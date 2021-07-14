OLYMPIA – State grants will allow Omak and Republic to get rolling on skate park construction projects.
Grants topping $350,000 or more for each project are among 342 grants given statewide by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board for recreational amenities, wildlife habitat conservation and protection of working forests and farms.
Omak is slated to receive $350,000 to replace the skate park in East Side Park. The city will use the money to replace the old, above-ground park with an in-ground facility.
“The park has served generations of skaters, but the wood ramps have succumbed to the harsh weather,” said the state.
According to a project fact sheet from the Recreation and Conservation Office, the current park was built in the 1990s, rebuilt in 2000 as an RCO project and rebuilt again in 2005. A volunteer group of skaters did another park spruce-up several years ago.
“The 2005 reconstruction resulted from inappropriate materials for the harsh climate in north central Washington,” said the RCO document. “Over the past 13 years the city has had a constant battle to keep the facility safe and open.”
Skaters have long complained about the current park, citing problems such as popped screws, missing coping and deteriorated surfaces.
“As time has passed a combination of use and weathering has once again left the facility with limited functionality and declining use without a major reconstruction effort,” said the RCO document. “As a result, relocation and replacement of the facility has been identified as the priority project in the phased program for redevelopment of the central area of the 76-plus-acre park.”
Last year, the city selected Grindline, Seattle, as the park designer and engineer. The old park would be demolished and replaced with a concrete and steel facility.
Omak will contribute $68,465, according to the state.
Money for the state grant comes from the youth athletic facilities program.
The skate park project would be the first phase of a multi-phase effort to redevelop 76.6-acre East Side Park. Park redevelopment anticipates building a quadplex of ball fields, removal of paved roadways and other work.
Republic is getting $359,600 to develop a skate park adjacent to the Golden Tiger Pathway and across Highway 20 from the Republic School District complex.
Skate park advocate Bob Whittaker said his group met recently with James Klinedinst of Grindline to look over the site. Skateboards were given to local youngsters.
A test hole for drainage evaluation was dug, with help from the city.
Ferry County’s first skate park would accommodate skaters of beginner, intermediate and advanced skill levels, plus BMX bicyclists, scooter users and inline skaters, said the state Recreation and Conservation Office. It also would offer a place for people to relax and watch.
“The park will include two shaded viewing areas with benches and a bike rack,” said the proposal.
Republic will contribute $44,000 in a private grant and donations of labor, and land or property interest.
Land for the park is being donated by David and Susan Betschart, Lacey.
Besides the 5,500-square-foot, in-ground skate park, the development would include signs, benches, a picnic table, garbage and recycling containers and an accessible path to the Golden Tiger Pathway, according to the city’s draft application.
Money for the grant comes from the Washington wildlife and recreation program’s local parks category, said the state.
Whittaker said he and Klinedinst also met with the Inchelium Boys & Girls Club about building a skate park there, too.
“They are very interested and excited,” he said.
Statewide, the grants total more than $164 million and are matched by more than $221 million in resources from grant applicants. Matches include cash, donations, staff time and equipment.
Money comes from 10 grant programs administered by the state Recreation and Conservation Office
Tonasket and Kettle Falls both have in-ground, concrete skate parks. Chelan has an above-ground park with wooden ramps. Grand Coulee offers an above-ground park with stand-alone concrete ramps and boxes.
