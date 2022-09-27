DEER PARK — The Omak Pioneers topped Deer Park, 26-21.
“We came out flat and Deer Park drove right down the field and scored on the opening possession,” Coach Nick Sackman said. “After that drive, for the most part, we did not give up every much on defense, holding them to only 208 yards of total offense the entire night.”
Deer Park scored again in the second quarter on an interception that returned for a touchdown. Deer Park led the half with 14-0.
“We had played well in the first half on offense and had a chance to score in the final seconds but ran out of time,” Sackman said. “In the second half it was back and forth in the third quarter until Deer Park scored on a long touchdown run. This put the Pioneers down 21-0 with over five minutes left in the third (quarter). After that, it was all Omak.”
Beau Sackman led the way on the ground (22-107 2 touchdowns) and through the air (16-34 166 yards) he also blocked a punt that gave a short field.
Sackman scored first on a 1-yard run, then Jovan Mercado scored on a 15-yard run to end the third.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Pioneers were still down 21-12.
In the fourth, the pioneers scored with about seven minutes left on a run by Sackman to make the score 18-21.
With 1:30 left in fourth Omak stopped Deer Park on a 4th and 1 fake punt attempt. With seven seconds left on a 4th and 1 from 1 yard line Jovan Mercado scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Pioneers up 24-21 and this was the final.
“We played with a lot of heart all night, most teams would have given up once the score went 21-0 in the third, but not this group of kids,” Sackman said. “They kept believing in each other and the team and they found ways to make big plays in critical situations to win a great football game.
“In my 17 years of coaching this is the largest comeback win we have ever had, I am so proud of the whole team and the way they responded when it looked like the game was in hand,” he said. “So many kids had huge nights, Jovan Mercado was great in the run game and catching the ball, Teagan Mullin made some big third down catches, Caden Johnson was great at RB and LB, our offensive and defensive line led by Genesi Arciniega, Bryan Juarez-Lopez and Noah Morago Big-Boy controlled both sides of the line, and Beau Sackman played a tough football game leading us in rushing and passing.
Sackman called the game “a great win.”
Omak will play Chelan Friday at 7 p.m.
Rushing: Beau Sackman 22-107 2TD; Eli Allen 3-10; Caden Johnson 3-33; Jovan Mercado 3-28
Passing: Beau Sackman 16-34 166 yards 1 Int.
Receiving: Taegan Mullin 4-37; Jovan Mercado 9-107; Caden Johnson 2-16; Eli Allen 1-6
Okanogan 34, Jenkins 7
Okanogan defeated Jenkins, 34-7, Sept. 23.
Passing — Carter Kuchenbuch 8-16 89 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing — Taggert Grooms 11-145, 13.2 average yards; Johnny Swartsel 20-93, 4.7; Carter Kuchenbuch, 8-72, 9; Steel Rico 9-42, 4.7; Braiden Howell 4-41, 10.3; Tanner Grooms 1-2, -2.
Receiving — Braiden Howell, 3-42 yards; Tanner Grooms 3-41; Brennan Smith 1-6; Taggert Grooms 1-0.
Judd named Coach of the Week
The Bulldogs’ Coach Erick Judd was named 1A/2B/1B Coach of the Week last week by the Seattle Seahawks.
The Washington State Football Coaches Association website notes that, “Coach Judd’s players are extremely physical and very well coached. Always at the top of the 2B State. Coach Judd consistently has a well prepared, disciplined football team that gives tremendous effort on the field. Coach Judd has the Okanogan Bulldogs off to a great start!”
In being named a Seahawks Coach of the Week Judd received a $500 donation to the football program, a framed certificate signed by Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, two tickets to a Seahawks home game later this season, and recognition on the field, with the other Seattle Seahawks Coaches of the Week.
Other scores
Wellpinit 56, Republic 6
Quincy 33, Brewster 6
Curlew 42, Northport 6
ACH 64, Cusick 30
Chelan 55, Oroville 13
Okanogan 34, Chewelah 7
Waterville/Mansfield 66, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 18, Liberty 7
Liberty Bell 56, Concrete 12
