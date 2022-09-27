fb

DEER PARK — The Omak Pioneers topped Deer Park, 26-21.

“We came out flat and Deer Park drove right down the field and scored on the opening possession,” Coach Nick Sackman said. “After that drive, for the most part, we did not give up every much on defense, holding them to only 208 yards of total offense the entire night.”

