and that is something that state championship teams do,” he said.
Brewster got behind quickly when Eastmont’s Austin Popoff blasted a home run on the first pitch of the game.
Reese Vassar tied things up for Brewster when he hit his first career homer in the bottom of the second.
“The third inning did us in; we gave up six runs with two outs,” said Phillips. “Had a tough time locating (the ball) and they just put together a string of hits.”
Brewster gave up five hits and two walks in the inning.
Eric Ramirez led off with a walk, went to third when Tyler Schertenleib hit his sixth double of the year and scored on Logan McGuire’s RBI ground out, said Phillips. Schertenleib scored after Reese Vassar was walked and Eastmont attempted to throw him out stealing.
Eastmont’s pitcher issued three straight walks, and AJ Woodward and Schertenleib singled back-to-back to bring home one batter apiece. Brewster’s third run came across on a balk.
Brewster tied the game in the sixth when Woodward tripled and scored on a Schertenleib sacrifice fly.
Phillips said he had to make a pitching change in the seventh, as Woodward had only a dozen pitches left and already had been through their order three times.
“Unfortunately, we issued three straight walks, almost escaped the jam by generating a double play but two more walks were issued to put them ahead,” Phillips said. “In hindsight, I should have maybe left AJ in to burn up his remaining pitches and because he was feeling it doesn’t give up any free passes, but thought it would be a better idea to not bring a pitcher in mid-inning.”
The coach said it’s hard to believe the season has ended.
“We improved so much in such a short period of time,” he said. “It’s really a shame there isn’t any sort of playoff because we would have made a deep run into the playoffs, probably brought home some more hardware.”
Logan McGuire was honored for senior day, which always is a bittersweet moment, the coach said.
“It has been a pleasure coaching him and he has put in a lot of extra work to get to the level of play he is playing now,” Phillips said. “He took part in 70 Brewster wins, won a league title every year there was one, a district title and two state trophy teams. I wish I knew how many innings and pitches he has caught for us - nearly every single game since he was in eighth grade.”
Phillips said he is proud of McGuire and the leadership he showed this year, “dealing with one of the most difficult situations you could ever imagine. I have a ton of respect for him, I love him and he is going to be missed. It is the end of an era of Brewster baseball; not often do you get a guy to be a mainstay at a single position for a five-year period. That just doesn’t happen.”
All players wore No. 10 for the Eastmont doubleheader to honor the late Cade Gebbers, who died just as the season was getting underway. The games would have marked Gebbers’ senior day.
Pitching - W-Kuske; L-Reese Vassar (1-3).
Hitting - 2B Brewster, Tyson Schertenleib (6); Eastmont, Ruhl, Schneider. 3B- Brewster, AJ Woodward (2); Eastmont, None. HR Brewster, Reese Vassar; Eastmont, Popoff.
Eastmont 1 0 6 0 0 0 1 8 8 1
Brewster 0 1 2 3 0 1 0 7 7 0
Eastmont 7, Brewster 6
Brewster lost focus and energy in the second game, dropping it 7-6 to Eastmont, said Brewster coach Todd Phillips.
“ We started off great, finished poorly,” said Phillips. “I don’t know if it was the heat or the fact that we thought we had things locked up or what. But we lacked focus on the field; lost the early energy in the dugout.”
A few mistakes cost runs both offensively and defensively.
“It would have been great to say we beat all three 4A schools” the Bears played this year, the coach said.
Brewster earlier beat Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
The bears led 6-2 after three innings and, after a scoreless fourth inning, Eastmont pulled ahead with one run apiece in the fifth and sixth and three in the seventh.
“Eastmont just wanted to win this one more than we did,” said Phillips. Pitcher Brady Wulf “once again did everything we wanted him to do, we just didn’t back him up.”
Pitching - W-Richards; L-Brady Wulf (0-2).
Hitting - 2B Brewster, Tyson Schertenleib 2 (8), Reese Vassar 2 (3), Kelson Gebbers (2); Eastmont, Smiley. 3B-None. HR-None.
Eastmont 0 1 1 0 1 1 3 7 9 1
Brewster 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 9 1
Tonasket 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
Tonasket got off to a quick start, offensively, against Lake Roosevelt, taking a 3-2 victory at home May 10.
“Really good pitching proved to be the difference in the game,” said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams.
Lane Bolich, Parker Haug and Jake Terzi threw a combined no-hitter.
“Those are actually quite rare, so it was special to be a part of that,” said Williams. With a combined nine strikeouts, “they really commanded the strike zone and kept LR hitters off balance.”
Defensively, Tonasket did a great job of making needed plays, he said. Both of Lake Roosevelt’s runs came off pop-ups that took first baseman Joe Thornton out of position.
“He was able to make a couple great catches but was deep enough that they were able to tag from third to score,” the coach said.
Tonasket stats – 2B, Joe Thornton 2; TB, Jake Terzi, Joe Thornton 4, Lane Bolich, Parker Haug, Samuel Spangler 2; RBI, Jake Terzi 2, Parker Haug; ROE, Ameron Bretz, Samuel Spangler; SB, Joe Thornton, Samuel Spangler 2; CS, Lane Bolich 2.
Tonasket 11, Manson 1
Tonasket traveled to Manson on May 11 and took home an 11-1 victory.
Hitting was off, but pitching was great, said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams.
“Samuel Spangler threw two great innings, giving up only one hit and no runs with four strikeouts and no bases on balls,” said Williams.
Gabe Sander threw the final three innings, also giving up one hit with three strikeouts.
Lane Bolich had three hits, including a triple and four RBI.
Tonasket stats – 2B, Joe Thornton; 3B, Lane Bolich; TB, Joe Thornton 2, Lane Bolich 4, Samuel Spangler 2, Miles Timm; RBI, Joe Thornton 2, Lane Bolich 3, Parker Haug 2, Tim Williams; ROE, Jake Terzi; SB, Jake Terzi, Parker Haug, Ryan Hamlin, Samuel Spangler 2, Miles Timm 2.
Tonasket 18, Manson 4
Tonasket’s younger players got in for most of the game in the Tigers’ 18-4 victory over Manson on May 11 in Manson.
Myles Timm had four hits. Tim Williams threw three strong innings on the mound.
“He threw a lot of ground balls and our fielders made the plays for him,” said the coach.
Eighth-grader Bradon Prock did well at shortstop, and fellow eighth-grader Jesse Williams made his plays at second base, said coach Williams.
“It was nice to get a chance to see a glimpse of the future of THS baseball,” he said.
Tonasket stats – 2B, Ben Good; 3B, Parker Haug; TB, Ben Good 3, Bradon Prock, Gabe Sander, Jake Terzi, Parker Haug 3, Tim Williams, Colton Denney, Miles Timm 3, Chase Barroca, Logan Brock 2; RBI, Ben Good, Gabe Sander, Jake Terzi, Tim Williams 2, Carter Barroca, Miles Timm 4, Jesse Williams, Chase Barroca 2, Logan Brock 2; ROE, Lane Bolich, Tim Williams, Colton Denney, Jesse Williams; FC, Colton Denney, Chase Barroca, Logan Brock; SB, Ben Good, Bradon Prock, Miles Timm 3, Chase Barroca; CS, Colton Denney, Logan Brock 2.
Tonasket 8, Liberty Bell 5
Tonasket hosted Liberty Bell on May 12, coming away with an 8-5 win in “one of the most exciting games I have coached,” said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams.
“It was a real grind all game and it seemed as through we needed to make four outs every inning,” he said. “It’s hard to win a game like that, but these boys just wouldn’t quit. It was the second time this year we faced their left and he just gave us fits.”
Tonasket was down three runs at the bottom of the seventh, with its No. 8 and No. 9 hitters leading off the inning.
Ryan Hamlin drew a walk and Ameron Bretz was hit by a pitch.
“Suddenly, you could feel some momentum swinging our way,” said Williams.
Both runners advanced on a passed ball, then Samuel Spangler singled to right field, scoring Hamlin and moving Bretz to third. Spangler advanced to second on a throw to the plate.
Parker Haug doubled to right center, scoring two. Lane Bolich walked, then Thorntilled a 3-1 fast ball about 360 feet to right center for a three-run homer.
Royal 15, Tonasket 0
Royal blanked Tonasket, 15-0, in a May 15 game on the Tigers’ diamond.
Jake Terzi and Joe Thorton had Tonasket’s only hits.
“I actually thought our pitchers did a fine job and the score certainly doesn’t reflect that,” said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams. “We made some out-of-character-type errors and they capitalized on those. It seemed that every time we made a mistake, they followed with a well-placed infield hit or a blooper and then a well-hit ball.”
Royal 10, Tonasket 5
Royal took the nightcap May 15, 10-5, on Tonasket’s senior day.
Senior Parker Haug had a game to remember on the mound, said coach Stephen Williams.
“He pitched six great innings, striking out eight,” said the coach. “He also came away with his first home run with a two-run shot to right center.”
Joe Thornton hit a home run, giving him two for the year.
“Joe is a special player and has a very bright future. I’m glad he plays for us and not against us,” said Williams.
Parker Haug, Gabe Sander, Lane Bolich, Tim Williams, Carter Barroca and Myles Timm played their final game for Tonasket in front of a supportive crowd, the coach said.
“I will miss these guys dearly,” he said.
Scores
ACH 9, Liberty Bell 8
Okanogan 12, Liberty Bell 11
Okanogan 4, Liberty Bell 3
Lake Roosevelt 15, Omak 0
Lake Roosevelt 11, Omak 4
Lake Roosevelt 22, Manson 0
Ephrata 12, Pateros 2
Manson 3, Pateros 0
