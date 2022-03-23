OMAK — The Pioneer baseball team secured its first wins in more than five years, taking both games of a March 19 doubleheader against Waterville-Mansfield, said Omak head coach Tyler Wells.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of these young men,” Wells said.
Following a 0-10 loss to Okanogan on March 15, the Pioneers geared up for the doubleheader.
Game one ended 9-5 with a shining performance from freshman Kegan Corey at pitcher.
Wells said he showed “great control and consistency.”
The nightcap kicked off hot for the Pioneers, which ran through their whole batting order twice in the bottom of the first inning for 12 runs and an early lead.
Wells attributed the game two win, 21-1, to Jacob Hurlbert’s leadership and Kessler Fjellman’s standout performance.
Brewster 18, Colville 3
Brewster 6, Colville 4
The Brewster Bears took a trip to Colville High School for a doubleheader on March 19, winning both, 18-3 and 6-4, respectively.
“I’m just overall pleased with how far we have come from last season and how much better we have gotten this year already,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips.
Though game one started slow, with both teams leaving the first inning scoreless, Brewster picked up three runs in the second, building momentum for the 18-3 game one win.
AJ Woodward, Tyson Schertenleib and Nico Maldonado had three runs apiece.
Brewster pitching — AJ Woodward, K-7, H-1, BB-2, R-1, 5 innings pitched. Brady Wulf, K-2, H-2, BB-2, R-2, 2 innings pitched.
Hitting — Eric Ramirez, 3-of-3, 1 double, 4 RBI. Brady Wulf, 3-of-4, 1 double, 1 triple, 4 RBI. Reese Vassar, 1-of-3. AJ Woodward, 3-of-5, 1 double, 2 RBI. Tyson Schertenleib, 1-of-3. Grant Baker, 3-of-3, 1 double, 2 RBI. Arnie Arevalo, 2-of-3, 3 RBI. Nico Maldonado, 3-of-3, 2 RBI. Blake Burgett, 0-of-5.
Game two started even slower for both teams. Inning one was scoreless, and Brewster picked up their first run in the second inning again, but this time it was only one.
Brewster came for another two in the third before Colville clawed back to steal the lead with a run in the fourth inning and another three in the sixth.
“Offensive firepower wasn’t there until the end in this one,” Phillips said. “Good for us to have a game this early that took us down to the last set of outs.”
And to the last set of outs the game went. Brewster was down by one heading into the seventh before a clutch series of at-bats with two outs sent Brewster into the lead, and to the win.
Brewster pitching — Tyler Schertenleib, K-6, H-2, BB-1, R-1, 4 innings pitched. Reese Vassar, K-2, H-4, BB-0, R-3, 3 innings pitched.
Hitting — Eric Ramirez, 1-of-3, 1 RBI. Brady Wulf, 1-of-3, 1 double, 1 RBI. Reese Vassar, 1-of-3. AJ Woodward, 0-of-3. Tyson Schertenleib, 1-of-3. Grant Baker, 0-of-3. Arnie Arevalo, 2-of-4, 2 RBI. Nico Maldonado, 1-of-3, 1 RBI. Blake Burgett, 0-of-3.
Tonasket 11, Kettle Falls 7
Kettle Falls 10, Tonasket 4
Tonasket got an even start for its season, trading wins in a doubleheader against Kettle Falls on March 19 after doing the same with Cashmere early in the week.
A strong start for Samuel Spangler, said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams. Spangler had 12 strikeouts in the five innings he played in game one and gave up only 2 hits.
The offense was really moving for the Tigers in game one with four players hitting doubles, and the team scoring 11 runs off of 11 hits for an 11-7 ending to game one.
“Chase Barroca really got things going with a two out single with bases loaded, scoring all three runners,” Williams said. “With four RBI in the game, Chase really came through big for us.”
Tonasket pitching — Isaiah Spangler, K-12, H-2, BB-4, R-5, 5.1 innings pitched. Joe Thornton, K-1, H-1, BB-0, R-1, 1 inning pitched. Isaiah Spangler, K-0, H-1, BB-1, R-1, 0.2 innings pitched.
Hitting — Ryan Hamlin, 2-of-4, 2 RBI. Chase Barroca, 2-of-4, 4 RBI. Isaiah Spangler, 2-of-3. Ameron Bretz, 2-of-3, 1 double. Jake Terzi, 1-of-2. Bradon Prock, 1-of-4. Ben Good, 1-of-3, 1 RBI. Joe Thornton, 0-of-1. Samuel Spangler, 0-of-4.
“Game two presented us with a few challenges, mostly on the defensive side,” Williams said.
The team didn’t assist pitchers the way it needed to and issues with defensive cohesion cost the team a few runs, and ultimately the loss, said the coach.
“Jake Terzi came in (after Joe) and threw three innings for us, tallying five K’s and no earned runs,” Williams explained. “The fact that they scored six runs in those three innings tells you all you need to know. We really did not support our pitches defensively this game.”
Williams highlighted needed work on the defensive side of the game while highlighting Ameron Bretz, who had three hits with two doubles, across the full day’s play.
Tonasket pitching — Jake Terzi, K-5, H-5, BB-0, R-6, 3 innings pitched. Bradon Prock, K-1, H-2, BB-4, R-4, 2 innings pitched. Joe Thornton, K-3, H-0, BB-1, R-0, 2 innings pitched.
Hitting — Joe Thornton 2-of-3, 1 RBI. Jake Terzi, 1-of-3. Ameron Bretz, 1-of-3, 1 double, 1 RBI. Samuel Spangler, 1-of-4, 1 triple. Bradon Prock, 0-of-2. Ryan Hamlin, 0-of-4. Chase Barroca, 0-of-2, 1 RBI. Isaiah Spangler, 0-of-3. Colton Denney, 0-of-2.
Scores
Manson 15, Pateros 0
Okanogan 19, Warden 2
Warden 10, Okanogan 6
