WARDEN — The Omak High School boys’ basketball team traveled to Warden on May 22, with Warden winning, 46-37.
“We were only able to dress 10 players due to some eligibility issues, which meant we had eight players make their varsity debuts – six of them freshmen,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson.
“I was really pleased with how our kids competed, top to bottom, and it was a tie game with three minutes to go in the game,” he said. “We had great looks due to some great team play, but we struggled to get the ball in the basket.”
Omak shot 27 percent from the field, but did out-rebound a taller team.
“With limited practice time due to the shortened season, young teams like ours will have to use games to learn as much as practice,” said Pearson. “I was really proud of how our kids kept competing, trusted the system and tried to execute against a much more experienced team.
“I’m excited that our kids have such a great attitude and they worked very hard. We will continue to complete, grow and improve during this truncated season.”
Omak was led by sophomore Jovan Mercado, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and junior Jacob Hurlbert, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Omak 9 9 10 9 37
Warden 6 12 17 11 46
Chelan 54, Okanogan 48
Chelan traveled to Okanogan on May 22 and went home with a 54-48 victory.
“Okanogan got off to a great start, up 10 in the first quarter, but a poor second let Chelan lead at the half, 27-21,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. “Okanogan regained the lead in the third quarter and the game went back and forth when (Chelan’s) Braiden Boyd hit three straight shots and Okanogan missed three pretty open looks.”
Okanogan – Chase Wilson 20 points, 8 rebounds; Carson Boesel 10 points, 5 assists; Jaden Radke 5 points; Logan Clark 6 points; Kolbe Tverberg 7 points, 4 steals; Gillespie, Fingar, Popelier.
Chelan – Harding 16 points, Jay 12 points, Boyd 15 points, Stamps 10 points, McLaren 1 point, Schramm.
Scores
Soap Lake 71, Bridgeport 52
Oroville 63, Waterville 25
ACH 75, Tonasket 34
Manson 67, Pateros 58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.