QUINCY - Omak topped Quincy twice on the Jackrabbits’ field in a softball doubleheader April 30.
The Pioneers won, 9-3 and 13-4.
“We were able to beat the rain in Quincy on Saturday to get two games in,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “Mitchy Romine’s three-run home run in the second inning of game one sparked our offense in the win.”
Alyssa Marchand pitched another great game and Trinity Fjellman continued to stay hot in the leadoff spot in the batting order, he said.
Omak hitting - T. Fjellman, 2-2, 2R; M. Romine, 1-3, 3R HR; A. Marchand, 1-3, 2B; K. Keaton, 1-3; T. Graham, 1-3; A. Loftin, 1-2; M. Routien, 1-2, 2R.
Omak pitching - Omak- A. Marchand, 7IP, 3R, 8H, 2K, 1BB, 2ER.
In the second game, Omak jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and continued to hit the ball well and play solid defense, the coach said.
Omak had 18 hits in the game. Scoring was capped off in the seventh by Alyssa Marchand’s two-run home run.
Fjellman, M. Romine, Marchand, Kortney Keaton, Taya Graham and Ona Loftin all had multiple hits. Marchand took a line drive off the knee in the fifth inning but was able to stay in and finish pitching another good game, Duck said.
“Our defense continues to improve and we are having some good at-bats right now,” he said.
Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 4-5, 3B, 3R; M. Romine, 2-4, 3R; A. Marchand, 4-5, 2B, 2R, HR, 4RBI; K. Keaton, 3-5, 3B, 2RBI; T. Graham, 3-5; A. Loftin, 2-4.
Omak pitching - A. Marchand, 7IP, 4R, 8H, 3K, 3BB, 3ER.
Okanogan 11, Brewster 1
Okanogan traveled to Brewster on April 28 for softball and brought home an 11-1 victory.
“This was a good win over a fast-improving Brewster squad,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “We played solid defense, got some timely hitting and pitched it well in the circle.”
Okanogan hitting – Tylie Super, 1-3; Aleena Lafferty, 3-3, 2 2B; Aanna Duncan, 1-3, 2B; Tsalee Mail, 2-3; Sarah Silverthorne, 2-3.
Okanogan pitching – Tsalee Mail, 6IP, 1H, 12K, 0BB, 1R, 0ER.
Cascade 13, Omak 3
Cascade 7, Omak 6
Omak dropped two softball games to Cascade at home on April 26.
Cascade won, 13-3 and 7-6.
“In the first game, Cascade go out to a quick lead and we just were not able to get back into the game,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “Our defense was much better and our bats started to come around, but just not enough.”
The second game was one of the Pioneers’ best of the year, said Duck.
“We did well in all three phases of the game: Pitching, hitting and defense,” he said, praising pitcher Alyssa Marchand for keeping Cascade hitters off balance.
“We took a two-run lead into the top of the seventh, which was delayed because of sprinklers coming on,” said Duck. “When we resumed play, Cascade’s Lambert hit a three-run home run to give them a 7-6 lead.”
The shot was Lambert’s 17th home run of the season.
Duck said T. Fjellman, Marchand, K. Keaton, Mitchy Romine and eighth-grader Ona Loftin all had a multi-hit day.
“With a month still left in the season I feel like we are making good progress with our goal, being to play our best softball in May,” he said.
Game 1 Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 2-2, 2B, 2R; A. Marchand, 2-4; K. Keaton, 2-4; M. Romine, 1-3; A. Loftin, 1-3.
Game 1 Omak pitching – A. Marchand, 7IP, 13R, 13H, 6K, 5BB, 9ER.
Game 2 Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 1-4; M. Romine, 2-2, 2R, 2RBI; A. Marchand, 2-4, 2B; K. Keaton, 3-4, 2RBI; M. Routien, 1-3; A. Loftin, 2-3, 2B.
Game 2 Omak pitching – A. Marchand, 7IP, 7R, 7H, 1K, 5BB, 7ER.
Okanogan 15, Quincy 0
Okanogan 16, Quincy 1
Rain nearly drowned out an April 26 doubleheader between Okanogan and Quincy, but coaches and players cleared the water from the field and the teams played both games.
“It was good to see two good pitching performances (from) Tsalee Mail in game one and Alta Bauer in game two,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “I also enjoyed the focus and intensity the girls brought for both games. At the plate we had lots of good at-bats.”
Game 1 Okanogan hitting - Tylie Super, 2-2, 2R; Aleena Lafferty, 1-3, 2B; Destyne McDonald, 1-1; Alta Bauer, 1-1; Tsalee Mail, 1-2; Sarah Silverthorne, 2-3, 2B, 2R.
Game 1 Okanogan pitching - Tsalee Mail, 3IP, 1H, 8K, 1BB, 0R.
Game 2 Okanogan hitting - Tylie Super, 1-2, 2B; Aleena Lafferty, 4-4, 2 3B; Aanna Duncan, 1-3; Alta Bauer, 2-3; Hailee Bruns, 2-3; Tsalee Mail, 1-2, 2B; Sarah Silverthorne, 1-1, 2B; Laine Morgan, 1-2.
Game 2 Okanogan pitching - Alta Bauer, 4IP, 3H, 6K, 1BB, 1R.
Scores
Brewster 10, Oroville 6
Brewster 9, Oroville 5
Oroville 19, Bridgeport 0
Oroville 13, Bridgeport 2
Tonasket 28, Bridgeport 0
Tonasket 22, Bridgeport 5
Lake Roosevelt 15, Pateros 0
Lake Roosevelt 13, Liberty Bell 1
Lake Roosevelt 8, Liberty Bell 0
Tonasket 15, Curlew 9
Cashmere 10, Tonasket 0
Cashmere 12, Tonasket 2
