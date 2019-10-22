Pateros remains unbeaten in league
LEAVENWORTH – Omak grabbed hold of third-place in the Caribou Trail League with a tight 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 15-8 win over fourth-place Cascade on Oct. 17.
The Pioneers, which dropped the first set and were down 7-20 in the second set before falling by six, carried the momentum the rest of the way, winning the final three sets.
“The girls got really fired up at that point after being down so much, “ said Omak coach Shannon O’Dell. “That momentum carried on for the remainder of the game.”
Omak stats: Faith Ross 15 digs, ace; Sidney Nichols two aces, 13 digs, seven kills; Emma Haeberle 12 kills, 11 digs, two aces; Tyler Worden 31 set assists, seven digs, three aces, 100-percent serving; Hannah Schneider eight kills; Maria Campos 13/14 serving, ace, two digs; Rowan Haigh three digs, two kills.
Omak (3-1 league, 9-1 overall) is at Okanogan (4-1 league, 9-2 overall) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Pioneers opened this week hosting league-leading Chelan (4-0, 9-0) on Tuesday.
There are two weeks left in the regular season.
Okanogan 3, Cashmere 0
CASHMERE – Okanogan knocked off Cashmere 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16 in a league match Oct. 17.
“Renea (Taylor) led the way with nine kills, following by Becca (Hawley) and Jenna (Radke) with seven each,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross. “Jenna had a great night serving with six aces. And Linda (Rodriguez) had 21 digs in a good defensive effort.”
Brewster 3, Lake Roosevelt 0
BREWSTER – League-leading Brewster topped third-place Lake Roosevelt 25-9, 25-10 and 25-16 in a Central Washington 2B League match Oct. 17.
“The girls played a high-energy game against Lake Roosevelt,” said Brewster coach Kari Knowlton. “They served tough and played great defense.”
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 31 assists, two kills, three digs, 9/9 serving, three aces: Sammi Emigh one assist, three digs, seven kills, 14/14 serving, ace, stuffed block; Karste Wright 11 kills, two digs, ¾ serving, two stuffed blocks; Brooklynne Boesel assist, 23 digs, 11 kills, 16/16 serving three aces; Anah Wulf assist, four kills, 9/10 serving, three aces, stuff block; Emerson Webster two kills; Cynthia Sanchez three digs, 2/3 serving.
Pateros 3 Cascade Christian 0
PATEROS – Pateros improved to 8-0 in the Central Washington 1B League with a 25-10, 25-11 and 25-14 win over Cascade Christian on Oct. 17.
Pateros stats: Vanessa Ceniceros 21 serves, 11 aces; Jessi Hixon five kills.
Manson 3, Oroville 0
MANSON – Manson blanked Oroville, 3-0, in a league match Oct. 17.
“We had a tough time playing together and working as a team,” said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus.
Oroville stats: Victoria Castrejon 10/10 serving, 13/14 passing; Darbey Carleton 5/6 serving, 2/2 hitting; Kensie Hugus 4/5 serving, 14/19 passing, 2/5 hitting, three blocks; Reagan Whitaker 4/4 serving; Julyssa Alvarez 12/14 passing, 5/5 hitting; Taralynn Fox 6/7 hitting, kill; Savannah Berg 5/8 hitting.
Selkirk 3, Inchelium 0
SELKIRK - First-place Selkirk topped Inchelium 25-16, 25-5 and 25-15 on Oct. 17.
For the Hornets, Rylee Desautel had seven kills, a dig, five blocks and an ace. Scarlett Seymour had seven assists and a serving ace.
Entiat 3, Bridgeport 1
BRIDGEPORT – Entiat turned back Bridgeport 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15 on Oct. 17.
Entiat won the junior varsity match 24-26, 17-25, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10.
Other Oct. 17 scores:
Liberty Bell 3, Tonasket 2
ACH 3, Cusick 0
ACH 3, Selkirk 0
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline shut out Cusick 25-11, 25-5 and 25-8 and Selkirk 25-19, 25-23 and 25-12 in a doubleheader of league matches Oct. 19.
“The Warriors played a tough competitive match against number one seed from the north the Selkirk Rangers,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh. “Coming from behind the Warriors won the second set by two and finished strong in the third set to take the Rangers in three.
“It was a good test for the Warriors who hope to keep getting stronger as post season nears.”
ACH v. Cusick stats: Maddie Murray three aces 12 kills, 11 digs; Madison McCleary three aces; Mimi Isaak 17 digs; Haley Ever three blocks.
ACH v. Selkirk stats: McCleary ace; Makenna Oliver ace, 21 assists; Isaak ace, 21 assists, 13 digs; Rory Pate ace; Evers four blocks.
Oct. 19 scores:
Lake Roosevelt 3, Waterville-Mansfield 2
Pateros 3 Riverside Christian 0
WENATCHEE – Pateros remains unbeaten in league following a 25-19, 25-15 and 25-8 win over Riverside Christian on Oct. 15.
Pateros stats: Jessi Hixon 4 kills, no errors; Monse Hernandez 14 serves, four aces; Anna Williams three solo blocks.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Manson 2
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt put a game between itself and Manson in the Central Washington 2B League with a 3-2 victory Oct. 15.
No statistics or set scores were received.
Tonasket (2-5 league, 4-7 overall) is at Lake Roosevelt (4-2, 7-3) on Thursday, Oct. 24.
ACH 3, Wellpinit 0
WELLPINIT – Almira/Coulee-Hartline knocked off Wellpinit 25-10, 25-7 and 25-12 in a league match Oct. 15.
ACH (12-1 overall, 7-0 league) stats: Maddie Murray nine aces, eight kills; Makenna Oliver 20 assists, block; Mimi Isaak four digs, block; Rory Pate block.
