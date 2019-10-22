Hand prints display awareness for MMIWG
OMAK – The Omak High School girls’ soccer team painted handprints on their faces to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) during a league match with Cashmere on Oct. 15.
The Bulldogs won the game, 8-0, to retain first place in the Caribou Trail League at 5-0 league, 9-3-1 overall.
Omak’s Monique Samuels, a Colville tribal member and a sophomore, got approval for the team to wear handprints in support of the effort to bring attention to statistics facing Native American women, including four out of five being affected by violence.
The U.S. Department of Justice found that American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average.
In 2016, the National Crime Information Center received almost 6,000 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. A 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute identified 506 cases nationwide of Native women disappearing or being killed.
The five states with the highest number of cases were New Mexico, Washington, Arizona, Alaska and Montana. The top seven cities were Seattle, Albuquerque, Anchorage, Tucson, Billings, Gallup and Tacoma.
Omak (1-5 league, 4-7-2 overall) is at Chelan (0-5, 3-7-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Tonasket 13, Oroville 1
TONASKET – Tonasket overpowered Oroville, 13-1, in a girls’ league soccer match Oct. 15.
Oroville’s goal was by Samantha “Sammy” Sherrer. It was her first goal in soccer, said Oroville coach Jim Elias.
Scoring was not received for Tonasket.
Both teams go on the road Tuesday, Oct. 22, with league-leading Tonasket (9-0 league, 9-1-1 overall) at Bridgeport (5-4, 7-6-0) and Oroville (0-8, 0-9-0) at second-place Liberty Bell (7-1, 8-3-0).
Scores
Oct. 15
Brewster 7, Lake Roosevelt 3
Okanogan 4, Bridgeport 0
Oct. 14
Cascade JV 14, Pateros 0
VOLLEYBALL
Omak 3, Cashmere 0
OMAK – Omak made it a clean sweep over Cashmere this season with a 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20 win in the second match with the Bulldogs on Oct. 15.
Tyler Worden led the way for Omak, serving 14/14 with three aces plus 18 set assists, seven digs, three kills and two blocks.
Also for the Pioneers were Hannah Schneider with seven kills and two blocks, and Sidney Nichols with three aces, five digs and seven kills.
League-leading Chelan (4-0 league, 9-0 overall) is at Omak (2-1, 8-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Okanogan 3, Oroville 0
OKANOGAN – Okanogan shut out Oroville, 3-0, in a non-league match Oct. 15.
No statistics were received.
Okanogan (4-1 league, 9-2 overall) is at Cascade (1-3, 1-7) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Tonasket 3, Soap Lake 0
SOAP LAKE – Tonasket won a road volleyball match at Soap Lake 26-24, 25-15 and 25-20 on Oct. 15.
“The girls really showed a lot of trust in their teammates,” said Tonasket coach Jayden Hawkins. “They played with a lot of enthusiasm throughout the match.”
As a team, the Tigers served 96 percent.
Statistic leaders included Jewel Keller with three solo blocks; Maisie Ramon with 13 assists, and Stella Crutcher with 22 digs.
Tonasket (2-5 league, 4-7 overall) is at Bridgeport (0-6, 0-11) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Brewster 3, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Abi Boesel finished with 30 assists in leading Brewster past Bridgeport 25-8, 25-12 and 25-10 in a league match Oct. 15.
Boesel added a kill along with 10/11 serving with three aces.
Brewster stats: Sammi Emigh one assist, eight kills, 3/3 serving, two aces, one stuff block; Karste Wright 19 kills, 3/4 serving; Anah Wulf four kills, 3/4 serving, two aces, one stuff block; Emerson Webster 3/3 serving; Cynthia Sanchez 9/10 serving, two aces, five digs; Vicky Sanchez 7/7 serving, two aces, four digs; Makenna Kelly 10/10 serving, ace, four digs; Karina Martinez 15/16 serving, four aces, four digs; Tori Hull ½ serving, two kills.
Brewster (6-0 league, 11-1 overall) is at Oroville (1-3, 1-9) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Pateros 3, Riverside Christian 0
WENATCHEE – Central Washington 1B League leader Pateros blanked Riverside Christian 3-0, on Oct. 15.
No statistics were received.
Pateros (8-0 league, 8-3 overall) is at Entiat (6-2, 7-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Manson 2
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt put a game between itself and Manson in the Central Washington 2B League with a 3-2 victory Oct. 15.
No statistics or set scores were received.
Tonasket (2-5 league, 4-7 overall) is at Lake Roosevelt (4-2, 7-3) on Thursday, Oct. 24.
